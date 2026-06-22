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New Zealand vs Egypt Lineups & Formations Confirmed: Prediction for World Cup 2026 Tonight

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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New Zealand vs Egypt Lineups & Formations Confirmed: Prediction for World Cup 2026 Tonight
New Zealand vs Egypt Confirmed Lineups & Formations — World Cup 2026 Tonight Group G | FanDuel
✅ CONFIRMED LINEUPS · TONIGHT 9:00 PM ET · BC PLACE · VANCOUVER · FS1
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group G · Matchday 2 · Official Starting XIs

New Zealand vs Egypt: Confirmed Lineups & Formations

🇳🇿 NZ 4-2-3-1: Crocombe; Payne, Surman, Boxall©, Cacace; Bell, Stamenic; McCowatt, Singh, Just; Wood · 🇪🇬 Egypt 4-2-3-1: Shobeir; Hany, Ibrahim, Fathy, Fatouh; Lasheen, Attia; Salah, Ashour, Zico; Marmoush · Both XIs unchanged · Salah +120 anytime CONFIRMED LIVE · Fatouh on yellow caution · Odds FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sunday June 21, 2026 · Confirmed XIs via Oddschecker · Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
🇳🇿
New Zealand ML
+500
Draw
+310
Over 2.5
+122
🇪🇬
Egypt ML
-175
✅ Both XIs Confirmed — Key Notes
🟢 Mohamed Salah (EGY RM) — CONFIRMED · +120 anytime FanDuel LIVE · 🟢 Omar Marmoush (EGY CF) — CONFIRMED · +180 LIVE · 🟢 Chris Wood (NZ CF) — CONFIRMED · +300 LIVE · 🟢 Elijah Just (NZ AM) — CONFIRMED · 2 goals vs Iran · 🟡 Ahmed Fatouh (EGY LB) — yellow vs Belgium (34') · one more = suspended MD3 · 🔴 Matt Garbett (NZ) — OUT (hamstring · tournament)
📊 Group G: All four teams on 1pt — six-pointer tonight 🇳🇿 MD1: 2-2 vs Iran · Just brace (6', 49') · Wood 4 shots + 2 assists 🇪🇬 MD1: 1-1 vs Belgium · Ashour goal (19') · Salah assist · Marmoush 0.63 xG

🇪🇬 Egypt — Confirmed Starting XI

Egypt · 4-2-3-1 · Hossam Hassan
4th World Cup appearance · FIFA rank 29th · BC Place, Vancouver
✅ CONFIRMED Unchanged from Belgium
MARMOUSH ⭐
CF · Man City · 0.63 xG vs BEL
+180 anytime · ✅ confirmed
SALAH ⭐
RM · Liverpool
+120 anytime · PK
ASHOUR ⭐
CAM · scored vs BEL
ZICO
LM · +205 anytime
LASHEEN
DM
ATTIA
DM
HANY
RB
IBRAHIM
CB
FATHY
CB
FATOUH 🟡
LB · yellow vs BEL
SHOBEIR
GK
📋 Egypt Notes — Unchanged from Belgium
✅ SAMEIdentical XI to Belgium MD1 — Hassan has no fitness concerns and no reason to change. Salah, Marmoush, Ashour, Zico all confirmed.
🟡 WATCHAhmed Fatouh (LB) — yellow card 34' vs Belgium. One more booking = suspended for MD3. May play cautiously or be subbed if under pressure.
⭐ KEYSalah (RM) — confirmed. Was subbed 76' vs Belgium (fitness management). 67 intl goals. PK taker. FOX Sports +120 anytime FanDuel — NOW LIVE.
⭐ KEYMarmoush (CF) — confirmed. 0.63 xG vs Belgium (match high), 5 shots, 0 goals. Covers: "better value than Salah." +180 anytime LIVE.
Set pieces (RotoWire): Penalties — Salah · Corners/FKs — Salah (3), Ashour (2), Zico (1) · Bench: El Shenawy (GK), Abdelmaguid, Abdelkarim, Adel, Trezeguet, Hassan, Saber, Alaa, Soliman, Rabia, Hafez, Dunga, Abdel Monem, Zizo

🇳🇿 New Zealand — Confirmed Starting XI

New Zealand · 4-2-3-1 · Darren Bazeley · All Whites
3rd World Cup · FIFA rank 85th · Never won a WC match in 7 attempts
✅ CONFIRMED Garbett OUT (tournament)
C. WOOD ⭐
CF · 45 intl goals · 4 shots vs Iran
+300 anytime · ✅ confirmed
McCOWATT
RM
SINGH
CAM
E. JUST ⭐
LM · 2 goals vs Iran
Egypt will mark closely
BELL
DM
STAMENIC
DM
PAYNE
RB · 32yo · vs Salah
SURMAN
CB
BOXALL ©
CB · captain
CACACE
LB
CROCOMBE
GK
📋 New Zealand Notes — Core XI Identical to Iran
✅ SAMECore XI identical to Iran MD1 — no new injuries, Bazeley sticks with the side that shocked Iran. Garbett replaced by Rogerson on bench only (not in XI anyway).
⭐ KEYElijah Just (LM) — 2 goals vs Iran (6', 49'). First NZ player ever to score twice in a WC match. Egypt will double-cover him. His pressure creates space for Wood.
⭐ KEYChris Wood (CF) — 4 shots, 2 assists, 0 goals vs Iran. Classic bounce-back scorer. 45 international goals. Set-piece aerial target. +300 anytime LIVE on FanDuel.
🎯 NOTETim Payne (RB, 32yo) — vs Salah one-on-one. "The duel most likely to shape this game" (Yahoo). Payne played in 2010 — 16 years between World Cups.
🔴 OUTMatt Garbett (CM) — hamstring, tournament ended. Bell/Stamenic double DM confirmed unchanged.
Set pieces (RotoWire): Corners/FKs — Payne, de Vries, Randall, Just, Singh, McCowatt, Stamenic, Cacace (1) · Bench: Woud (GK), Bayliss, Rogerson, Barbarouses, Randall, Bindon, Pijnaker, de Vries, T.Smith, R.Thomas, Old, Paulsen, Rufer, Elliott, Waine

📊 Head to Head & Context

H2H All Time
Egypt 2W–1D–0L
Never lost to NZ
Group G
All 4 on 1pt
Six-pointer tonight
NZ WC history
0W from 7 games
All 7 previous drew
Egypt WC record
0W from 9 tries
2nd most WC apps without a win
🇳🇿 New Zealand MD1 — 2-2 vs Iran
Just brace (6', 49') · Wood 4 shots + 2 assists · 53% possession · 8 SoT · conceded twice · first NZ player to score twice in WC history
🇪🇬 Egypt MD1 — 1-1 vs Belgium
Ashour goal (19', Salah assist) · Mohamed Hany OG (66', Lukaku pressure) · 46% possession · 3 SoT · Marmoush 0.63 xG (match high) · Salah subbed 76'

⚡ Key Tactical Matchups — Now XIs Are Confirmed

1. Salah vs Tim Payne (RB, 32) — The Match-Defining Duel
Salah confirmed at RM, Payne confirmed at RB. Yahoo: "the duel most likely to shape this game." Salah's pace, directness, and clinical left foot against Payne's experience. NZ will double-cover Salah, but every time Marmoush pulls CBs wide, Salah has a run to make in behind. This is the key defensive test for New Zealand.
2. Chris Wood vs Ibrahim/Fathy (EGY CBs) — The Physical Battle
Wood confirmed at CF, Ibrahim and Fathy confirmed as Egypt's CB pairing. Tips.gg: "The battle between Chris Wood and Egypt's central defensive pairing shapes up as the primary physical contest." Egypt's CBs haven't faced a direct aerial CF of Wood's profile. Every NZ corner is a Wood aerial target. With Garbett out, direct balls into Wood become NZ's primary attacking route.
3. Egypt DMs (Lasheen/Attia) vs Just — The Containment Battle
Just confirmed at LM — position from which he scored both Iran goals. Lasheen and Attia confirmed as Egypt's DM pivot, tasked with compressing the spaces Just exploits. Egypt will have specifically prepared to limit Just's shooting angles. If they succeed, Just's containment creates space for Stamenic to drive forward from deep.
4. Marmoush CF vs Surman/Boxall — Egypt's Direct Route
Marmoush confirmed at CF against Surman and Boxall — NZ's centre-back pairing. Marmoush had the highest xG (0.63) in the Belgium game without scoring. His direct running through the centre, combined with Salah on the right, creates the key attacking threat. RotoWire: "If Salah and Marmoush combine the way they did not against Belgium, Egypt should find a way through."
💰 FanDuel Sportsbook — All Scorer Bets Now Live
Egypt ML
-175
Over 2.5
+122
BTTS Yes
+130
Salah anytime
+120
✅ confirmed
Marmoush
+180
✅ confirmed
Wood
+300
✅ confirmed

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. All scorer bets now live — both XIs officially confirmed. Fatouh on yellow (card risk if under pressure). Check FanDuel live board. Must be 21+.

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Group G · 9:00 PM ET Tonight
Bet New Zealand vs Egypt — BC Place Vancouver · Lineups Confirmed
Egypt ML -175 · Salah +120 ✅ · Marmoush +180 ✅ · Over 2.5 +122 · BTTS +130 · Wood +300 ✅
Bet Now

Confirmed lineups via Oddschecker · Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · 9:00 PM ET June 21 · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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