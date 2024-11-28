Missouri vs Arkansas Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024
NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Missouri Tigers playing the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Missouri vs Arkansas Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Missouri: (-144) | Arkansas: (+120)
- Spread: Missouri: -3.5 (100) | Arkansas: +3.5 (-122)
- Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Missouri vs Arkansas Betting Trends
- Missouri has seven wins in 11 games against the spread this year.
- Against the spread as 3.5-point or better favorites, Missouri is 5-2.
- Missouri has played 11 games this year, and five of them have gone over the total.
- Arkansas has seven wins in 11 contests against the spread this year.
- Arkansas has an ATS record of 4-1 as 3.5-point underdogs or greater.
- There have been six Arkansas games (out of 11) that went over the total this year.
Missouri vs Arkansas Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Tigers win (57.2%)
Missouri vs Arkansas Point Spread
Missouri is favored by 3.5 points (+100 to cover) in this matchup. Arkansas, the underdog, is -122.
Missouri vs Arkansas Over/Under
Missouri versus Arkansas on Nov. 30 has an over/under of 53.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.
Missouri vs Arkansas Moneyline
Missouri is a -144 favorite on the moneyline, while Arkansas is a +120 underdog.
Missouri vs. Arkansas Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Missouri
|29.2
|56
|20
|22
|51.0
|11
|Arkansas
|31.1
|44
|24.6
|67
|56.0
|11
Missouri vs. Arkansas Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network
- Location: Columbia, Missouri
- Stadium: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field
