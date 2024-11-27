menu item
Clemson vs South Carolina Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Clemson Tigers and the South Carolina Gamecocks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Clemson vs South Carolina Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Clemson: (-134) | South Carolina: (+112)
  • Spread: Clemson: -2.5 (-114) | South Carolina: +2.5 (-106)
  • Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Clemson vs South Carolina Betting Trends

  • Against the spread, Clemson is 5-6-0 this year.
  • As 2.5-point favorites or more, Clemson is 5-5 against the spread.
  • Clemson has played 11 games this year, and four of them have hit the over.
  • South Carolina has eight wins in 11 contests against the spread this year.
  • South Carolina's ATS record as 2.5-point underdogs or more is 4-1.
  • This year, seven of South Carolina's 11 games have gone over the point total.

Clemson vs South Carolina Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Gamecocks win (55.4%)

Clemson vs South Carolina Point Spread

Clemson is a 2.5-point favorite against South Carolina. Clemson is -114 to cover the spread, and South Carolina is -106.

Clemson vs South Carolina Over/Under

The over/under for the Clemson versus South Carolina game on Nov. 30 has been set at 49.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Clemson vs South Carolina Moneyline

South Carolina is the underdog, +112 on the moneyline, while Clemson is a -134 favorite.

Clemson vs. South Carolina Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Clemson37.611224154.111
South Carolina32.93118.21446.011

Clemson vs. South Carolina Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024
  • Game time: 12 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Location: Clemson, South Carolina
  • Stadium: Memorial Stadium (Clemson, SC)

