Mike E. Smith: 2026 Kentucky Derby Jockey Profile

As one of only two active jockeys who have won the Triple Crown, Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith always demands respect come Kentucky Derby time. One of the most recognizable people in Thoroughbred racing, he has been riding professionally for over three decades. Smith began riding races as a 16-year-old at Santa Fe Downs in 1982 and has come a long way since then, emerging as one of the leading jockeys in horse racing history.

He won Eclipse Awards in 1993 and 1994, the first after setting a North American record (at the time) for stakes wins in a year, with 62. Smith has been in the Hall of Fame since 2003, and he has won virtually all of the biggest races in the sport. He has the most Breeders’ Cup wins of any jockey, with 27 – most memorably, Smith partnered Zenyatta to become the only filly or mare who has ever won the Breeders’ Cup Classic. Those Breeders’ Cup victories have spanned his colossal career: his first came in the 1992 Breeders’ Cup Mile with Lure, and his most recent so far came in 2021 with Corniche in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile.

Mike Smith will ride So Happy in the Kentucky Derby in 2026 – his first mount since 2022. He had been booked with Rodriguez in 2025 after piloting him to victory in the Wood Memorial (G2), but he was scratched the week of the race.

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Mike Smith in the Kentucky Derby

Mike Smith has ridden in 28 editions of the Kentucky Derby since his first in 1984. Smith won Churchill Downs’ signature race for the first time with Giacomo, a 50-1 long shot, in 2005. Then, 13 years later, he returned to the Kentucky Derby winners’ circle with Justify, the horse who would carry him to Triple Crown glory.

Smith has hit the board in the Kentucky Derby on five other occasions. Big Money Mike’s first money finish in the Run for the Roses came in 1993 with Prairie Bayou, who ran second to Sea Hero. He was third with Cat Thief in 1999 and also second with Proud Citizen in 2002, Lion Heart in 2004, and Bodemeister in 2012.

Mike Smith has ridden five favorites on the first Saturday in May at Churchill Downs. Three finished in the money: Justify won, and Prairie Bayou and Bodemeister were both runners-up. Holy Bull finished 12th in 1994, and Unbridled’s Song was fifth in 1996.

Mike Smith in the Triple Crown

Mike Smith has seen success in the other legs of the Triple Crown through his Hall of Fame career. Of course, he has won all three with Justify, but he has won the Preakness Stakes one other time and the Belmont Stakes two other times as well.

In 19 Preakness rides, his two wins came in 2018 with Triple Crown winner Justify as well as in 1993 with Prairie Bayou, the beaten favorite from the Kentucky Derby. He has six other money finishers in the second jewel of the Triple Crown, as well: Proud Citizen (3rd, 2002), Giacomo (3rd, 2005), Mine That Bird (2nd, 2009), Jackson Bend (3rd, 2010), Astrology (3rd, 2011), and Bodemeister (2nd, 2012). Both Giacomo and Mine That Bird were 50-1 long shot winners in the Kentucky Derby two weeks before: Giacomo with Smith in the irons and Mine That Bird with Calvin Borel, who opted to ride Kentucky Oaks winner and eventual Preakness winner Rachel Alexandra instead. Smith was able to help both Giacomo and Mine That Bird prove that Kentucky Derby day was no fluke.

Smith has ridden in the Belmont 22 times. Most recently, Smith rode Rodriguez to a fourth-place finish in 2025. He has won the Belmont three times: in 2010 with Drosselmeyer, 2013 with Palace Malice, and 2018 with Triple Crown winner Justify. He has hit the board four other times in the Test of the Champion, going back to his first starter, Thirty Six Red, who finished second behind Go and Go in 1990. His other money finishers include the filly My Flag, who was third in 1996, Tiago, third in 2007, and Paynter, the runner-up in 2012.

Mike Smith and 2026 Kentucky Derby Contender So Happy

Mike Smith has ridden So Happy for his entire four-race career. Despite Smith’s presence, the Mark Glatt trainee went off at 38-1 odds in his 6 ½-furlong debut at Del Mar – in the 10-horse field, the only three horses to take much money were from the barn of Bob Baffert. So Happy carried the day, though: under Smith, he stalked the pace, put away the last of the horses battling on the pace, and held off late-running Winston Ave to win by three-quarters of a length.

So Happy stretched out to seven furlongs for his sophomore debut in the San Vicente (G2) on January 10. Smith settled him a few lengths off the pace despite some early trouble, got him going in the lane, and rode him to a two-lengths victory over odds-on Buetane.

After that, it was time for Smith and the son of Runhappy to try a route distance in the San Felipe (G2) on March 7. Trying a route for the first time, So Happy and Smith were embroiled in a rollicking speed duel; though So Happy outlasted Brant, the other horse in the battle, he couldn’t hold off Potente and Robusta and had to settle for third, 2 ¼ lengths beaten.

Still, it was a good enough effort for Glatt to put So Happy in the Santa Anita Derby (G1) on April 4, and for Smith to stay in the saddle. Everything clicked. This time, So Happy was able to tap back into his tactical speed, even over the 1 ⅛-mile distance. Smith let Potente and Robusta battle on the lead before engaging them on the turn. So Happy and Potente battled into the lane, but this time So Happy ran on, winning by 2 ¾ lengths over that foe. He became trainer Glatt’s first Kentucky Derby horse – and Smith’s 29th.

So Happy will have to answer some distance questions in the Kentucky Derby, being by a champion sprinter. Though, his 1 ⅛-mile victory was a dimension Runhappy was never able to show. There’s also no question about the experience So Happy’s jockey Mike Smith brings to the table. Smith has ridden in more editions of the Kentucky Derby than anyone in history. And, as So Happy’s regular rider, Smith has the hands-on experience to know how to ride So Happy, and how to use his tactical gear to best effect.

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