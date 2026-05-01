2026 Kentucky Derby: Predictions, Horses, Odds, Contenders, Jockeys, and Trainers

The 152nd Kentucky Derby is coming up at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 2 – the first Saturday in May. FanDuel Research has everything you need to know to get up to speed on the first leg of the Triple Crown series, and help you make an informed decision about how to bet the Kentucky Derby.

Stay up-to-date on Kentucky Derby odds and contenders, and bet on which horse will win the Kentucky Derby with FanDuel Racing and FanDuel Sportsbook!

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2026 Kentucky Derby Morning Line Odds and Post Positions

These are the post positions, trainers, jockeys, and morning-line odds for the 2026 Kentucky Derby.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey Odds 1 Renegade Todd Pletcher Irad Ortiz, Jr. 4-1 2 Albus Riley Mott Manny Franco 30-1 3 Intrepido Jeff Mullins Hector Berrios 50-1 4 Litmus Test Bob Baffert Martin Garcia 30-1 SCR Right to Party Kenny McPeek Chris Elliott SCR 6 Commandment Brad Cox Luis Saez 6-1 7 Danon Bourbon Manabu Ikezoe Atsuya Nishimura 20-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Great White, Ocelli, and Robusta all drew into the field after the defections of Silent Tactic, Fulleffort, and Right to Party, respectively. Corona de Oro did not draw in.

2026 Kentucky Derby Horse Profiles

Learn more about each horse's road to the Kentucky Derby, prep race history, trainer, jockey, and more:

2026 Kentucky Derby Trainer Profiles

For more on some of the highest-profile trainers in the field, check out our trainer profiles.

2026 Kentucky Derby Jockey Profiles

For more on some of the highest-profile jockeys in the field, and to find out more about riders in the Kentucky Derby, check out our jockey profiles.

2026 Kentucky Derby Owners

Find out more about the owners behind the horses in the 2026 Kentucky Derby:

2026 Kentucky Derby Betting Predictions

From horses toward the top of the market to the best long shots to use in exotic wagers or contests, here are the horses to put in focus as you look for the winning horse in the 2026 Kentucky Derby:

How to Bet the 2026 Kentucky Derby

Are you new to handicapping and betting horse racing? Find out what kinds of bets you can make on Kentucky Derby day, and what the differences are between the available bets on the race.

How to Bet on the Kentucky Derby in 2026 (Horse Race Betting Explained)

Check out our best bets for the 2026 Kentucky Derby.

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