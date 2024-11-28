menu item
NCAAF

Miami (FL) vs Syracuse Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

Data Skrive
Miami (FL) vs Syracuse Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

In college football action on Saturday, the Miami Hurricanes take on the Syracuse Orange.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Miami (FL) vs Syracuse Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Miami (FL): (-420) | Syracuse: (+320)
  • Spread: Miami (FL): -10.5 (-115) | Syracuse: +10.5 (-105)
  • Total: 67.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Miami (FL) vs Syracuse Betting Trends

  • Against the spread, Miami (FL) is 7-4-0 this year.
  • Against the spread as 10.5-point or better favorites, Miami (FL) is 5-3.
  • This year, eight of Miami (FL)'s 11 games have hit the over.
  • Syracuse's record against the spread in 2024 is 5-6-0.
  • Syracuse has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 10.5-point underdog or more this year.
  • There have been six Syracuse games (out of 11) that went over the total this season.

Miami (FL) vs Syracuse Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (85.4%)

Miami (FL) vs Syracuse Point Spread

Syracuse is an underdog by 10.5 points versus Miami (FL). Syracuse is -105 to cover the spread, and Miami (FL) is -115.

Miami (FL) vs Syracuse Over/Under

Miami (FL) versus Syracuse, on Nov. 30, has an over/under of 67.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Miami (FL) vs Syracuse Moneyline

Syracuse is the underdog, +320 on the moneyline, while Miami (FL) is a -420 favorite.

Miami (FL) vs. Syracuse Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Miami (FL)44.7122.34358.111
Syracuse31.73827.88855.011

Miami (FL) vs. Syracuse Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024
  • Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Location: Syracuse, New York
  • Stadium: JMA Wireless Dome

Check out even more in-depth Miami (FL) vs. Syracuse analysis on FanDuel Research.

