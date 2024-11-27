Georgia vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

Friday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Georgia vs Georgia Tech Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Georgia: (-1408) | Georgia Tech: (+800)

Georgia: (-1408) | Georgia Tech: (+800) Spread: Georgia: -19.5 (-110) | Georgia Tech: +19.5 (-110)

Georgia: -19.5 (-110) | Georgia Tech: +19.5 (-110) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Georgia vs Georgia Tech Betting Trends

Georgia is 3-8-0 against the spread this year.

Georgia has yet to win ATS (0-5) when playing as at least 19.5-point favorites this year.

There have been five Georgia games (of 11) that went over the total this season.

Georgia Tech is 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

Georgia Tech has seen three of its 11 games hit the over.

Georgia vs Georgia Tech Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulldogs win (90%)

Georgia vs Georgia Tech Point Spread

Georgia is favored by 19.5 points versus Georgia Tech. Georgia is -110 to cover the spread, while Georgia Tech is -110.

Georgia vs Georgia Tech Over/Under

An over/under of 54.5 has been set for Georgia-Georgia Tech on Nov. 29, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Georgia vs Georgia Tech Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Georgia Tech-Georgia, Georgia Tech is the underdog at +800, and Georgia is -1408.

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Georgia 33.2 29 18.5 17 53.3 11 Georgia Tech 27.9 67 23.1 55 55.4 11

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Game day: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Stadium: Sanford Stadium

