Ole Miss vs Mississippi State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024
The Ole Miss Rebels versus the Mississippi State Bulldogs is on the college football schedule for Friday.
The Ole Miss Rebels versus the Mississippi State Bulldogs is on the college football schedule for Friday.
Ole Miss vs Mississippi State Odds & Spread

- Moneyline: Ole Miss: (-4000) | Mississippi State: (+1400)
- Spread: Ole Miss: -26.5 (-105) | Mississippi State: +26.5 (-115)
- Total: 61.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Ole Miss vs Mississippi State Betting Trends
- Ole Miss has beaten the spread seven times in 11 games.
- Ole Miss has yet to lose ATS (3-0) as a 26.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Ole Miss has had two games (out of 11) go over the total this year.
- Mississippi State's record against the spread in 2024 is 6-5-0.
- Mississippi State has covered every time (2-0) as a 26.5-point or greater underdog this season.
- Of 11 Mississippi State games so far this season, eight have gone over the total.
Ole Miss vs Mississippi State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rebels win (98.4%)
Ole Miss vs Mississippi State Point Spread
Ole Miss is a 26.5-point favorite against Mississippi State. Ole Miss is -105 to cover the spread, and Mississippi State is -115.
Ole Miss vs Mississippi State Over/Under
The over/under for Ole Miss-Mississippi State on Nov. 29 is 61.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.
Ole Miss vs Mississippi State Moneyline
Ole Miss is a -4000 favorite on the moneyline, while Mississippi State is a +1400 underdog.
Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Ole Miss
|38.5
|9
|13.9
|6
|58.1
|11
|Mississippi State
|26.9
|77
|34.8
|122
|57.8
|11
Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- Game day: Friday, November 29, 2024
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Location: Oxford, Mississippi
- Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
