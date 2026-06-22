Argentina vs Austria Prediction: Best Lionel Messi Prop Bets & Odds World Cup 2026 Preview

🌟 The Historical Context — One Goal From Immortality
📊 Messi's World Cup Numbers — The Greatest Scorer in Tournament History Is One Away
16
WC goals = Klose
+1
= sole record
117
Intl goals all-time
61
Assists — world record
7+3
G+A 2022 WC (7 games)
3
Goals vs Algeria (hat-trick)
The All-Time Record Narrative — Why This Changes Every Prop
Messi is one goal away from becoming the sole all-time World Cup scoring record holder, surpassing Klose's 16. This is the most-watched individual prop of the entire 2026 World Cup. CBS Sports: "He scored in both of his 2018 World Cup contests and has a goal or assist in all three career WC games this year." FanDuel Research: "Messi scored in 6 of Argentina's 7 matches in Qatar 2022." At 38, this is almost certainly his final World Cup. When a player of this quality has history on the line at his last tournament, every scoring prop is elevated beyond normal statistical analysis.
The Algeria Data — His Props Are Justified by Volume, Not Just Hype
Messi's hat-trick vs Algeria was built on real shot volume: 5 shots, 4 on target, 3 goals. A 60% conversion rate. OddsPedia: "Against Algeria, Messi registered 5 shots, with 4 hitting the target. His shot volume hasn't dipped at all." Covers: "On the World Cup stage, Messi delivered 8 goals, 5 assists, and 22 shots on target across his last 10 appearances." These numbers justify every prop on the board. FanDuel Research: "Messi operates with positional freedom — he drifts across the right half-space, drives at defenders and arrives in shooting positions throughout. As Argentina's designated free-kick taker, any foul near the box produces an on-target attempt."
All Messi props via FanDuel Sportsbook. 2+ SoT -150 · Anytime -105 · Score or Assist ~-175 · Assist +125 · First Goal +250 · 2+ Goals +550 · Hat-Trick +2800. Subject to change — check FanDuel live board. Must be 21+.
✅ Safest Prop: Messi 2+ Shots on Target -150
✅ SAFEST PROP · CBS + FD RESEARCH CONFIRMED -150 · 4 SoT vs ALGERIA · LOWEST VARIANCE
Messi 2+ Shots on Target
4 SoT vs Algeria · 22 SoT last 10 WC appearances · PK + FK taker · Argentina possession dominance
FanDuel odds
-150
$15 returns $25
Implied
~60%
CBS Sports CONFIRMED (FanDuel): "Messi is listed at -150 to record 2+ shots on target" vs Algeria — line structure carries to AustriaFanDuel Research: "2+ Messi shots on target is the safest way to back him — lowest variance on the board. He probes from the edge of the box." · OddsPedia: "His shot volume hasn't dipped at all."
🎯 Three Structural Reasons Why 2+ SoT is the Floor Bet
4/5
SoT vs Algeria
22
SoT last 10 WC
~60%
Implied prob.
PK+FK
Each = SoT
Volume: 4 SoT vs Algeria (5 shots total). The 2+ line only requires 2 — he averaged 2.2 SoT per WC appearance across his last 10. Role: Primary PK taker and FK taker. Any foul within 25m of goal creates a Messi SoT. Austria's Rangnick press averaged 2.7 bookings/game in qualifying — fouls near the box are near-certain. Dominance: Argentina at -185 will control 60%+ possession. More possession = more Messi touches = more Messi shots. FanDuel Research: "2+ Messi shots on target is the safest way to back him." $15 at -150 returns $25.00.
Parlay tip: The 2+ SoT at -150 pairs naturally with Argentina ML -185 as a same-game parlay leg on FanDuel. Both outcomes are correlated — Argentina controlling the match is the same condition under which Messi generates high SoT volume. FanDuel's SGP tool handles the correlation adjustment.
Lineups.com EXPLICIT: "Best Bet: Lionel Messi Anytime Goal Scorer (-105)" — their #1 named best bet · "Messi has low odds to score which he has done in 5 straight World Cup matches"Betfair: "Messi is 1/12.00 to score anytime on Betfair" (-1200) vs FanDuel's -105 — FanDuel is dramatically more generous for the same underlying propCBS SportsLine Green has a "must-see Lionel Messi prop" (paywalled) — with the -105 anytime being Lineups.com's explicit pick, this is most likely the same market
Messi at -105 on FanDuel is near-even-money for one of the most dangerous scorers in football history against a side making their first World Cup appearance in 28 years. Compare: Betfair has him at -1200 for the same prop. FanDuel at -105 is dramatically better value. Lineups.com names it their #1 best bet. He scored in 5 consecutive World Cup matches, had a hat-trick vs Algeria, and needs ONE MORE GOAL to own the all-time record. $10 at -105 returns $19.52.
The PK angle: Austria averaged 2.7 bookings per match in qualifying under Rangnick's press-and-foul system. Against Argentina's quality in the box, the probability of at least one penalty is material. Every Argentina penalty = Messi goal attempt. At -105, this covers the open-play AND the set-piece routes to goal.
🎯 Structural Best Bet: Score or Assist ~-175
Messi To Score or Assist
Sports Interaction explicit · FD Research: "best structural bet" · covers both outputs · 14 direct contributions 2022 WC
FanDuel odds
~-175
$17.50 → $27.50
FanDuel Research EXPLICIT: "To Score or Assist at -175 is the best structural bet. Sports Interaction make it their explicit pick: 'Messi found the net in six of Argentina's seven matches at the 2022 World Cup, making him a near-automatic inclusion.'"Covers: "He's scoring and creating at the same rate — from a betting angle, he's live in assist markets and SOT props too." CBS: "61 assists for Argentina — the all-time record for international soccer." 7 assists in 2022 WC · 7 assists in 14 Inter Miami games 2026.
Score or Assist at ~-175 covers both primary Messi outputs in a single bet. FanDuel Research identifies this as "the best structural bet." In 2022, Messi registered 7 goals + 3 assists = 10 direct contributions in 7 matches. At 38, CBS notes his "passing range and creative playmaking become even more central" — so even on a game where he doesn't score, the assist route is strongly in play. $17.50 at -175 returns $27.50.
61 intl assists world record · 7 assists 2022 WC · 7 assists 14 Inter Miami games 2026 · $10 → $22.50
FanDuel odds
+125
CBS Sports EXPLICIT (FanDuel): "Messi is listed at +125 to record an assist" — confirmed FanDuel price from Algeria match, same structure for AustriaFanDuel Research: "CONSIDER Assist +125 — plus money for the world-record international assist holder. 7 assists in 14 Inter Miami games in 2026. Strong parlay leg with Lautaro anytime."Parlay: Messi Assist +125 + Lautaro Anytime +148 on FanDuel SGP — naturally correlated · FD Research recommends this exact combination · expected combined price ~+300-400
Messi at +125 to assist is plus-money for the world-record holder in international assists. His 7 assists in 14 Inter Miami matches in 2026 shows his creative output hasn't declined at 38. FanDuel Research explicitly recommends this as "a strong parlay leg with Lautaro anytime." $10 at +125 returns $22.50.
🎯 First Goal +250 (Sportsgambler explicit · record-breaker angle)
"Market leader first goalscorer at +250" · 2.38× anytime premium · PK=first goal scenario · $10 → $35
FD first goal
+250
Sportsgambler: "Lionel Messi is the market leader to be First Goalscorer at +250." Against -105 anytime, the 2.38× multiplier rewards the extra condition of scoring first. Covers projects "at least three goals" in this match — the first is likely an Argentina goal, and Messi is the most likely individual scorer. An early penalty in the first 20 minutes (plausible given Austria's Rangnick press) would make Messi the first goalscorer at +250. Betfair builds a featured prop around "Messi to score first and have an assist" at 6/1 (+600) — confirming the first goalscorer market is a key focus tonight. $10 returns $35.
Austria harder than Algeria · $5 max each · 2+ goals +550 $5→$32.50 · hat-trick +2800 $5→$145
2+ goals
+550
CBS Sports: "Messi had five multi-goal games for Liverpool in the 2024-25 season." He just scored a hat-trick vs Algeria. Austria is a harder defensive test — Lineups.com projects Argentina 2-0 (not necessarily two Messi goals). But +550 for a brace from the player who just scored three goals and needs the all-time record is a $5 speculative punt worth considering. Hat-trick +2800 is Betfair-confirmed entertainment territory — $5 returns $145 if lightning strikes twice.
📋 Full FanDuel Sportsbook Messi Prop Board
Messi Prop Market
vs Algeria
vs Austria · FD
✅ 2+ Shots on Target (SAFEST · CBS + FD Research confirmed)
4 SoT vs Algeria · lowest variance · PK+FK taker · $15 → $25
-150
-150
⭐ Anytime Goalscorer (Lineups.com #1 EXPLICIT)
5 straight WC goals · hat-trick vs Algeria · better than Betfair's -1200 · $10 → $19.52
-130
-105
🎯 Score or Assist (FD Research · Sports Interaction explicit)
Best structural prop · 14 direct contributions 2022 WC · $17.50 → $27.50
2+ Goals ($5) / Hat-Trick ($5) — entertainment only
Austria harder than Algeria · speculative only · $5 darts
+550 / +2800
🎯 Suggested Same-Game Parlay (SGP) Combinations via FanDuel
SGP Option 1 — Safe Correlation
Argentina ML -185 + Messi 2+ SoT -150 + Messi Anytime Goal -105. All three are correlated — Argentina winning is the same condition under which Messi generates high SoT volume and scores. FanDuel's SGP correlation adjustment produces better combined odds than raw multiplication.
SGP Option 2 — Plus-Money Natural Correlation (FD Research recommended)
Messi Assist +125 + Lautaro Martinez Anytime +148. FanDuel Research: "Strong parlay leg with Lautaro anytime." A Messi assist usually means Lautaro (or another ARG attacker) scores. Expected combined price ~+300-400 after SGP adjustment.
SGP Option 3 — Record-Breaker Special
Messi First Goal +250 + Argentina Win -185 + Over 2.5 -108. If the record-breaking goal comes first and Argentina run away, this combination produces substantial plus-money. Betfair features "Messi to score first and have an assist" at +600 as a pre-built special.
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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