Kentucky Derby Horse: Golden Tempo Odds, History, and Predictions

The road to the 152nd Kentucky Derby is over, and the field has taken shape for the race on May 2! One of the most consistent runners on the Kentucky Derby trail is Golden Tempo, who ran in three graded-stakes races at Fair Grounds Race Course, finished third or better in all of them, and earned his ticket to the Run for the Roses.

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Golden Tempo Kentucky Derby Odds and Post Positions

The post positions for the Kentucky Derby were drawn on Saturday, April 25; morning-line odds were assigned that day, as well. Golden Tempo drew post 19, which can be a recipe for ground loss, though his late-running style means he’ll be affected less than some, since he should be able to find a place to drop in off the pace. He is 30-1 on the morning line.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey Odds 1 Renegade Todd Pletcher Irad Ortiz, Jr. 4-1 2 Albus Riley Mott Manny Franco 30-1 3 Intrepido Jeff Mullins Hector Berrios 50-1 4 Litmus Test Bob Baffert Martin Garcia 30-1 5 Right to Party Kenny McPeek Chris Elliott 30-1 6 Commandment Brad Cox Luis Saez 6-1 7 Danon Bourbon Manabu Ikezoe Atsuya Nishimura 20-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Golden Tempo Horse Trainer and Jockey

Golden Tempo is trained by former Chad Brown assistant Cherie DeVaux. DeVaux has had a lot of older graded-stakes horses and shined on some of racing’s biggest stages since striking out on her own in 2018, including winning the Breeders’ Cup Mile with More Than Looks in 2024, but Golden Tempo will be her first starter in the Kentucky Derby.

Jockey Jose Ortiz has ridden in the Kentucky Derby 10 times. He has yet to take the roses on the first Saturday in May, but he finished second with Good Magic in 2018 and third with Tacitus in 2019.

Golden Tempo Race History

Despite a sluggish break on debut, Golden Tempo rallied to win his six-furlong debut in December, earning a ticket to face stakes horses on the Fair Grounds road to the Kentucky Derby. He followed that out with a last-to-first score in the Lecomte (G3), beating stablemate Mesquite by three-quarters of a length. His closing runs didn’t get him all the way there in either the Risen Star (G2) or the Louisiana Derby, but he proved a major player, getting up for third in both races.

Speed ratings are courtesy of Equibase.

Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Figure 3/21/2026 Fair Grounds Louisiana Derby (G2) 3 95 2/14/2026 Fair Grounds Risen Star Stakes (G2) 3 90 1/17/2026 Fair Grounds Lecomte Stakes (G3) 1 85 12/20/2025 Fair Grounds Maiden special weight 1 85

Golden Tempo Kentucky Derby Prediction and Pick

It’s pretty clear what Golden Tempo has to offer: he’s a closer who reliably comes running in deep stretch, at least over the Fair Grounds track. The 1 ¼-mile distance of the Kentucky Derby is intriguing as well, not only because he was gaining ground late in the Louisiana Derby but also because he is by top stamina sire Curlin out of Carrumba, a Grade 3-winning Bernardini mare whose family is replete with stamina on dirt and turf.

On the other hand, there may not be enough early speed in the Kentucky Derby to suit Golden Tempo’s closing style, especially if the track is playing forward on Derby day. He is consistent enough to consider for the exotics, especially with such a good stamina pedigree, but he may need a surprise speed duel to contend for the win.

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