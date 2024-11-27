Clemson vs South Carolina Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Clemson Tigers and the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Clemson vs South Carolina Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Clemson: (-134) | South Carolina: (+112)

Clemson: (-134) | South Carolina: (+112) Spread: Clemson: -2.5 (-114) | South Carolina: +2.5 (-106)

Clemson: -2.5 (-114) | South Carolina: +2.5 (-106) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Clemson vs South Carolina Betting Trends

Against the spread, Clemson is 5-6-0 this year.

As 2.5-point favorites or more, Clemson is 5-5 against the spread.

Clemson has played 11 games this year, and four of them have hit the over.

South Carolina has eight wins in 11 contests against the spread this year.

South Carolina's ATS record as 2.5-point underdogs or more is 4-1.

This year, seven of South Carolina's 11 games have gone over the point total.

Clemson vs South Carolina Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gamecocks win (55.4%)

Clemson vs South Carolina Point Spread

Clemson is a 2.5-point favorite against South Carolina. Clemson is -114 to cover the spread, and South Carolina is -106.

Clemson vs South Carolina Over/Under

The over/under for the Clemson versus South Carolina game on Nov. 30 has been set at 49.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Clemson vs South Carolina Moneyline

South Carolina is the underdog, +112 on the moneyline, while Clemson is a -134 favorite.

Clemson vs. South Carolina Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Clemson 37.6 11 22 41 54.1 11 South Carolina 32.9 31 18.2 14 46.0 11

Clemson vs. South Carolina Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Stadium: Memorial Stadium (Clemson, SC)

