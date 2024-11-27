Illinois vs Northwestern Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

In college football action on Saturday, the Illinois Fighting Illini take on the Northwestern Wildcats.

Illinois vs Northwestern Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Illinois: (-295) | Northwestern: (+235)

Illinois: (-295) | Northwestern: (+235) Spread: Illinois: -7.5 (-110) | Northwestern: +7.5 (-110)

Illinois: -7.5 (-110) | Northwestern: +7.5 (-110) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Illinois vs Northwestern Betting Trends

Against the spread, Illinois is 6-4-0 this season.

Illinois has no wins ATS (0-2) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Out of 10 Illinois games so far this year, four have gone over the total.

Northwestern's record against the spread in 2024 is 4-7-0.

Northwestern has won twice ATS (2-5) as a 7.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Northwestern has played 11 games this season, and seven of them have gone over the total.

Illinois vs Northwestern Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Fighting Illini win (73.2%)

Illinois vs Northwestern Point Spread

Illinois is a 7.5-point favorite against Northwestern. Illinois is -110 to cover the spread, and Northwestern is -110.

Illinois vs Northwestern Over/Under

Illinois versus Northwestern, on Nov. 30, has an over/under of 43.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Illinois vs Northwestern Moneyline

Northwestern is the underdog, +235 on the moneyline, while Illinois is a -295 favorite.

Illinois vs. Northwestern Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Illinois 28.1 66 21.5 38 48.8 11 Northwestern 16.9 130 25.3 73 40.6 11

Illinois vs. Northwestern Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: BTN

BTN Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Stadium: Wrigley Field

