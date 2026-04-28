Kentucky Derby Horse: Emerging Market Odds, History, and Predictions

The field for the 152nd Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 2, at Churchill Downs is taking shape now that the prep races are over. And, there’s no faster rising star in the race than the aptly-named Chad Brown trainee Emerging Market. With just two starts, he lacks the experience of many of his opponents – but with a win in the Louisiana Derby (G2), he has already proven a lot of class and stamina.

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Emerging Market Kentucky Derby Odds and Post Positions

The Kentucky Derby was drawn Saturday, April 25, with morning-line odds assigned at the draw ceremony. Emerging Market drew post 15, with morning-line odds of 15-1. That wouldn’t be a surprise to hold come post time – the fact that he has only raced twice bucks Kentucky Derby winner trends, but he is trained by Chad Brown and won a final prep, meaning he’ll take more action than the usual horse with so little experience.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey Odds 1 Renegade Todd Pletcher Irad Ortiz, Jr. 4-1 2 Albus Riley Mott Manny Franco 30-1 3 Intrepido Jeff Mullins Hector Berrios 50-1 4 Litmus Test Bob Baffert Martin Garcia 30-1 5 Right to Party Kenny McPeek Chris Elliott 30-1 6 Commandment Brad Cox Luis Saez 6-1 7 Danon Bourbon Manabu Ikezoe Atsuya Nishimura 20-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Emerging Market Horse Trainer and Jockey

Emerging Market hails from the barn of trainer Chad Brown. Though Brown has won many huge horse racing prizes, including two editions of the Preakness, he has yet to win the Kentucky Derby. Brown has trained two second-place finishers: Good Magic was runner-up to Justify in 2018, and Sierra Leone narrowly missed behind Mystik Dan in 2024. He also trained 2022 third-place finisher Zandon.

Flavien Prat has been riding big races better than anyone in recent years, and he takes the call on Emerging Market. He has hit the board in an incredible six of eight Kentucky Derby starts: he won with colossal long shot Country House in 2019, finished second in 2021 with Hot Rod Charlie, and was third with Battle of Midway (2017), Zandon (2022), Angel of Empire (2023), and Baeza (2025).

Emerging Market Race History

Emerging Market debuted in a one-mile, 40-yard maiden special weight on the Sam F. Davis Stakes undercard at Tampa Bay Downs, rallying from midfield to get up by three-quarters of a length. That earned him a ticket to the Triple Crown trail for the Louisiana Derby (G2) at Fair Grounds. He was sent off as the 2-1 favorite and delivered, again rallying from midpack and outboxing the far more experienced Pavlovian to score by a head.

Speed ratings are courtesy of Equibase.

Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Figure 3/21/2026 Fair Grounds Louisiana Derby (G2) 1 96 2/7/2026 Tampa Bay Downs Maiden special weight 1 79

Emerging Market Kentucky Derby Prediction and Pick

The presence of Flavien Prat is a huge point in Emerging Market’s favor: Prat has ridden in eight editions of the Kentucky Derby and only been out of the superfecta once. He also stuck with Emerging Market despite also riding Commandment to victory in the Florida Derby, a major vote of confidence. His running style is also a plus; he doesn’t have to settle too far back, and in both of his races, he has won after a stretch battle.

Inexperience, however, may be Emerging Market’s downfall. Only one horse has won the Kentucky Derby with just two prior starts: 1883 winner Leonatus. Only two horses in the points era have run in the Kentucky Derby with just two prior starts: Taiba was 12th in 2022 and T O Password was fifth in 2024.

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