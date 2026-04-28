Kentucky Derby Horse: So Happy Odds, History, and Predictions

The 152nd Kentucky Derby happens Saturday, May 2, at Churchill Downs. The prep races are all finished, and after a victory in the $500,000 Santa Anita Derby (G1), the top contender from the West Coast is So Happy. The son of champion sprinter Runhappy began his career sprinting as well, but after a third-place finish in the San Felipe (G2) and top honors in the final prep stakes race at Santa Anita, he comes into the Run for the Roses with 115 points, fourth most of any horse in the field.

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So Happy Kentucky Derby Odds and Post Positions

The Kentucky Derby draw happened on April 25, and So Happy drew a nice middle gate, post 8. He has been tabbed at 15-1 on the morning line, a sensible price between the fact that he comes into the Kentucky Derby in solid form, but still has some distance questions to answer.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey Odds 1 Renegade Todd Pletcher Irad Ortiz, Jr. 4-1 2 Albus Riley Mott Manny Franco 30-1 3 Intrepido Jeff Mullins Hector Berrios 50-1 4 Litmus Test Bob Baffert Martin Garcia 30-1 5 Right to Party Kenny McPeek Chris Elliott 30-1 6 Commandment Brad Cox Luis Saez 6-1 7 Danon Bourbon Manabu Ikezoe Atsuya Nishimura 20-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

So Happy Horse Trainer and Jockey

So Happy is trained by Mark Glatt. Though Glatt has been running horses since 1994 and has hit the board with four different horses at the Breeders’ Cup during that time – most recently with Breeders’ Cup Sprint third-place finisher Dr. Venkman in 2025 – Glatt has never started a horse in the Kentucky Derby.

On the other hand, his rider has some of the most Kentucky Derby experience in the business. Jockey Mike Smith, who has ridden So Happy in all four of his starts, keeps the mount on the first Saturday in May. Smith has ridden in the Kentucky Derby 28 times, dating all the way back to 1984, and won the race in 2005 with Giacomo and 2018 with Justify.

So Happy Race History

So Happy was ignored at 38-1 in his maiden special weight debut at Del Mar on November 22, but battled to a three-quarter length victory. He stretched out to seven furlongs for his first try in stakes company in the San Vicente (G2) on January 10, where he overcame early trouble to win by two confident lengths. That earned him a ticket to the Kentucky Derby trail, where he was third behind Potente in the San Felipe, but turned the tables on that foe in the Santa Anita Derby on April 4.

Speed ratings are courtesy of Equibase.

Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Figure 4/4/2026 Santa Anita Santa Anita Derby (G1) 1 100 3/7/2026 Santa Anita San Felipe Stakes (G2) 3 90 1/10/2026 Santa Anita San Vicente Stakes (G2) 1 100 11/22/2025 Del Mar Maiden special weight 1 90

So Happy Kentucky Derby Prediction and Pick

Though he was keen to battle on the lead in his first two-turn start in the San Felipe, So Happy stalked and pounced in the Santa Anita Derby, showing the tractability that can be so useful in the Kentucky Derby. He also keeps jockey Mike Smith, an experienced reinsman who knows how to keep his cool on the biggest stages in horse racing.

On the other hand, even with a win at 1 ⅛ miles, there are questions about how much further So Happy will want to stretch out. Sire Runhappy was a champion sprinter but hit distance limitations at two turns, and even though damsire Blame was a Breeders’ Cup Classic winner, his dam So Cunning only ever won going six furlongs.

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