Kentucky Derby Horse: Chief Wallabee Odds, History, and Predictions

The 152nd Kentucky Derby is coming up on Saturday, May 2, at Churchill Downs. The road to the Kentucky Derby is over, all the points have been awarded, and the field is taking shape. Though Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott won the 2025 Kentucky Derby with Sovereignty, he needed a few mid-April defections to get into the 2026 field with the talented but lightly-raced Chief Wallabee. Those defections happened, so Chief Wallabee gets his shot.

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Chief Wallabee Kentucky Derby Odds and Post Positions

The post positions and morning-line odds for the Kentucky Derby were determined Saturday, April 25. Chief Wallabee was tabbed at 8-1 on the morning line – he’ll be one of the top few horses on the board, between the fact that he is trained by Bill Mott, he ran well on the tough Florida spur of the Kentucky Derby trail, and there is a lot of buzz after an impressive workout during the week leading into the draw. He also has a perfectly fine draw near the middle, post 12.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey Odds 1 Renegade Todd Pletcher Irad Ortiz, Jr. 4-1 2 Albus Riley Mott Manny Franco 30-1 3 Intrepido Jeff Mullins Hector Berrios 50-1 4 Litmus Test Bob Baffert Martin Garcia 30-1 5 Right to Party Kenny McPeek Chris Elliott 30-1 6 Commandment Brad Cox Luis Saez 6-1 7 Danon Bourbon Manabu Ikezoe Atsuya Nishimura 20-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Chief Wallabee Horse Trainer and Jockey

Chief Wallabee is trained by Hall of Fame inductee Bill Mott, who has already won the Run for the Roses twice. He won in 2019 when colossal long shot Country House won by disqualification, then won again in 2025 with eventual Horse of the Year Sovereignty. Another of his 14 Kentucky Derby starters since 1984 has hit the board: Tacitus was third in 2019.

Junior Alvarado, Bill Mott’s top rider, has ridden Chief Wallabee for every start and keeps the call in the Derby. He has ridden in the Kentucky Derby six times and hit the board once – last year, when he rode Sovereignty to victory.

Chief Wallabee Race History

Unraced as a juvenile, Chief Wallabee debuted in a seven-furlong sprint at Gulfstream on January 10. He squared off against the Puma and got the best of him, winning by 1 ½ lengths in stalk-and-pounce fashion. That earned him a ticket to the Kentucky Derby trail. He rallied to engage Commandant in a stretch duel in the Fountain of Youth, missing by a neck. In the Florida Derby, he tracked closer to the pace, mustered a late rally, but missed by half a length behind the photo finish with Commandment and The Puma.

Speed ratings are courtesy of Equibase.

Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Figure 3/28/2026 Gulfstream Park Florida Derby (G1) 3 96 2/28/2026 Gulfstream Park Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2) 2 99 1/10/2026 Gulfstream Park Maiden special weight 1 91

Chief Wallabee Kentucky Derby Prediction and Pick

Chief Wallabee will be one of the shorter prices in the Kentucky Derby, especially since he has drawn into the main field and won’t have to deal with the also-eligible list and a wide post like Baeza in 2025. He comes out of the Gulfstream spur of the Kentucky Derby trail, the deepest and classiest of the year. He races for the same trainer and jockey who won the Derby last year. He has tactical versatility and some of the best speed figures in the field, as well.

The biggest knocks on Chief Wallabee are his inexperience, and the fact that he hasn’t won a stakes race yet. However? A debut maiden win at Gulfstream, followed by underneath shares in the Fountain of Youth and the Florida Derby, was the path to the roses just three years ago for Mage, and the company in Florida was deeper this year. His pedigree is also a mixed bag: sire Constitution and damsire Medaglia d’Oro are good to see, but the class in his dam A La Lucie’s family tends to show up over shorter distances.

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