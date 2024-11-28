menu item
NCAAF

Texas vs Texas A&M Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

College football's Saturday schedule includes the Texas Longhorns taking on the Texas A&M Aggies.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Texas vs Texas A&M Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Texas: (-225) | Texas A&M: (+184)
  • Spread: Texas: -5.5 (-120) | Texas A&M: +5.5 (-102)
  • Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Texas vs Texas A&M Betting Trends

  • Texas is 6-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • As 5.5-point favorites or more, Texas is 6-4 against the spread.
  • Texas has played 11 games this season, and four of them have gone over the total.
  • Against the spread, Texas A&M is 3-8-0 this season.
  • This year, seven of Texas A&M's 11 games have hit the over.

Texas vs Texas A&M Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Longhorns win (69.8%)

Texas vs Texas A&M Point Spread

Texas is a 5.5-point favorite against Texas A&M. Texas is -120 to cover the spread, and Texas A&M is -102.

Texas vs Texas A&M Over/Under

The Texas-Texas A&M matchup on Nov. 30 has been given an over/under of 48.5 points. The over is -115 and the under is -105.

Texas vs Texas A&M Moneyline

Texas is a -225 favorite on the moneyline, while Texas A&M is a +184 underdog.

Texas vs. Texas A&M Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Texas36.51512.1353.011
Texas A&M32.53521.53850.211

Texas vs. Texas A&M Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024
  • Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ABC
  • Location: College Station, Texas
  • Stadium: Kyle Field

Check out even more in-depth Texas vs. Texas A&M analysis on FanDuel Research.

