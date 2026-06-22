Argentina vs Austria Prediction: Best Lionel Messi Prop Bets & Odds World Cup 2026 Preview

Lineups.com EXPLICIT: "Best Bet: Lionel Messi Anytime Goal Scorer (-105)" — their #1 named best bet · "Messi has low odds to score which he has done in 5 straight World Cup matches" Betfair: "Messi is 1/12.00 to score anytime on Betfair" (-1200) vs FanDuel's -105 — FanDuel is dramatically more generous for the same underlying prop CBS SportsLine Green has a "must-see Lionel Messi prop" (paywalled) — with the -105 anytime being Lineups.com's explicit pick, this is most likely the same market

Messi at -105 on FanDuel is near-even-money for one of the most dangerous scorers in football history against a side making their first World Cup appearance in 28 years. Compare: Betfair has him at -1200 for the same prop. FanDuel at -105 is dramatically better value. Lineups.com names it their #1 best bet. He scored in 5 consecutive World Cup matches, had a hat-trick vs Algeria, and needs ONE MORE GOAL to own the all-time record. $10 at -105 returns $19.52.

The PK angle: Austria averaged 2.7 bookings per match in qualifying under Rangnick's press-and-foul system. Against Argentina's quality in the box, the probability of at least one penalty is material. Every Argentina penalty = Messi goal attempt. At -105, this covers the open-play AND the set-piece routes to goal.