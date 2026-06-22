New Zealand vs Egypt Prediction: Who Will Score The First Goal Tonight World Cup 2026

New Zealand vs Egypt First Goal Scorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 Tonight | FanDuel
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🏟️ TONIGHT 9:00 PM ET · BC PLACE · VANCOUVER · FS1
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group G · Matchday 2 · First Goalscorer Market
New Zealand vs Egypt: First Goal Scorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets
Salah +340 (primary · G/A in all 3 WC career games · Egypt scored first vs Belgium) · Marmoush +500 (value · 0.63 xG · 5 shots) · Just ~+1100 (NZ · scored 6th min vs Iran · early-scoring profile) · Wood +800 (NZ dart) · Ashour ~+1000 (scored 19' vs Belgium). All odds FanDuel Sportsbook.
Sunday June 21, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Both XIs confirmed · Must be 21+
🇳🇿
New Zealand ML
+500
Draw
+310
Egypt ML
-175
🇪🇬
Over 2.5 goals
+122
🚨 Key First Goal Market Context — Both XIs Confirmed
🟢 Salah confirmed starting — +340 first goal LIVE · G/A in ALL 3 career WC games · PK taker ·
🟢 Marmoush confirmed starting — +500 LIVE · 0.63 xG vs Belgium ·
🟢 Elijah Just confirmed starting — scored 6th min vs Iran · ~+1100 ·
🟢 Wood confirmed starting — +800 · 4 shots vs Iran ·
📊 Egypt scored FIRST vs Belgium (19') · NZ scored FIRST vs Iran (6') · both teams have early-scoring patterns
⭐ Salah +340 FanDuel — primary · 2.83× his anytime · $10 → $44Marmoush +500 (value) · Just ~+1100 (NZ early scorer) · Wood +800 (dart) · Ashour ~+1000 (scored 19' vs BEL)
⚡ First Goal vs Anytime — Why This Match Has a Specific First-Goal Logic
📊 Both MD1 Games Had Early First Goals — This Match Is Likely to Open Fast
Egypt Scored First in MD1 — Ashour 19th Minute vs Belgium
Egypt's pattern from MD1: Salah provided the assist in the 19th minute for Ashour's opener against the 10th-ranked team in the world. Against New Zealand (85th), Egypt's superior quality means they could take the lead even earlier. CBS Sports: "Egypt jumped out to an early 1-0 lead over Belgium thanks to an Emam Ashour goal set up by Mohamed Salah." The same combination — Salah setting up the first goal from the right flank — is the most likely first-goal route tonight.
New Zealand Scored First in MD1 — Just 6th Minute vs Iran
New Zealand's pattern from MD1: Elijah Just scored in the 6th minute vs Iran — the first goal of that match. Both of his World Cup goals come from a genuine early-match scoring profile. Against Egypt, if NZ press high from the start, Just's explosive movements could produce a first goal at longshot prices before Egypt settle. At ~+1100 on FanDuel, this is the standout longshot dart of the match.
The ~2.8× Multiplier — Why First Goal Pays So Much More
Salah +120 anytime vs +340 first goal — 2.83× more. Marmoush +180 anytime vs +500 first goal — 2.78× more. Wood +300 anytime vs +800 first goal — 2.67× more. The first goal market pays nearly 3× for the same underlying scoring ability, because only one of 22 players scores first. In a match where Egypt are likely to score first (as they did vs Belgium), the first goal market creates exceptional value on Salah (+340) and Marmoush (+500).
All first goal odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Salah +340 · Marmoush +500 · Zico/Trezeguet +550 · Abdelkarim +700 · Wood +800 · Ashour ~+1000 · Just ~+1100. Check FanDuel live board. Must be 21+.
⭐ Primary Pick: Salah First Goal +340
⭐ PRIMARY · CBS SPORTS FD · G/A IN ALL 3 CAREER WC GAMESLiverpool · 67 intl goals · PK taker · ✅ confirmed start
Mohamed Salah · Egypt RM
G/A in ALL 3 career WC games · Egypt scored first vs Belgium (Salah assist, 19') · PK taker
First Goal · FD
+340
~23% · $10 → $44
Anytime
+120
2+ Goals
+650
CBS Sports EXPLICIT (FanDuel): "Salah is +135 to score against New Zealand" — dedicated full article to his props · "goal or assist in all three career World Cup games"FOX Sports: "+120 to score against NZ" · SBR: "Best scorer pick: Salah (+130 via FanDuel)" · Egypt scored first vs Belgium · Salah was the creator (assist, 19')
🎯 Three Structural Arguments for Salah First Goal
+340
FD first goal
~23%
Implied
$44
$10 returns
3/3
WC G/A record
Argument 1 — WC track record: CBS Sports: "Salah has either a goal or an assist in all three career World Cup games." Sunday is his fourth WC game. He scores or creates at a 100% WC rate. Argument 2 — Egypt's MD1 pattern: Egypt scored first vs Belgium in the 19th minute — Salah's direct assist. Against NZ (85th in the world, gave up 2 goals to Iran), they'll lead earlier. Argument 3 — penalty taker: Any Egypt penalty in the first half = Salah scoring the first goal. At +340 vs +120 anytime, that's 2.83× more for the first-goal condition. $10 at +340 returns $44.00.
Salah vs Marmoush first goal: Salah +340 has the most explicit source support (CBS/FOX/SBR all FanDuel). Covers prefers Marmoush at +500 as better open-play value — 0.63 xG vs Belgium (match high), CF position closest to goal. Both are worth backing as a combined strategy: $10 each ($20 total), covering Egypt's two most dangerous attacking positions.
0.63 xG vs Belgium (match high) · 5 shots · Covers' preferred scorer · CF position · $10 → $60
First Goal · FD
+500
$10 → $60
Anytime
+180
Covers EXPLICIT: "Taking Marmoush (+175 anytime) — paced all players in shots and xG against Belgium." At +500 first goal, same logic applies with 2.78× premium over anytime.0.63 xG vs Belgium (highest of any player in match) · 5 shots · Man City CF · against Surman/Boxall who gave up 2 goals to IranCF position = closest to goal · when Egypt press early, Marmoush's central runs create the first-goal opportunity before Salah even touches the ball on the right flank
Marmoush at +500 is the first goal value pick. He plays CF — the position closest to goal. When Egypt press hard from the start (as they will, needing the win), Marmoush's direct running into the box creates the earliest first-goal opportunities. His 0.63 xG vs Belgium (highest of any player that night) is now matched against NZ's defence, which gave up two goals to Iran. The finishing is due. $10 at +500 returns $60.00.
Combined strategy: Back both Salah (+340) and Marmoush (+500) for $10 each ($20 total). In an Egypt 2-0 win where Marmoush scores 15th and Salah 60th: Marmoush first goal wins, returns $60. In a game where Salah scores from a penalty in the 20th: Salah first goal wins, returns $44. The $20 outlay covers Egypt's two most dangerous first-goal routes.
🎯 NZ Longshot: Elijah Just First Goal ~+1100
Elijah Just · New Zealand AM/LM (Aalborg)
Scored 6th minute vs Iran · scored FIRST goal of NZ's WC campaign · early-scoring profile · $5 dart → ~$60
First Goal · FD
~+1100
$5 → ~$60
Anytime
~+400
Scored in the 6th MINUTE vs Iran — NZ's first WC goal of the tournament · early-scoring profile confirmed by actual match dataSquawka: "Just scored both NZ goals in the 2-2 vs Iran and was the only Kiwi player to attempt multiple shots on target." Confirmed starting at LM tonight.The risk: Egypt prepares specifically to contain Just after his MD1 brace · Lasheen/Attia DM pivot will track him from minute one · $5 max stake · this is entertainment-only territory
Just at ~+1100 on FanDuel is the NZ first goal longshot. The entire argument: he scored in the 6th minute vs Iran — NZ's first goal of this World Cup — from the LM position. CBS SportsLine expects NZ to press just as hard vs Egypt. If NZ get an early attack before Egypt's DM pivot organises, Just's direct running from the left could produce a shock early first goal at 12× your money. Egypt will specifically mark him, but their focus on Just may create space elsewhere — and in the first 5 minutes, that preparation may not yet be locked in. $5 at ~+1100 returns ~$60.
Just vs Wood for NZ first goal: Just (~+1100) vs Wood (+800). Just's early-scoring profile (6th minute vs Iran, open play) makes him more interesting for the first goal market than Wood (+800), whose goals tend to come from set pieces later in games. If you want NZ exposure in the first goal market, Just at ~+1100 is the more structurally interesting bet than Wood at +800 — even at a higher price.
💡 Ashour First Goal ~+1000 — Scored Egypt's First Goal of This WC (19' vs Belgium)
Ashour already scored Egypt's first goal of this World Cup — a strike in the 19th minute vs Belgium from the same Salah-right-flank assist route that will be replicated tonight. Identical XI. Same set-up. Against a weaker defensive unit. CAM position brings him into the box late and he arrives at exactly the spot where the pull-back from Salah's right-side drive lands. CBS Sports notes it was "a thunderous strike." At ~+1000 on FanDuel, $5 returns ~$55. The specific scenario that makes this work: Salah drives to the byline in the 15th minute, pulls back across goal, Ashour arrives from CAM and finishes — exactly replicating MD1.
🎯 Wood First Goal +800 — NZ Set-Piece Dart ($5)
CF · 4 shots vs Iran · aerial target · early corner header scenario · $5 dart → $45
First Goal · FD
+800
Sportscasting: "If New Zealand generate a set-piece goal — the most plausible route to them scoring — Wood is the target." An early NZ corner in the first 10 minutes, Wood wins the header, scores NZ's first WC win candidate. $5 at +800 returns $45. Smaller payout than Just (~+1100) but a cleaner structural route — Wood's set-piece heading ability is more repeatable than Just's open-play explosive running against Egypt's prepared defensive shape.
📋 Full FanDuel Sportsbook First Goal Board
Player · Team · Role
Anytime
First Goal · FD
⭐ Mohamed Salah · EGY RM (PRIMARY)
G/A all 3 WC games · PK taker · Egypt scored first vs Belgium · $10 → $44
+120
+340
💎 Omar Marmoush · EGY CF (VALUE)
Man City · 0.63 xG vs Belgium · 5 shots · CF first-goal route · $10 → $60
+180
+500
Zico · EGY LM / Trezeguet · EGY M
Both confirmed starters at +550 · mid-range Egypt options · $10 → $65
+205
+550
Hamza Abdelkarim · EGY F (bench only)
Sub role · only relevant if introduced early · $10 → $80
+255
+700
🇳🇿 🎯 Chris Wood · NZ CF (SET-PIECE DART · $5)
4 shots vs Iran · early corner header route · NZ aerial anchor · $5 → $45
+300
+800
💡 Emam Ashour · EGY CAM (SLEEPER · scored 19' vs Belgium)
Egypt's only WC scorer · Salah assist route · CAM late arrival · $5 → ~$55
~+380
~+1000
🇳🇿 🎯 Elijah Just · NZ LM (LONGSHOT · scored 6' vs Iran)
Scored FIRST in MD1 (6th min) · early-scoring profile · Egypt marks closely · $5 → ~$60
~+400
~+1100
All first goalscorer odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Approximate — check FanDuel live board. Both XIs confirmed. Must be 21+. Gamble responsibly.
📋 First Goalscorer Best Bets — Ranked · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
⭐ #1 — Salah (primary · CBS/FOX/SBR FanDuel)
G/A in all 3 WC games · PK taker · Egypt scored first vs Belgium · $10 → $44
+340
💎 #2 — Marmoush (value · Covers explicit · CF)
0.63 xG vs Belgium · 5 shots · CF position first-goal route · $10 → $60
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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