Kentucky Derby Horse: Silent Tactic Odds, History, and Predictions

The 152nd edition of the Kentucky Derby happens Saturday, May 2, at Churchill Downs. With all the prep races finished, the field has taken shape. One of the most consistent runners on the Road to the Kentucky Derby, though a likely long shot nonetheless, comes out of a runner-up finish in the Arkansas Derby (G1) – Silent Tactic.

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Silent Tactic Kentucky Derby Odds and Post Positions

The Kentucky Derby was drawn on April 25, and morning-line odds were assigned for the field. Silent Tactic is 20-1 on the morning line, a sensible number given that he was consistent but not necessarily brilliant in the Oaklawn spur of the Kentucky Derby trail. He will break from post 13.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey Odds 1 Renegade Todd Pletcher Irad Ortiz, Jr. 4-1 2 Albus Riley Mott Manny Franco 30-1 3 Intrepido Jeff Mullins Hector Berrios 50-1 4 Litmus Test Bob Baffert Martin Garcia 30-1 5 Right to Party Kenny McPeek Chris Elliott 30-1 6 Commandment Brad Cox Luis Saez 6-1 7 Danon Bourbon Manabu Ikezoe Atsuya Nishimura 20-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Silent Tactic Horse Trainer and Jockey

Silent Tactic is trained by Mark Casse, an experienced trainer who has won some of racing’s greatest prizes, including the Preakness Stakes, but still seeks his first Kentucky Derby. His best finisher among 11 starters in the Run for the Roses was Classic Empire, who ran fourth in 2017.

Silent Tactic will be ridden by Cristian Torres, who has been in the irons for his last three races. Torres, who has been riding since 2019, won his only Grade 1 so far with Gun Pilot in the Churchill Downs Stakes (G1) in 2024, and will ride in his first Kentucky Derby this year.

Silent Tactic Race History

Mark Casse has a strong presence in both Canada and the United States. Silent Tactic began in his Canadian string, breaking his maiden at first asking on the Woodbine Tapeta and then finishing second in the Grey (G3) over that same surface.

His next four starts have all come over the dirt at Oaklawn Park – he finished in the exacta in all four points races in Hot Springs, winning the Southwest (G3) and nabbing second-place finishes behind Strategic Risk in the Smarty Jones, behind Class President in the Rebel (G2), and behind possible Kentucky Derby favorite Renegade in the Arkansas Derby.

Speed ratings are courtesy of Equibase.

Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Figure 3/28/2026 Oaklawn Arkansas Derby (G1) 2 101 3/1/2026 Oaklawn Rebel Stakes (G2) 2 99 2/6/2026 Oaklawn Southwest Stakes (G3) 1 103 1/3/2026 Oaklawn Smarty Jones Stakes 2 83 11/2/2025 Woodbine Grey Stakes (G3) 2 86 10/10/2025 Woodbine Maiden special weight 1 77

Silent Tactic Kentucky Derby Prediction and Pick

Though he has just one stakes win, Silent Tactic has been one of the most consistent horses on the Kentucky Derby trail – he has never been worse than second in six career starts, five of which have come in stakes races. He also has an appealing distance pedigree: his sire Tacitus thrived at 1 ¼ miles, and he is out of the Gun Runner mare Magical Sign, whose family is replete with two-turn form on turf and dirt.

Silent Tactic is showing steady improvement, but still needs a clear step up to be as fast as the best of the best in this field. He runs to his company consistently enough to have some upside at a price, but that is counterbalanced by the concern that Mark Casse has yet to train a horse who showed up with his best on the first Saturday in May.



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