Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 22

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Minnesota Twins take the field for one of many exciting matchups on the MLB slate today. We have predictions for every game in the article below, so check them out.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and YES

DSN and YES Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Gerrit Cole

Framber Valdez vs. Gerrit Cole Records: Tigers (33-44), Yankees (46-30)

Tigers (33-44), Yankees (46-30) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 52.38%

52.38% Tigers Win Probability: 47.62%

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Kansas City Royals at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and ROYL

RAYS and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Michael Wacha

Drew Rasmussen vs. Michael Wacha Records: Rays (43-31), Royals (32-46)

Rays (43-31), Royals (32-46) Rays Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 Royals Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 65.14%

65.14% Royals Win Probability: 34.86%

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Texas Rangers at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and RSN

MIAM and RSN Probable Pitchers: Tyler Phillips vs. Kumar Rocker

Tyler Phillips vs. Kumar Rocker Records: Marlins (40-38), Rangers (37-40)

Marlins (40-38), Rangers (37-40) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 51.39%

51.39% Rangers Win Probability: 48.61%

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Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and NBCS-PH

NATS and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Foster Griffin vs.

Foster Griffin vs. Records: Nationals (40-38), Phillies (42-35)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 58.23%

58.23% Nationals Win Probability: 41.77%

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Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and SCHN

SNET and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber vs. Hunter Brown

Shane Bieber vs. Hunter Brown Records: Blue Jays (38-39), Astros (37-42)

Blue Jays (38-39), Astros (37-42) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Astros Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 53.96%

53.96% Blue Jays Win Probability: 46.04%

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Chicago Cubs at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and MARQ

SNY and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga vs. Shota Imanaga

Kodai Senga vs. Shota Imanaga Records: Mets (34-43), Cubs (40-37)

Mets (34-43), Cubs (40-37) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Mets Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 59.59%

59.59% Mets Win Probability: 40.41%

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Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and BREW

CINR and BREW Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Brandon Woodruff

Brady Singer vs. Brandon Woodruff Records: Reds (37-39), Brewers (46-29)

Reds (37-39), Brewers (46-29) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Reds Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 61.16%

61.16% Reds Win Probability: 38.84%

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Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and CLEG

CHSN and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Anthony Kay vs. Gavin Williams

Anthony Kay vs. Gavin Williams Records: White Sox (39-37), Guardians (41-37)

White Sox (39-37), Guardians (41-37) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox

White Sox White Sox Win Probability: 53.01%

53.01% Guardians Win Probability: 46.99%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and SportsNet LA

MNNT and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Zebby Matthews vs. Eric Lauer

Zebby Matthews vs. Eric Lauer Records: Twins (38-41), Dodgers (49-29)

Twins (38-41), Dodgers (49-29) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Twins Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 57.04%

57.04% Twins Win Probability: 42.96%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and ARID

CARD and ARID Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. Merrill Kelly

Andre Pallante vs. Merrill Kelly Records: Cardinals (41-34), Diamondbacks (39-38)

Cardinals (41-34), Diamondbacks (39-38) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 56.41%

56.41% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 43.59%

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Boston Red Sox at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and NESN

COLR and NESN Probable Pitchers: Ryan Feltner vs. Jake Bennett

Ryan Feltner vs. Jake Bennett Records: Rockies (30-48), Red Sox (31-44)

Rockies (30-48), Red Sox (31-44) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 59.35%

59.35% Rockies Win Probability: 40.65%

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Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: ABTV and MASN

ABTV and MASN Probable Pitchers: Samuel Aldegheri vs. Kyle Bradish

Samuel Aldegheri vs. Kyle Bradish Records: Angels (32-47), Orioles (37-42)

Angels (32-47), Orioles (37-42) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Angels Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels

Angels Angels Win Probability: 51.05%

51.05% Orioles Win Probability: 48.95%

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Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Probable Pitchers: Michael King vs. Grant Holmes

Michael King vs. Grant Holmes Records: Padres (39-37), Braves (48-28)

Padres (39-37), Braves (48-28) Padres Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Braves Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 50.82%

50.82% Padres Win Probability: 49.18%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.