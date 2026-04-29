Kentucky Derby Horse: Right to Party Odds, History, and Predictions

The 152nd Kentucky Derby is coming up at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 2. All the Road to the Kentucky Derby preps are over, and now the field is taking shape. 2024 Kentucky Derby-winning trainer Kenny McPeek has never been shy to run a good horse in an ambitious spot – and that has paid off with Right to Party, who was a 38-1 outsider in the Wood Memorial Stakes (G2) but rallied for second and earned his ticket to Louisville.

Stay up-to-date on Kentucky Derby odds and contenders, and bet on which horse will win the Kentucky Derby with FanDuel Racing and FanDuel Sportsbook!

Learn more about how to bet the Kentucky Derby online at FanDuel!

Right to Party Kentucky Derby Odds and Post Positions

The Kentucky Derby was drawn Saturday, April 25, with morning-line odds assigned that day as well. Right to Party drew gate 5, which should be fine – post positions matter less for late-running horses than other running styles, and he’s far enough off the rail to have a chance to avoid the worst of the inside chaos. His morning-line odds are 30-1, a reasonable assignment given his class questions.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey Odds 1 Renegade Todd Pletcher Irad Ortiz, Jr. 4-1 2 Albus Riley Mott Manny Franco 30-1 3 Intrepido Jeff Mullins Hector Berrios 50-1 4 Litmus Test Bob Baffert Martin Garcia 30-1 5 Right to Party Kenny McPeek Chris Elliott 30-1 6 Commandment Brad Cox Luis Saez 6-1 7 Danon Bourbon Manabu Ikezoe Atsuya Nishimura 20-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Right to Party Horse Trainer and Jockey

Trainer Kenny McPeek conditions Right to Party. He has sent out 11 starters in the Kentucky Derby since 1995, with two hitting the board. His first Kentucky Derby starter, Tejano Run, finished second behind Thunder Gulch in the 1995 edition. McPeek did one better in 2024, when Mystik Dan rallied up the fence and held off Sierra Leone to win.

Jockey Christopher Elliott is the son of Stewart Elliott, who rode Smarty Jones to the Kentucky Derby triumph in 2004. The younger Elliott has only been riding races since 2024 – and though he has five graded-stakes placings, including two with Right to Party, he still seeks his first graded victory.

Right to Party Race History

Right to Party debuted December 13 in the same maiden race as Kentucky Derby prospect Iron Honor, finishing a well-beaten third. He improved next out when he stretched out from six furlongs to a mile, rallying into a quick pace and coming home the 1 ½-length winner. That earned him a ticket to the Triple Crown trail. He rallied for a third-place finish in the Gotham (G3) behind Iron Honor after getting a tough start, and then was a closing runner-up in the Wood Memorial, his first two-turn try.

Speed ratings are courtesy of Equibase.

Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Figure 4/4/2026 Aqueduct Wood Memorial Stakes (G2) 2 87 2/28/2026 Aqueduct Gotham Stakes (G3) 3 78 1/10/2026 Aqueduct Maiden special weight 1 79 12/13/2025 Aqueduct Maiden special weight 3 66

Right to Party Kentucky Derby Prediction and Pick

Trainer Kenny McPeek has a Kentucky Derby win under his belt, with a long shot, no less – so he knows how to get a price horse to peak on the right day. He also has appealing distance breeding: he is by the Tapit son Constitution, and his female family features class at a range of distances, including Queen’s Plate winner Wonder Gadot, who is out of a half-sister to his dam Havin a Party.

However, Right to Party needs sharp improvement from his races so far to be as fast as the top contenders in the Kentucky Derby. And, he comes out of prep races at Aqueduct Racetrack, which has been less than live in recent years. No horse has come out of the Wood Memorial to win the Run for the Roses since Funny Cide in 2003, and only Tactitus (third, 2019) has even hit the board out of the Wood since then.

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet of $5 on any race at any track & get $25 back in Racing Bonus! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Racing Promos.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!