Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

The Tennessee Volunteers are among the college football squads busy on Saturday, up against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Tennessee: (-429) | Vanderbilt: (+330)

Tennessee: (-429) | Vanderbilt: (+330) Spread: Tennessee: -10.5 (-115) | Vanderbilt: +10.5 (-105)

Tennessee: -10.5 (-115) | Vanderbilt: +10.5 (-105) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Betting Trends

Tennessee's record against the spread is 5-5-0.

Tennessee has two wins ATS (2-4) as a 10.5-point or higher favorite in 2024.

This season, five of Tennessee's 10 games have gone over the point total.

Vanderbilt's record against the spread in 2024 is 8-3-0.

Against the spread as 10.5-point underdogs or greater, Vanderbilt is 5-0.

Of 11 Vanderbilt games so far this year, five have gone over the total.

Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Volunteers win (76.2%)

Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Point Spread

Tennessee is favored by 10.5 points over Vanderbilt. Tennessee is -115 to cover the spread, with Vanderbilt being -105.

Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Over/Under

The over/under for the Tennessee versus Vanderbilt game on Nov. 30 has been set at 48.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Moneyline

Vanderbilt is the underdog, +330 on the moneyline, while Tennessee is a -429 favorite.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Tennessee 37.4 12 13.1 5 55.7 11 Vanderbilt 27.0 76 21.9 40 49.9 11

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Stadium: FirstBank Stadium

