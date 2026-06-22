Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 22
The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Minnesota Twins take the field for one of many exciting matchups on the MLB slate today. We have predictions for every game in the article below, so check them out.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: DSN and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Gerrit Cole
- Records: Tigers (33-44), Yankees (46-30)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -124
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 52.38%
- Tigers Win Probability: 47.62%
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Kansas City Royals at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: RAYS and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Michael Wacha
- Records: Rays (43-31), Royals (32-46)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -174
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 65.14%
- Royals Win Probability: 34.86%
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Texas Rangers at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MIAM and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Tyler Phillips vs. Kumar Rocker
- Records: Marlins (40-38), Rangers (37-40)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -124
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 51.39%
- Rangers Win Probability: 48.61%
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Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: NATS and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Foster Griffin vs.
- Records: Nationals (40-38), Phillies (42-35)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 58.23%
- Nationals Win Probability: 41.77%
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Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber vs. Hunter Brown
- Records: Blue Jays (38-39), Astros (37-42)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -126
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 53.96%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 46.04%
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Chicago Cubs at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga vs. Shota Imanaga
- Records: Mets (34-43), Cubs (40-37)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -112
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 59.59%
- Mets Win Probability: 40.41%
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Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: CINR and BREW
- Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Brandon Woodruff
- Records: Reds (37-39), Brewers (46-29)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -162
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 61.16%
- Reds Win Probability: 38.84%
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Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Anthony Kay vs. Gavin Williams
- Records: White Sox (39-37), Guardians (41-37)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -120
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
- White Sox Win Probability: 53.01%
- Guardians Win Probability: 46.99%
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Los Angeles Dodgers at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Zebby Matthews vs. Eric Lauer
- Records: Twins (38-41), Dodgers (49-29)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -158
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 57.04%
- Twins Win Probability: 42.96%
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Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. Merrill Kelly
- Records: Cardinals (41-34), Diamondbacks (39-38)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -142
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 56.41%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 43.59%
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Boston Red Sox at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Feltner vs. Jake Bennett
- Records: Rockies (30-48), Red Sox (31-44)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -124
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 59.35%
- Rockies Win Probability: 40.65%
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Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: ABTV and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Samuel Aldegheri vs. Kyle Bradish
- Records: Angels (32-47), Orioles (37-42)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -164
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
- Angels Win Probability: 51.05%
- Orioles Win Probability: 48.95%
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Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Probable Pitchers: Michael King vs. Grant Holmes
- Records: Padres (39-37), Braves (48-28)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -110
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 50.82%
- Padres Win Probability: 49.18%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.