Georgia vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024
Friday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Georgia vs Georgia Tech Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Georgia: (-1408) | Georgia Tech: (+800)
- Spread: Georgia: -19.5 (-110) | Georgia Tech: +19.5 (-110)
- Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)
Georgia vs Georgia Tech Betting Trends
- Georgia is 3-8-0 against the spread this year.
- Georgia has yet to win ATS (0-5) when playing as at least 19.5-point favorites this year.
- There have been five Georgia games (of 11) that went over the total this season.
- Georgia Tech is 6-5-0 against the spread this season.
- Georgia Tech has seen three of its 11 games hit the over.
Georgia vs Georgia Tech Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bulldogs win (90%)
Georgia vs Georgia Tech Point Spread
Georgia is favored by 19.5 points versus Georgia Tech. Georgia is -110 to cover the spread, while Georgia Tech is -110.
Georgia vs Georgia Tech Over/Under
An over/under of 54.5 has been set for Georgia-Georgia Tech on Nov. 29, with the over being -106 and the under -114.
Georgia vs Georgia Tech Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Georgia Tech-Georgia, Georgia Tech is the underdog at +800, and Georgia is -1408.
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Georgia
|33.2
|29
|18.5
|17
|53.3
|11
|Georgia Tech
|27.9
|67
|23.1
|55
|55.4
|11
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- Game day: Friday, November 29, 2024
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Location: Athens, Georgia
- Stadium: Sanford Stadium
