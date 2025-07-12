Phillies vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 12

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the San Diego Padres in MLB action on Saturday.

Phillies vs Padres Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (54-40) vs. San Diego Padres (51-43)

Date: Saturday, July 12, 2025

Saturday, July 12, 2025 Time: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: FOX

Phillies vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-152) | SD: (+128)

PHI: (-152) | SD: (+128) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+112) | SD: +1.5 (-134)

PHI: -1.5 (+112) | SD: +1.5 (-134) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Phillies vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 9-3, 2.17 ERA vs Yu Darvish (Padres) - 0-1, 4.91 ERA

The probable pitchers are Zack Wheeler (9-3) for the Phillies and Yu Darvish (0-1) for the Padres. Wheeler's team is 10-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Wheeler's team has won 81.2% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (13-3). Darvish has started only one game with a set spread, which the Padres failed to cover. The Padres have always been the moneyline underdog when Darvish starts this season.

Phillies vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (56.5%)

Phillies vs Padres Moneyline

The Phillies vs Padres moneyline has Philadelphia as a -152 favorite, while San Diego is a +128 underdog at home.

Phillies vs Padres Spread

The Padres are hosting the Phillies, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Padres are +112 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are -134.

Phillies vs Padres Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Phillies-Padres on July 12, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Phillies vs Padres Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 70 games this year and have walked away with the win 46 times (65.7%) in those games.

Philadelphia has a record of 33-10 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -152 or more on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 34 of their 89 opportunities.

The Phillies have an against the spread mark of 46-43-0 in 89 games with a line this season.

The Padres have a 20-23 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.5% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer, San Diego has an 8-13 record (winning just 38.1% of its games).

The Padres have played in 93 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-52-3).

The Padres have a 49-44-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.7% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 87 hits and an OBP of .385, both of which rank first among Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .254 batting average and a slugging percentage of .560.

Among all qualifying batters, he is 93rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is fifth in slugging.

Schwarber will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .263 with three doubles, five home runs, five walks and 12 RBIs.

Trea Turner has an OPS of .782, fueled by an OBP of .345 and a team-best slugging percentage of .437 this season. He's batting .292.

He is 16th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Nick Castellanos has collected 98 base hits, an OBP of .317 and a slugging percentage of .445 this season.

Castellanos has logged a hit or more in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a home run and two RBIs.

Alec Bohm has eight home runs, 42 RBI and a batting average of .282 this season.

Bohm enters this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with three walks and an RBI.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado has put up a slugging percentage of .494 and has 105 hits, both team-high numbers for the Padres. He's batting .292 and with an on-base percentage of .353.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 44th and he is 27th in slugging.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has a .361 OBP to pace his team. He has a batting average of .266 while slugging .451.

He ranks 63rd in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage in MLB.

Luis Arraez is hitting .282 with 17 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 18 walks.

Gavin Sheets has 14 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 27 walks while batting .265.

Phillies vs Padres Head to Head

7/11/2025: 4-2 SD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-2 SD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/2/2025: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/2/2025: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/30/2025: 4-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

4-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 6/19/2024: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-2 SD (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/18/2024: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/17/2024: 9-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

9-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/28/2024: 8-6 PHI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-6 PHI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/27/2024: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/26/2024: 9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

