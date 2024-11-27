Clemson vs South Carolina Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024
Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Clemson Tigers and the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Clemson vs South Carolina Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Clemson: (-134) | South Carolina: (+112)
- Spread: Clemson: -2.5 (-114) | South Carolina: +2.5 (-106)
- Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Clemson vs South Carolina Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Clemson is 5-6-0 this year.
- As 2.5-point favorites or more, Clemson is 5-5 against the spread.
- Clemson has played 11 games this year, and four of them have hit the over.
- South Carolina has eight wins in 11 contests against the spread this year.
- South Carolina's ATS record as 2.5-point underdogs or more is 4-1.
- This year, seven of South Carolina's 11 games have gone over the point total.
Clemson vs South Carolina Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Gamecocks win (55.4%)
Clemson vs South Carolina Point Spread
Clemson is a 2.5-point favorite against South Carolina. Clemson is -114 to cover the spread, and South Carolina is -106.
Clemson vs South Carolina Over/Under
The over/under for the Clemson versus South Carolina game on Nov. 30 has been set at 49.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.
Clemson vs South Carolina Moneyline
South Carolina is the underdog, +112 on the moneyline, while Clemson is a -134 favorite.
Clemson vs. South Carolina Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Clemson
|37.6
|11
|22
|41
|54.1
|11
|South Carolina
|32.9
|31
|18.2
|14
|46.0
|11
Clemson vs. South Carolina Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Clemson, South Carolina
- Stadium: Memorial Stadium (Clemson, SC)
