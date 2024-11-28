Missouri vs Arkansas Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Missouri Tigers playing the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Missouri vs Arkansas Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Missouri: (-144) | Arkansas: (+120)

Missouri: (-144) | Arkansas: (+120) Spread: Missouri: -3.5 (100) | Arkansas: +3.5 (-122)

Missouri: -3.5 (100) | Arkansas: +3.5 (-122) Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Missouri vs Arkansas Betting Trends

Missouri has seven wins in 11 games against the spread this year.

Against the spread as 3.5-point or better favorites, Missouri is 5-2.

Missouri has played 11 games this year, and five of them have gone over the total.

Arkansas has seven wins in 11 contests against the spread this year.

Arkansas has an ATS record of 4-1 as 3.5-point underdogs or greater.

There have been six Arkansas games (out of 11) that went over the total this year.

Missouri vs Arkansas Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (57.2%)

Missouri vs Arkansas Point Spread

Missouri is favored by 3.5 points (+100 to cover) in this matchup. Arkansas, the underdog, is -122.

Missouri vs Arkansas Over/Under

Missouri versus Arkansas on Nov. 30 has an over/under of 53.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Missouri vs Arkansas Moneyline

Missouri is a -144 favorite on the moneyline, while Arkansas is a +120 underdog.

Missouri vs. Arkansas Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Missouri 29.2 56 20 22 51.0 11 Arkansas 31.1 44 24.6 67 56.0 11

Missouri vs. Arkansas Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Stadium: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Missouri vs. Arkansas analysis on FanDuel Research.