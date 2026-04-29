Kentucky Derby Horse: Six Speed Odds, History, and Predictions

The 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby happens at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 2. The prep races are over, and the field is set. The race is more international than ever this year, with three berths reserved for overseas preps – one for Japan and two for the Europe and Middle East races. That’s good news for Six Speed, who couldn’t hold off Wonder Dean in the UAE Derby (G2) at Meydan, but his second-place finish still gave him enough points to qualify.

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Six Speed Kentucky Derby Odds and Post Positions

Morning-line odds for the Kentucky Derby were released on Saturday, April 25, at the post position draw. Six Speed is one of the longest prices on the morning line at 50-1. That tracks: he was the runner-up in the UAE Derby, a race whose winners often find the Kentucky Derby challenging. He drew post 18, which could be a recipe for ground loss, but at least it means he drew outside the speedy Pavlovian in post 17.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey Odds 1 Renegade Todd Pletcher Irad Ortiz, Jr. 4-1 2 Albus Riley Mott Manny Franco 30-1 3 Intrepido Jeff Mullins Hector Berrios 50-1 4 Litmus Test Bob Baffert Martin Garcia 30-1 5 Right to Party Kenny McPeek Chris Elliott 30-1 6 Commandment Brad Cox Luis Saez 6-1 7 Danon Bourbon Manabu Ikezoe Atsuya Nishimura 20-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Six Speed Horse Trainer and Jockey

Though trainer Bhupat Seemar has only been a head trainer since 2022, he is the nephew of perennial champion trainer Satish Seemar and took over his mantle at Zabeel Stables when the elder Seemar was suspended for having trained horses owned by Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov. Bhupat Seemar has since become a leading trainer in Dubai. Six Speed will be Bhupat Seemar’s second Kentucky Derby starter; his first, Summer Is Tomorrow, finished 20th in 2022.

Brian Hernandez, Jr. will ride Six Speed for the first time in the Kentucky Derby. Hernandez has won the Kentucky Derby before; he rode Mystik Dan to victory in 2024. He knows Churchill Downs very well, but this will be a completely different running style than Mystik Dan’s nifty rail rally. After all, this horse’s game is right there in his name: speed.

Six Speed Race History

Six Speed turned heads with an impressive trial victory on October 29 at Meydan. Though he was only third in his first official race, he stepped up to allowance company on December 5 and beat winners by about 1 ¾ lengths. He won his next two races as well, the seven-furlong UAE 2000 Guineas Trial and then the one-mile UAE 2000 Guineas. He set a fast pace in the 1 3/16-mile UAE Derby on March 28, and couldn’t hold off Wonder Dean late, but held for a clear second and earned a ticket to Kentucky.

Equibase speed figures are unavailable for races outside the United States and Canada.

Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Figure 3/28/2026 Meydan Racecourse UAE Derby (G2) 2 N/A 1/23/2026 Meydan Racecourse UAE 2000 Guineas (G3) 1 N/A 1/2/2026 Meydan Racecourse Allowance (UAE 2000 Guineas trial) 1 N/A 12/5/2025 Meydan Racecourse Allowance 1 N/A 11/7/2025 Meydan Racecourse Maiden special weight 3 N/A

Six Speed Kentucky Derby Prediction and Pick

Class is a question, as he has yet to face a top-level group, and even with Forever Young’s recent success, the record of UAE Derby runners has been otherwise rough. Six Speed also has to prove that he can stay the Kentucky Derby distance: being by Not This Time out of a Medaglia d’Oro mare, there’s some upside, but his one-turn races are better than his one attempt at 1 3/16 miles was.

And, the only other time Bhupat Seemar sent a horse to the Kentucky Derby, he showed speed – Summer Is Tomorrow showed so much speed, in fact, that he weakened to last while late-running long shot Rich Strike got up for all the money. Six Speed is another speedy sort; we know Seemar can put speed into a horse, but will he be able to calm down and not set sprint fractions in this 1 ¼-mile race?

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