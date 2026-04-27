Kentucky Derby Horse: Great White Odds, History, and Predictions

The Kentucky Derby field is drawn, but with six days between the draw and the scratch deadline, there are still horses outside looking in. John Battaglia Memorial Stakes winner Great White is the last horse out – but if anything changes with a horse in the field in the six days before the scratch deadline, he’ll be the first horse into the field. Horses from the also-eligible list have run in the last four editions of the Kentucky Derby, so it’s worth getting to know any who might draw in.

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Great White Kentucky Derby Odds and Post Positions

The Kentucky Derby was drawn Saturday, April 25. The defection of Chip Honcho on the morning of the draw moved Great White up in the priority list, making him the first horse on the wrong side of the bubble. If a horse scratches from the main field before 9 a.m. EDT on Friday, May 1, Great White gets into the field. He will break from an outside post: post 20 if there is just one scratch inside him, and one post closer to the inside for each scratch more than that. He was tabbed at 50-1 on the morning line, the joint longest shot in the field.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey Odds 1 Renegade Todd Pletcher Irad Ortiz, Jr. 4-1 2 Albus Riley Mott Manny Franco 30-1 3 Intrepido Jeff Mullins Hector Berrios 50-1 4 Litmus Test Bob Baffert Martin Garcia 30-1 5 Right to Party Kenny McPeek Chris Elliott 30-1 6 Commandment Brad Cox Luis Saez 6-1 7 Danon Bourbon Manabu Ikezoe Atsuya Nishimura 20-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Great White Horse Trainer and Jockey

Trainer John Ennis trains Great White. Ennis has started one horse in the Kentucky Derby so far: Epic Ride, who finished 13th behind Mystik Dan in 2024 after drawing in from the also-eligible list. Ennis still seeks his first win at the Grade 1 level; he has only won one graded-stakes race so far, when Epic Ride won the Mint Millions Invitational (G3) at Kentucky Downs last year.

If Great White draws into the field, he will be ridden by Alex Achard. Achard has ridden Great White for all four of his career starts. He has never ridden in a Triple Crown race before. Achard has won three times at the graded-stakes level, including once at the top level, with In Love in the Keeneland Turf Mile (G1) in 2021.

Great White Race History

Great White began his career on the Tapeta at Turfway, taking to it well. He graduated on debut in a six-furlong sprint, rallying from midpack and clearing off. He mustered only fifth in his stakes debut in the one-mile Leonatus after a rough start, but made those look like valid excuses when he won the John Battaglia Memorial Stakes in stalk-and-pounce fashion over Fulleffort, the next-out winner of the Jeff Ruby Steaks. He tried dirt for the first time in the Blue Grass, showing early pace that was unconventional for him and weakening to fifth behind Further Ado.

Speed ratings are courtesy of Equibase.

Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Figure 4/4/2026 Keeneland Blue Grass (G1) 5 74 2/21/2026 Turfway Park John Battaglia Memorial Stakes 1 91 1/17/2026 Turfway Park Leonatus Stakes 5 87 12/12/2025 Turfway Park Maiden special weight 1 84

Great White Kentucky Derby Prediction and Pick

Great White has some room to improve if he can revert back to a more tactical running style; his frontrunning trip in the Blue Grass was not his usual, and he could do better if he settles. Furthermore, his pedigree is a bit interesting for the stretch out to 1 ¼ miles. Though young sire Volatile was a sprinter and his progeny have done more at sprinter-miler distances than routes, there have been a few Volatile foals who have stretched out so far, and there’s plenty of stamina underneath: he’s out of an Uncle Mo mare whose dam was a Group 1 winner in Brazil going 1 ¼ miles.

Of course, Great White has a lot to prove if he draws into the Kentucky Derby. Both of his wins have come over a Tapeta surface, and no matter where he sits in the pack, he still has to prove that he can jump forward for a career-best effort on dirt, a full furlong farther than he has ever gone.

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