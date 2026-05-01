Kentucky Derby Exotic Bets: Exacta and Trifecta Picks, Predictions for 2026

The 2026 Kentucky Derby is coming up Saturday, May 2, at Churchill Downs racetrack.

The 1 ¼-mile dirt race drew an overflow field of top three-year-olds: 20 in the main field and four on the also-eligible list. This makes it one of the greatest betting opportunities in all of sports.

It’s the biggest field in an American horse race all year long, meaning there will always be quality horses who fly under the radar. With six months' worth of points races, there is far more information available compared to when you analyze horse racing week in and week out, but all that data can help you get to the horses who are comparably undervalued – and therefore overlaid.

Handicapping horse races is only part of the picture – you then need to know how to turn those opinions into money. One of the best ways to go for a big score in the Kentucky Derby is to play exactas and trifectas. After all, most years feature at least one long shot in the top few horses across the wire, and you can make good money even if the favorite runs well.

Take 2023, for example: 4-1 favorite Angel of Empire ran third behind 15-1 shot Mage and 9-1 shot Two Phil’s. The exacta of Mage over Two Phil’s paid a healthy $330.44 for a $2 base bet. And, with the chalk in third, the trifecta still paid $491.18 for just $0.50!

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How to Bet Exactas and Trifectas

Before you start your Kentucky Derby betting, it is a good idea to learn what exactas and trifectas are, what strategies exist for betting them, and the costs and benefits of those strategies.

What Are Exactas and Trifectas?

The classic win bet is just that: the bet cashes if your horse wins. Exactas and trifectas are just an extension of that: instead of betting on just the first horse to cross the wire, you are betting on the first few horses across the wire.

To cash an exacta, you need to have the first two finishers in the correct order. In a trifecta, you are betting on the first three horses to finish, in order. These are harder to get correct than just picking a winner. However, especially in races like the Kentucky Derby with huge fields, getting them correct can lead to a huge payout.

Horse Racing Exacta and Trifecta Betting Strategies

These are the basic strategies for betting exactas and trifectas.

Straight Exacta or Trifecta: One Combination

You can bet the exacta or trifecta straight, just one sequence or two or three horses. However, this is uncommon, especially in races with fields as big as the Kentucky Derby. If you have a very strong opinion that one horse is likely to finish first and another horse is likely to finish second, a straight exacta can be the right move in a race. However, it is more common to bet multiple possible combinations, and the large payouts when a live long shot runs into the top two or three can make this a profitable strategy.

Boxed Exacta or Trifecta

The opposite of betting a single combination is by betting an exacta box or a trifecta box. In a box, you are taking a group of horses you think can finish in the top two or three and betting all possible combinations of groups of those horses finishing first or second for an exacta, or first, second, and third for a trifecta.

A box can make sense if you have a short list of horses you want to play, especially if most or all of them are long shots. But, the price escalates rapidly: for example, if you play a trifecta box, and you think there are seven horses with a chance at the top three, and you want to play every combination? There are seven possible horses who can win, then six possible horses behind each of those, then five possible horses who can be third behind those two. That’s seven times six times five – or, 210 combinations.

These are the common costs of exacta and trifecta boxes at the minimum bets offered by Churchill Downs:

# of horses Exacta box combinations $1 exacta box cost Trifecta box combinations $0.50 trifecta box cost 2 2 (2 * 1) $2.00 n/a n/a 3 6 (3 * 2) $6.00 6 (3 * 2 * 1) $3.00 4 12 (4 * 3) $12.00 24 (4 * 3 * 2) $12.00 5 20 (5 * 4) $20.00 60 (5 * 4 * 3) $30.00 6 30 (6 * 5) $30.00 120 (6 * 5 * 4) $60.00 7 42 (7 * 6) $42.00 210 (7 * 6 * 5) $105.00 8 56 (8 * 7) $56.00 336 (8 * 7 * 6) $168.00

Another issue with boxing exactas or trifectas is that they usually do not reflect your actual opinion on a race. A boxed bet suggests that you have a similar opinion on each horse’s chances to finish in the top two or three, since you put the same amount of money on each combination. However, if you have a horse or two who you think are more likely to finish high, or even finish in a particular spot, you are essentially wasting money by betting just as much on extremely unlikely combinations as you are on the ones that involve the horse or horses you think will run well.

Using a Key Horse in Exactas and Trifectas

You can cover multiple combinations while focusing on stronger opinions by using a key horse. A key horse is just like it sounds: they are the key to your bet, and you are leaning on them to finish in a certain position.

One way of using a key horse is by betting for a horse to finish in a particular position in your exacta or trifecta. This is most often done by keying a horse to win (“keying on top”), though you can also key a horse in second or third. For example, if a horse finishes second often, keying a horse in second in exactas and trifectas can be just the right move.

Then, you just play the other horses you think can finish in the exacta or trifecta in the other spots where you do not have your key horse. You have fewer winning combinations since the key horse has to finish in the spot where you placed them, but also, you are putting your money on your opinion about that one horse.

# of horses Exacta key combinations $1 exacta key cost Trifecta key combinations $0.50 trifecta key cost 1 key + 2 others 2 (1 * 2) $2.00 2 (1 * 2 * 1) $1.00 1 key + 3 others 3 (1 * 3) $3.00 6 (1 * 3 * 2) $3.00 1 key + 4 others 4 (1 * 4) $4.00 12 (1 * 4 * 3) $6.00 1 key + 5 others 5 (1 * 5) $5.00 20 (1 * 5 * 4) $10.00 1 key + 6 others 6 (1 * 6) $6.00 30 (1 * 6 * 5) $15.00 1 key + 7 others 7 (1 * 7) $7.00 42 (1 * 7 * 6) $21.00

Finally, a good middle ground between a key and a box can be a wager sometimes called a “key box.” In an exacta key box, you are wagering on a situation that has your keyed horse finishing either first or second, with any of your other horses of interest in the other spot: it’s basically two separate key bets, one keying them in first and one keying them in second. The trifecta key box works similarly, except it’s like three key bets at once: one keying them in first, one keying them in second, and one keying the horse third.

# of horses Exacta key box combinations $1 exacta key box cost Trifecta key box combinations $0.50 trifecta key cost 1 key + 2 others 4 (1 * 2 * 2) $4.00 6 (1 * 2 * 1 * 3) $3.00 1 key + 3 others 6 (1 * 3 * 2) $6.00 18 (1 * 3 * 2 * 3) $9.00 1 key + 4 others 8 (1 * 4 * 2) $8.00 36 (1 * 4 * 3 * 3) $18.00 1 key + 5 others 10 (1 * 5 * 2) $10.00 60 (1 * 5 * 4 * 3) $30.00 1 key + 6 others 12 (1 * 6 * 2) $12.00 90 (1 * 6 * 5 * 3) $45.00 1 key + 7 others 14 (1 * 7 * 2) $14.00 126 (1 * 7 * 6 * 3) $63.00

Especially given the large field size and the potential for chaos in the Kentucky Derby, this can be a useful wager structure when betting Kentucky Derby exactas and trifectas. Even the best horse on the day can finish second or third due to trip trouble, and in such a large field, the risk versus reward ratio often merits the cost of covering situations in which your key horse finishes anywhere in the exacta or trifecta.

2026 Kentucky Derby Post Position Draw and Odds

You know the mechanics of exactas and trifectas, so it’s time to meet the 2026 Kentucky Derby field and start building those bets! These are the 2026 Kentucky Derby horses along with the post positions, trainers, and morning-line odds for each runner:

Post Horse Trainer Jockey Odds 1 Renegade Todd Pletcher Irad Ortiz, Jr. 4-1 2 Albus Riley Mott Manny Franco 30-1 3 Intrepido Jeff Mullins Hector Berrios 50-1 4 Litmus Test Bob Baffert Martin Garcia 30-1 5 Right to Party Kenny McPeek Chris Elliott 30-1 6 Commandment Brad Cox Luis Saez 6-1 7 Danon Bourbon Manabu Ikezoe Atsuya Nishimura 20-1 View Full Table ChevronDown



Up to 20 horses can run in the Kentucky Derby. If there are scratches before 9 a.m. on Friday, May 1, horses from the also-eligible list can draw in based on priority. That process has already affected the 2026 field: Great White drew in after Silent Tactic scratched, and Ocelli drew in after Fulleffort scratched on April 30. As a result, Great White and Ocelli are now part of the main 20-horse field, while Robusta and Corona de Oro remain the remaining also-eligibles.

Kentucky Derby Contenders

When building your exotics on Kentucky Derby day, focus on these horses.

Exacta and Trifecta Key

The Puma brings that perfect mix of form, class, and betting value to focus on as your exotic key.

The Puma comes into the Run for the Roses off of a runner-up finish in the Florida Derby (G1), the best Kentucky Derby prep race of the year. That day, he missed by just a nose to a very good horse in Commandment, and finished ahead of Chief Wallabee in third. But, he is improving, he is bred nicely for the extra distance, and the fact that he ran well in but did not win his final prep not only improves his price at the windows – but fits a recent trend in the Kentucky Derby, as no Kentucky Derby winner since Authentic in 2020 has won his final prep race.

He drew a nice middle gate, and he should be able to work a good trip given the pace setup. The pace stands to be lively – Pavlovian and Six Speed are all go from the outside, Litmus Test (and his new blinkers) will try to send from near the inside, and So Happy, Potente, and Intrepido are possible pace candidates as well. The Puma showed a lot of speed in his debut, but has been more and more tractable in his next three starts and should be able to stay out of that battle. If Javier Castellano times his move right – something he did three years ago when Mage won the roses – he can win them again with The Puma.

More Kentucky Derby Exacta and Trifecta Contenders

Of course, you have to play the right horses with your key in the Kentucky Derby exactas and trifectas.

The Florida Derby was the best prep race of the year, and all three of its top finishers are appealing in the Kentucky Derby. Commandment probably won’t be the actual Kentucky Derby favorite with all the buzz coming in on both Renegade and Further Ado – but despite the narrow margin of his final-prep victory, his strength of schedule recommends him. He battled late to win the Fountain of Youth (G2) over Chief Wallabee and then ran on late to nail The Puma at the wire. He should be able to break from a decent gate, chase from off the pace without dropping too far off, and make his rally in the lane over a track he has already proven he likes, thanks to his maiden win last November.

Chief Wallabee is the Florida Derby horse with the most questions, but he still brims with upside. He has just three starts, and the equipment change (blinkers-on) before the Kentucky Derby is an uncommon route to victory. But he has the continued confidence of cautious trainer Bill Mott, and he has shown many dimensions of versatility pace-wise in three starts. That could help a lot amid the chaos of a 20-horse field. He also put up a very nice workout at Churchill Downs with the blinkers, boding well for both how he’ll like the headgear and how he likes the footing in Louisville.

Another horse who stands to benefit from the pace setup at a big price is Golden Tempo. As a son of Curlin out of a Bernardini mare from a family with plenty of stamina, his pedigree suggests he would improve with the distance – and sure enough, he has been making progress as the distances have gotten longer. He missed by a length in the Louisiana Derby last out, but runner-up Pavlovian is likely to have an even tougher trip up front this time, and Emerging Market is likely to be closer to a fast pace. Between the distance and the favorable running style, he has a chance to turn the tables on those foes – and prove he belongs with the best here.

Wonder Dean faces American dirt horses for the first time, but he should love the 1 ¼ miles as much as anyone, and his connections are already familiar faces at the Kentucky Derby. He won’t have to drop back as far off the pace as the really deep closers – but that could be a good thing, since some years Churchill tends to favor horses with a little more tactical pace, even when there is a lot of early speed. Being by Dee Majesty out of a Wonder Acute mare, he has real Japanese stamina in his pedigree, and all but one of his races has been at 1 ⅛ miles or longer. Finally, his connections have outrun their odds in the Kentucky Derby before: trainer Daisuke Takayanagi trained T O Password, who was fifth in the 2024 Kentucky Derby in only his fifth start, and jockey Ryusei Sakai is the regular rider of Breeders’ Cup Classic winner and narrow Kentucky Derby third-place finisher Forever Young. This gives him plenty of upside at a price.

Kentucky Derby Bet-Againsts

Arkansas Derby winner Renegade is the morning-line favorite and may even hold as the favorite until post time. The problem is, he’s drawn on the rail. No horse has won from the rail since Ferdinand in 1986, and the rail only finishes in the money 18.8% of the time – significantly worse than other inside posts like the 2-hole (27.1%) or the 3-hole (22.9%). Perhaps the bad draw would be more forgivable if his jockey had a history of dominance in the Kentucky Derby – but as good as Irad Ortiz, Jr. is in so many races, he hasn’t hit the board in any of his nine Kentucky Derby starts. At a short price, the value is elsewhere.

A horse who isn’t as strong a bet-against as Renegade, but merits some healthy skepticism because of the underlay potential, is Further Ado. Though he is a graded-stakes winner over the Churchill course, neither that victory nor his runner-up finish behind The Puma in the Tampa Bay Derby was as impressive as his two wins at Keeneland. He also stands to be up closer to a torrid pace than other major Kentucky Derby contenders.

2026 Kentucky Derby Best Bets

Here are our recommended exacta and trifecta bets for the 2026 Kentucky Derby:

Kentucky Derby exacta bet: Key box #9 The Puma with #6 Commandment, #12 Chief Wallabee, #19 Golden Tempo

Kentucky Derby trifecta bet: Key box #9 The Puma with #6 Commandment, #10 Wonder Dean, #12 Chief Wallabee, #19 Golden Tempo



Check out our best bets for the 2026 Kentucky Derby.

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