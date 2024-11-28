Penn State vs Maryland Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

College football's Saturday slate includes the Penn State Nittany Lions facing the Maryland Terrapins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NCAA football betting odds.

Penn State vs Maryland Odds & Spread

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Penn State: (-4000) | Maryland: (+1400)

Penn State: (-4000) | Maryland: (+1400) Spread: Penn State: -24.5 (-110) | Maryland: +24.5 (-110)

Penn State: -24.5 (-110) | Maryland: +24.5 (-110) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Penn State vs Maryland Betting Trends

Against the spread, Penn State is 5-6-0 this season.

Penn State has won twice ATS (2-2) as a 24.5-point or bigger favorite this season.

Penn State has played 11 games this year, and four of them have gone over the total.

Maryland has covered the spread four times in 11 games.

Maryland is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 24.5-point underdog or more this season.

There have been eight Maryland games (out of 11) that went over the total this season.

Penn State vs Maryland Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nittany Lions win (94.5%)

Penn State vs Maryland Point Spread

Maryland is listed as an underdog by 24.5 points (-110 odds), and Penn State, the favorite, is -110 to cover.

Penn State vs Maryland Over/Under

An over/under of 50.5 has been set for Penn State-Maryland on Nov. 30, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Penn State vs Maryland Moneyline

Penn State is a -4000 favorite on the moneyline, while Maryland is a +1400 underdog.

Penn State vs. Maryland Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Penn State 32.4 36 14.6 7 49.5 11 Maryland 25.2 90 29.2 94 49.4 11

Penn State vs. Maryland Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: BTN

BTN Location: University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania Stadium: Beaver Stadium

