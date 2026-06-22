New Zealand vs Egypt Lineups & Formations Confirmed: Prediction for World Cup 2026 Tonight
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New Zealand vs Egypt: Confirmed Lineups & Formations
🇳🇿 NZ 4-2-3-1: Crocombe; Payne, Surman, Boxall©, Cacace; Bell, Stamenic; McCowatt, Singh, Just; Wood · 🇪🇬 Egypt 4-2-3-1: Shobeir; Hany, Ibrahim, Fathy, Fatouh; Lasheen, Attia; Salah, Ashour, Zico; Marmoush · Both XIs unchanged · Salah +120 anytime CONFIRMED LIVE · Fatouh on yellow caution · Odds FanDuel Sportsbook.
🇪🇬 Egypt — Confirmed Starting XI
🇳🇿 New Zealand — Confirmed Starting XI
📊 Head to Head & Context
⚡ Key Tactical Matchups — Now XIs Are Confirmed
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. All scorer bets now live — both XIs officially confirmed. Fatouh on yellow (card risk if under pressure). Check FanDuel live board. Must be 21+.
Confirmed lineups via Oddschecker · Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · 9:00 PM ET June 21 · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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