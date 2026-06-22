Yankees vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 22

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The New York Yankees versus the Detroit Tigers is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup.

Yankees vs Tigers Game Info

New York Yankees (46-30) vs. Detroit Tigers (33-44)

Date: Monday, June 22, 2026

Monday, June 22, 2026 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and YES

Yankees vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-124) | DET: (+106)

NYY: (-124) | DET: (+106) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+138) | DET: +1.5 (-166)

NYY: -1.5 (+138) | DET: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Yankees vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole (Yankees) - 2-1, 2.57 ERA vs Framber Valdez (Tigers) - 3-5, 4.09 ERA

The probable pitchers are Gerrit Cole (2-1) for the Yankees and Framber Valdez (3-5) for the Tigers. Cole's team is 2-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Cole's team is 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Valdez starts, the Tigers are 6-8-0 against the spread. The Tigers have a 4-3 record in Valdez's seven starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (52.4%)

Yankees vs Tigers Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -124 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +106 underdog despite being at home.

Yankees vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are +1.5 on the spread (-166 to cover), and New York is +138 to cover the runline.

Yankees vs Tigers Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Yankees-Tigers contest on June 22, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 41 wins in the 66 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season New York has been victorious 36 times in 56 chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 34 of their 73 opportunities.

The Yankees have an against the spread mark of 37-36-0 in 73 games with a line this season.

The Tigers are 13-21 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 38.2% of those games).

Detroit has a 6-12 record (winning only 33.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

The Tigers have played in 75 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 33 times (33-41-1).

The Tigers have a 37-38-0 record against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice has 77 hits and an OBP of .388 to go with a slugging percentage of .616. All three of those stats lead New York hitters this season. He has a .293 batting average, as well.

He ranks 15th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Cody Bellinger has 15 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 44 walks. He's batting .276 and slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .370.

His batting average is 40th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 27th, and his slugging percentage 39th.

Bellinger brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Jazz Chisholm has collected 59 base hits, an OBP of .313 and a slugging percentage of .406 this season.

Paul Goldschmidt is batting .289 with a .352 OBP and 37 RBI for New York this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle a has .393 on-base percentage to pace the Tigers. He's batting .283 while slugging .428.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 30th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 10th and he is 79th in slugging.

McGonigle takes a seven-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .257 with two doubles, two home runs, nine walks and two RBIs.

Dillon Dingler has collected 70 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .269 while slugging .546 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 54th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage.

Riley Greene has racked up a slugging percentage of .434, a team-best for the Tigers.

Spencer Torkelson has 15 doubles, 12 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .208.

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