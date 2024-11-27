menu item
NCAAF

Tulane vs Memphis Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

The Tulane Green Wave will face the Memphis Tigers in college football action on Thursday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Tulane vs Memphis Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Tulane: (-529) | Memphis: (+390)
  • Spread: Tulane: -13.5 (-114) | Memphis: +13.5 (-106)
  • Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Tulane vs Memphis Betting Trends

  • Tulane has beaten the spread nine times in 11 games.
  • As 13.5-point favorites or more, Tulane is 4-1 against the spread.
  • This season, six of Tulane's 11 games have go over the point total.
  • Memphis has five wins in 10 contests against the spread this season.
  • Of 10 Memphis games so far this season, four have gone over the total.

Tulane vs Memphis Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Green Wave win (89.6%)

Tulane vs Memphis Point Spread

Tulane is favored by 13.5 points over Memphis. Tulane is -114 to cover the spread, with Memphis being -106.

Tulane vs Memphis Over/Under

Tulane versus Memphis on Nov. 28 has an over/under of 56.5 points, with the over -106 and the under -114.

Tulane vs Memphis Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Tulane vs. Memphis reveal Tulane as the favorite (-529) and Memphis as the underdog (+390).

Tulane vs. Memphis Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Tulane40.54171054.011
Memphis35.32022.64769.111

Tulane vs. Memphis Game Info

  • Game day: Thursday, November 28, 2024
  • Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Stadium: Yulman Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Tulane vs. Memphis analysis on FanDuel Research.

