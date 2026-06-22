New Zealand vs Egypt Lineups & Formations Confirmed: Prediction for World Cup 2026 Tonight

📋 Egypt Notes — Unchanged from Belgium

✅ SAME Identical XI to Belgium MD1 — Hassan has no fitness concerns and no reason to change. Salah, Marmoush, Ashour, Zico all confirmed.

🟡 WATCH Ahmed Fatouh (LB) — yellow card 34' vs Belgium. One more booking = suspended for MD3. May play cautiously or be subbed if under pressure.

⭐ KEY Salah (RM) — confirmed. Was subbed 76' vs Belgium (fitness management). 67 intl goals. PK taker. FOX Sports +120 anytime FanDuel — NOW LIVE.