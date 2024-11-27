Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024
The Tennessee Volunteers are among the college football squads busy on Saturday, up against the Vanderbilt Commodores.
Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Tennessee: (-429) | Vanderbilt: (+330)
- Spread: Tennessee: -10.5 (-115) | Vanderbilt: +10.5 (-105)
- Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Betting Trends
- Tennessee's record against the spread is 5-5-0.
- Tennessee has two wins ATS (2-4) as a 10.5-point or higher favorite in 2024.
- This season, five of Tennessee's 10 games have gone over the point total.
- Vanderbilt's record against the spread in 2024 is 8-3-0.
- Against the spread as 10.5-point underdogs or greater, Vanderbilt is 5-0.
- Of 11 Vanderbilt games so far this year, five have gone over the total.
Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Volunteers win (76.2%)
Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Point Spread
Tennessee is favored by 10.5 points over Vanderbilt. Tennessee is -115 to cover the spread, with Vanderbilt being -105.
Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Over/Under
The over/under for the Tennessee versus Vanderbilt game on Nov. 30 has been set at 48.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.
Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Moneyline
Vanderbilt is the underdog, +330 on the moneyline, while Tennessee is a -429 favorite.
Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Tennessee
|37.4
|12
|13.1
|5
|55.7
|11
|Vanderbilt
|27.0
|76
|21.9
|40
|49.9
|11
Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Stadium: FirstBank Stadium
