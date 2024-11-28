Miami (FL) vs Syracuse Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

In college football action on Saturday, the Miami Hurricanes take on the Syracuse Orange.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Miami (FL) vs Syracuse Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Miami (FL): (-420) | Syracuse: (+320)

Miami (FL): (-420) | Syracuse: (+320) Spread: Miami (FL): -10.5 (-115) | Syracuse: +10.5 (-105)

Miami (FL): -10.5 (-115) | Syracuse: +10.5 (-105) Total: 67.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Miami (FL) vs Syracuse Betting Trends

Against the spread, Miami (FL) is 7-4-0 this year.

Against the spread as 10.5-point or better favorites, Miami (FL) is 5-3.

This year, eight of Miami (FL)'s 11 games have hit the over.

Syracuse's record against the spread in 2024 is 5-6-0.

Syracuse has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 10.5-point underdog or more this year.

There have been six Syracuse games (out of 11) that went over the total this season.

Miami (FL) vs Syracuse Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hurricanes win (85.4%)

Miami (FL) vs Syracuse Point Spread

Syracuse is an underdog by 10.5 points versus Miami (FL). Syracuse is -105 to cover the spread, and Miami (FL) is -115.

Miami (FL) vs Syracuse Over/Under

Miami (FL) versus Syracuse, on Nov. 30, has an over/under of 67.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Miami (FL) vs Syracuse Moneyline

Syracuse is the underdog, +320 on the moneyline, while Miami (FL) is a -420 favorite.

Miami (FL) vs. Syracuse Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Miami (FL) 44.7 1 22.3 43 58.1 11 Syracuse 31.7 38 27.8 88 55.0 11

Miami (FL) vs. Syracuse Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Stadium: JMA Wireless Dome

