NCAAF

Georgia vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Friday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Georgia vs Georgia Tech Odds & Spread

  • Moneyline: Georgia: (-1408) | Georgia Tech: (+800)
  • Spread: Georgia: -19.5 (-110) | Georgia Tech: +19.5 (-110)
  • Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Georgia vs Georgia Tech Betting Trends

  • Georgia is 3-8-0 against the spread this year.
  • Georgia has yet to win ATS (0-5) when playing as at least 19.5-point favorites this year.
  • There have been five Georgia games (of 11) that went over the total this season.
  • Georgia Tech is 6-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • Georgia Tech has seen three of its 11 games hit the over.

Georgia vs Georgia Tech Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bulldogs win (90%)

Georgia vs Georgia Tech Point Spread

Georgia is favored by 19.5 points versus Georgia Tech. Georgia is -110 to cover the spread, while Georgia Tech is -110.

Georgia vs Georgia Tech Over/Under

An over/under of 54.5 has been set for Georgia-Georgia Tech on Nov. 29, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Georgia vs Georgia Tech Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Georgia Tech-Georgia, Georgia Tech is the underdog at +800, and Georgia is -1408.

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Georgia33.22918.51753.311
Georgia Tech27.96723.15555.411

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

  • Game day: Friday, November 29, 2024
  • Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ABC
  • Location: Athens, Georgia
  • Stadium: Sanford Stadium

