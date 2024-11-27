Ole Miss vs Mississippi State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

The Ole Miss Rebels versus the Mississippi State Bulldogs is on the college football schedule for Friday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Ole Miss vs Mississippi State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Ole Miss: (-4000) | Mississippi State: (+1400)

Ole Miss: (-4000) | Mississippi State: (+1400) Spread: Ole Miss: -26.5 (-105) | Mississippi State: +26.5 (-115)

Ole Miss: -26.5 (-105) | Mississippi State: +26.5 (-115) Total: 61.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Ole Miss vs Mississippi State Betting Trends

Ole Miss has beaten the spread seven times in 11 games.

Ole Miss has yet to lose ATS (3-0) as a 26.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Ole Miss has had two games (out of 11) go over the total this year.

Mississippi State's record against the spread in 2024 is 6-5-0.

Mississippi State has covered every time (2-0) as a 26.5-point or greater underdog this season.

Of 11 Mississippi State games so far this season, eight have gone over the total.

Ole Miss vs Mississippi State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rebels win (98.4%)

Ole Miss vs Mississippi State Point Spread

Ole Miss is a 26.5-point favorite against Mississippi State. Ole Miss is -105 to cover the spread, and Mississippi State is -115.

Ole Miss vs Mississippi State Over/Under

The over/under for Ole Miss-Mississippi State on Nov. 29 is 61.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Ole Miss vs Mississippi State Moneyline

Ole Miss is a -4000 favorite on the moneyline, while Mississippi State is a +1400 underdog.

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Ole Miss 38.5 9 13.9 6 58.1 11 Mississippi State 26.9 77 34.8 122 57.8 11

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Game day: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

