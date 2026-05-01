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Horse Racing

2026 Kentucky Derby: Predictions, Horses, Odds, Contenders, Jockeys, and Trainers

numberFire Racing
numberFire Racing

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2026 Kentucky Derby: Predictions, Horses, Odds, Contenders, Jockeys, and Trainers

The 152nd Kentucky Derby is coming up at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 2 – the first Saturday in May. FanDuel Research has everything you need to know to get up to speed on the first leg of the Triple Crown series, and help you make an informed decision about how to bet the Kentucky Derby.

Stay up-to-date on Kentucky Derby odds and contenders, and bet on which horse will win the Kentucky Derby with FanDuel Racing and FanDuel Sportsbook!

New FanDuel Racing users can get in on the excitement: place a $5 bet on any race at any track and get $25 back in Racing Bonus. Bet the Derby!

Learn more about how to bet the Kentucky Derby online at FanDuel!

2026 Kentucky Derby Morning Line Odds and Post Positions

These are the post positions, trainers, jockeys, and morning-line odds for the 2026 Kentucky Derby.

Post
Horse
Trainer
Jockey
Odds
1RenegadeTodd PletcherIrad Ortiz, Jr.4-1
2AlbusRiley MottManny Franco30-1
3IntrepidoJeff MullinsHector Berrios50-1
4Litmus TestBob BaffertMartin Garcia30-1
SCRRight to PartyKenny McPeekChris ElliottSCR
6CommandmentBrad CoxLuis Saez6-1
7Danon BourbonManabu IkezoeAtsuya Nishimura20-1

Great White, Ocelli, and Robusta all drew into the field after the defections of Silent Tactic, Fulleffort, and Right to Party, respectively. Corona de Oro did not draw in.

2026 Kentucky Derby Horse Profiles

Learn more about each horse's road to the Kentucky Derby, prep race history, trainer, jockey, and more:

2026 Kentucky Derby Trainer Profiles

For more on some of the highest-profile trainers in the field, check out our trainer profiles.

2026 Kentucky Derby Jockey Profiles

For more on some of the highest-profile jockeys in the field, and to find out more about riders in the Kentucky Derby, check out our jockey profiles.

2026 Kentucky Derby Owners

Find out more about the owners behind the horses in the 2026 Kentucky Derby:

2026 Kentucky Derby Betting Predictions

From horses toward the top of the market to the best long shots to use in exotic wagers or contests, here are the horses to put in focus as you look for the winning horse in the 2026 Kentucky Derby:

How to Bet the 2026 Kentucky Derby

Are you new to handicapping and betting horse racing? Find out what kinds of bets you can make on Kentucky Derby day, and what the differences are between the available bets on the race.

Check out our best bets for the 2026 Kentucky Derby.

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet of $5 on any race at any track & get $25 back in Racing Bonus! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Racing Promos.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

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