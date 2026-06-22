New Zealand vs Egypt Prediction: Who Will Score The First Goal Tonight World Cup 2026

Scored in the 6th MINUTE vs Iran — NZ's first WC goal of the tournament · early-scoring profile confirmed by actual match data Squawka: "Just scored both NZ goals in the 2-2 vs Iran and was the only Kiwi player to attempt multiple shots on target." Confirmed starting at LM tonight. The risk: Egypt prepares specifically to contain Just after his MD1 brace · Lasheen/Attia DM pivot will track him from minute one · $5 max stake · this is entertainment-only territory

Just at ~+1100 on FanDuel is the NZ first goal longshot. The entire argument: he scored in the 6th minute vs Iran — NZ's first goal of this World Cup — from the LM position. CBS SportsLine expects NZ to press just as hard vs Egypt. If NZ get an early attack before Egypt's DM pivot organises, Just's direct running from the left could produce a shock early first goal at 12× your money. Egypt will specifically mark him, but their focus on Just may create space elsewhere — and in the first 5 minutes, that preparation may not yet be locked in. $5 at ~+1100 returns ~$60.

Just vs Wood for NZ first goal: Just (~+1100) vs Wood (+800). Just's early-scoring profile (6th minute vs Iran, open play) makes him more interesting for the first goal market than Wood (+800), whose goals tend to come from set pieces later in games. If you want NZ exposure in the first goal market, Just at ~+1100 is the more structurally interesting bet than Wood at +800 — even at a higher price.