Texas vs Texas A&M Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

College football's Saturday schedule includes the Texas Longhorns taking on the Texas A&M Aggies.

Texas vs Texas A&M Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Texas: (-225) | Texas A&M: (+184)

Texas: (-225) | Texas A&M: (+184) Spread: Texas: -5.5 (-120) | Texas A&M: +5.5 (-102)

Texas: -5.5 (-120) | Texas A&M: +5.5 (-102) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Texas vs Texas A&M Betting Trends

Texas is 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

As 5.5-point favorites or more, Texas is 6-4 against the spread.

Texas has played 11 games this season, and four of them have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Texas A&M is 3-8-0 this season.

This year, seven of Texas A&M's 11 games have hit the over.

Texas vs Texas A&M Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Longhorns win (69.8%)

Texas vs Texas A&M Point Spread

Texas is a 5.5-point favorite against Texas A&M. Texas is -120 to cover the spread, and Texas A&M is -102.

Texas vs Texas A&M Over/Under

The Texas-Texas A&M matchup on Nov. 30 has been given an over/under of 48.5 points. The over is -115 and the under is -105.

Texas vs Texas A&M Moneyline

Texas is a -225 favorite on the moneyline, while Texas A&M is a +184 underdog.

Texas vs. Texas A&M Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Texas 36.5 15 12.1 3 53.0 11 Texas A&M 32.5 35 21.5 38 50.2 11

Texas vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Stadium: Kyle Field

