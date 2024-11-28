Texas vs Texas A&M Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024
College football's Saturday schedule includes the Texas Longhorns taking on the Texas A&M Aggies.
Texas vs Texas A&M Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Texas: (-225) | Texas A&M: (+184)
- Spread: Texas: -5.5 (-120) | Texas A&M: +5.5 (-102)
- Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Texas vs Texas A&M Betting Trends
- Texas is 6-5-0 against the spread this season.
- As 5.5-point favorites or more, Texas is 6-4 against the spread.
- Texas has played 11 games this season, and four of them have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, Texas A&M is 3-8-0 this season.
- This year, seven of Texas A&M's 11 games have hit the over.
Texas vs Texas A&M Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Longhorns win (69.8%)
Texas vs Texas A&M Point Spread
Texas is a 5.5-point favorite against Texas A&M. Texas is -120 to cover the spread, and Texas A&M is -102.
Texas vs Texas A&M Over/Under
The Texas-Texas A&M matchup on Nov. 30 has been given an over/under of 48.5 points. The over is -115 and the under is -105.
Texas vs Texas A&M Moneyline
Texas is a -225 favorite on the moneyline, while Texas A&M is a +184 underdog.
Texas vs. Texas A&M Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Texas
|36.5
|15
|12.1
|3
|53.0
|11
|Texas A&M
|32.5
|35
|21.5
|38
|50.2
|11
Texas vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Location: College Station, Texas
- Stadium: Kyle Field
