List of 2026 Kentucky Derby Horse Owners

Part of the fun of horse racing is that any horse, owned by anyone, can run on any day. Everyday people can own a Kentucky Derby horse, either by breeding a really good homebred, buying a bargain at the sale, or being a part of a syndicate. They can line up against the fanciest of the fancy, owned by corporate magnates, world leaders, or families who have been entrenched in Thoroughbred bloodlines for a century or more.

The 2026 Kentucky Derby reflects that range of people in horse ownership. From homebreds to multi-million-dollar auction headliners, the first Saturday in May is proof that a good horse can come from anywhere – and that anyone can own one.

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Do Any Celebrities Own 2026 Kentucky Derby Horses?

There are several famous people with horses in the 2026 Kentucky Derby. These are the best-known owners of horses in the field.

Business

There always seems to be an overlap between food and drink company owners and the Kentucky Derby – maybe they just want to enjoy a few of their own products at a party celebrating their horse? Odds are, you’ve taken a sip of something made by a company started by a Kentucky Derby owner this year.

Stonestreet Stables, a co-owner of Litmus Test, is owned by Barbara Banke. If you’ve ever had a glass of Kendall-Jackson wine or Stonestreet wine, that’s her company.

Though Calumet Farm is best known for its horse racing history, its current incarnation has also branched out into the bourbon industry during the last decade or so. So, perhaps celebrate with a toast if Robusta draws in from the also-eligible list!

If you’re a little more into sports than happy hour, then you may have had either Vitamin Water or BodyArmor sports drink. Both of those companies were started by Mike Repole, the headline-grabbing co-owner of morning-line favorite Renegade.

Sports

It’s not surprising that someone who enjoys horses gets involved with more than one equine sport. John Oxley, who owns Kentucky Derby contender Silent Tactic, is best known by horse racing fans for owning Thoroughbreds like 2001 Kentucky Derby winner Monarchos, Breeders’ Cup Juvenile winner Classic Empire, and longtime stallion Sky Mesa.

But, did you know he is a Hall of Fame polo player as well? Oxley won many of the major polo tournaments in the United States, including the U. S. Open, the Cowdray Park Gold Cup, the C. V. Whitney Cup, and many more. Polo runs in the family, too: his father, John T. Oxley, is also a Hall of Fame polo player!

Political Figures

It’s not uncommon for political figures to own Kentucky Derby horses. After all, 2025 Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes winner Sovereignty is owned and bred by Godolphin, the racing operation of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum. He is the ruler of Dubai and the prime minister of the United Arab Emirates. Godolphin does not have a Kentucky Derby starter in 2026, but some other political leaders do.

This year’s field features one well-known political leader. Florida Derby winner Commandment carries the silks of Wathnan Racing. Wathnan Racing is owned by Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who has been the emir of Qatar since 2013.

Kentucky Derby 2026 Horse Owners

These are the owners of each horse slated to run in the 2026 Kentucky Derby on May 4 at Churchill Downs, as well as of the horses on the outside looking in due to points.

These Kentucky Derby contenders are listed in the order of their post positions, along with their trainer names.

Renegade (Todd Pletcher) Repole Stable Robert and Lawana Low Albus (Riley Mott) Pin Oak Stud Intrepido (Jeff Mullins) Dutch Girl Holdings LLC Irving Ventures LLC Litmus Test (Bob Baffert) SF Racing LLC Starlight Racing Madaket Stables LLC Stonestreet Stables LLC Bashor Racing LLC Determined Stables Golconda Stable Waves Edge Capital LLC Catherine Donovan Right to Party (Kenny McPeek) Chester Broman, Sr. Commandment (Brad Cox) Wathnan Racing Danon Bourbon (Manabu Ikezoe) Danox Co., Ltd. So Happy (Mark Glatt) Saints or Sinners Norman Stables LLC The Puma (Gustavo Delgado) OGMA Investments LLC JR Ranch High Step Racing LLC TCC Stables LLC Bruce Zoldan Wonder Dean (Daisuke Takayanagi) Yoshinari Yamamoto Incredibolt (Riley Mott) Pin Oak Stud Chief Wallabee (Bill Mott) Michael and Katherine G. Ball Silent Tactic (Mark Casse) John C. Oxley Potente (Bob Baffert) Speedway Stables LLC Emerging Market (Chad Brown) Klaravich Stables Inc. Pavlovian (Doug O’Neill) Reddam Racing LLC Six Speed (Bhupat Seemar) Brunetti Dugan Stables Black Type Thoroughbreds Steve Adkisson Swinbank Stables Further Ado (Brad Cox) Spendthrift Farm LLC Golden Tempo (Cherie DeVaux) Phipps Stable St. Elias Stable Fulleffort (Brad Cox) St. Elias Stable Starlight Racing Great White (John Ennis) Three Chimneys Farm John Ennis Ocelli (Whit Beckman) Ashley Durr Anthony Tate Front Page Equestrian LLC Robusta (Doug O’Neill) Calumet Farm Corona de Oro (Dallas Stewart) On Our Own Stable LLC Commonwealth Stable U Racing Stables LLC Saints or Sinners Titletown Racing Stables Jim Nichols Edwin S. Barker Rivers Thoroughbreds John Haines Dallas Stewart

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