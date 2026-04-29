Brad H. Cox: 2026 Kentucky Derby Trainer Profile

Brad Cox ran his first horse in 2004, but his profile has risen meteorically since the mid-2010s.

Cox has been among the top 10 trainers in terms of both earnings and wins every year since 2017. He has been a fixture at the Breeders’ Cup, with 44 career starters and 11 wins, including a magical four-win year in 2020 with Knicks Go, Essential Quality, Monomoy Girl, and Aunt Pearl. He is a two-time Eclipse Award winner for champion trainer, a three-time Kentucky Oaks winner, and a 61-time Grade 1 winner.

He started his first horses in the Kentucky Derby in 2021, and has had at least one runner every year since. And, in 2025, Cox has an incredibly deep Kentucky Derby bench consisting of three of the top five point earners: Commandment, Further Ado, and Fulleffort.

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Brad Cox in the Kentucky Derby

Brad Cox has run a total of 12 horses in the Kentucky Derby, with his first representatives being a pair in 2021. The Kentucky Derby favorite that year was the Cox-trained juvenile champion Essential Quality, who placed third, after the disqualification of Medina Spirit. However, it was Cox’s long-shot Mandaloun who bounced back from a disappointing final prep to give Cox his first-ever Kentucky Derby win in his first visit to the race.

Cox has had 10 more starters, including another Kentucky Derby favorite: Angel of Empire, who finished third behind Mage as the top betting choice in 2023. He has trained the fourth-place finisher in each of the last two years as well: Catching Freedom in 2024 and Flying Gambit in 2025.

Brad Cox in the Triple Crown

Cox has only run three horses in the Preakness so far. In 2019, he ran his first two horses in the Preakness, Owendale and Warrior’s Charge. They finished third and fourth behind War of Will. He trained the morning-line favorite First Mission in 2023, though First Mission was scratched the week of the race. Cox returned to the Preakness for real in 2024 with Catching Freedom, who rallied for third behind Seize the Grey, missing second place by just a head.

Cox has run four horses in the Belmont Stakes so far, and his first visit could not have gone better. Essential Quality came back five weeks after the Kentucky Derby and outstayed Hot Rod Charlie, winning by 1 ½ lengths. After 2021, Cox has run three more horses, all in 2023. Angel of Empire and Hit Show dead-heated for fourth, while Tapit Shoes was ninth.

2026 Kentucky Derby Contender Commandment

Commandment raced twice as a two-year-old, but was one of the later faces to make an impact on the Kentucky Derby trail. However, he might just be getting good at the right time: he hadn’t run in a Kentucky Derby points race yet when the 50-point preps started, but by the end of the road to the Kentucky Derby, he took the top spot on the leaderboard with 150 points.

In terms of pedigree, Commandment was bred to be a good one. Sire Into Mischief has produced three Kentucky Derby winners so far, tied for the most of any sire in history. And, his dam is Sippican Harbor, a Grade 1-winning daughter of 2023 Kentucky Derby winner Orb.

Two-Year-Old Season

Commandment raced twice as a juvenile. He debuted in a six-furlong sprint at Keeneland on October 4, and was sent off as the favorite. He settled near the rear of the field of 12 and made up some ground in the lane, but finished a well-beaten fourth in the end.

However, that experience and a little more distance led to a better result on November 1 at Churchill. He stretched out to seven furlongs and, despite a bit of a slow start, he got a more tactical position and made a serious rally into the lane. No one could keep pace, and he drew off to win by 5 ¼ lengths over the track his connections hoped he could return to six months later.

Three-Year-Old Season

Commandment began his three-year-old season in a stakes race, but not a points prep. Instead, he stepped up to the one-mile Mucho Macho Man on January 3 at Gulfstream, a one-turn race that often is a gentler step forward than going straight to the Holy Bull. That win looked a lot like his maiden score: he tracked a few lengths off the pace, rallied into the lane, and blew them away. He crossed the wire 6 ¾ lengths clear and earned his ticket to the Kentucky Derby trail.

Commandment’s first two-turn race and first points race came in the Fountain of Youth (G2) on February 28. He was sent off the 2-1 favorite in a nine-horse field that included the well-regarded Chief Wallabee, Grade 1 winner Napoleon Solo, and the ultra-fast Solitude Dude. He got his usual track-and-pounce trip, but Chief Wallabee made him battle for it this time. Commandment got up by a neck, proving he could handle two turns – and a fight.

The final prep for Commandment came in the Florida Derby (G1) on March 28. With foes like Chief Wallabee, Tampa Bay Derby (G3) winner The Puma, and Holy Bull (G3) winner Nearly, it was the deepest prep race of the season. Commandment had to rally from last, but he came on running indeed. He caught The Puma just in time, winning by a nose and proving once again that he doesn’t back down from a battle.

Commandment will be one of the top choices in the Kentucky Derby for good reason. He won two of the toughest preps of the season, he has tactical speed, and he is already a winner over the Churchill Downs track. The only drawback is that his Florida Derby jockey Flavien Prat committed to ride Emerging Market instead – but he gets an experienced and suitably aggressive replacement in Luis Saez, a rider Cox has trusted with top horses like Belmont winner Essential Quality and Kentucky Oaks winner Good Cheer.

2026 Kentucky Derby Contender Further Ado

Further Ado took a few more starts to figure it out than most Kentucky Derby contenders nowadays need, but once he put it together, he put it together in a big way. He’ll have to prove that he can show the same kind of brilliance at Churchill Downs as he has at Keeneland, but if he can, he could be a major contender.

Two-Year-Old Season

One-turn races were not Further Ado’s thing. He debuted with a fifth-place finish in a six-furlong dash at Saratoga, and was then a well-beaten third in a seven-furlong sprint at the Spa. Time and distance, however, brought him forward: Cox stretched Further Ado out to 1 1/16 miles at Keeneland for an October 10 maiden race, and the son of Gun Runner pressed the pace before rolling clear to win by 20 lengths.

That devastating victory at Keeneland earned him odds-on favorite status in the final start of his juvenile season, in the Kentucky Jockey Club (G2) on November 29 at Churchill Downs. He didn’t win in quite as brilliant a fashion as he did in his maiden-breaker, but he got the job done: he sat a few lengths off the pace, battled into the lane, and edged away to a workmanlike 1 ¾-length victory.

Three-Year-Old Season

Cox brought Further Ado back in the Tampa Bay Derby (G3) on March 7 for his three-year-old debut. He tracked a blazing fast pace and dueled into the lane, but could not hold off The Puma in the final furlong. Still, it was a good runner-up effort, as he was beaten only three-quarters of a length while racing closer to a torrid pace than the winner was.

In perhaps the most obvious choice ever for a final prep, Cox sent Further Ado to Keeneland to take his final prep in the Blue Grass (G1) on April 4. The public bet him down to odds-on, and Further Ado looked a lot like the horse who raced at Keeneland in the fall. He tracked in range of the pace, took over with a quarter of a mile left, and galloped clear to win by 11 lengths over Ottinho.

Further Ado has a similar jockey question hanging over his head to his stablemate. Irad Ortiz, Jr. rode Further Ado for his last four starts, including both his Keeneland blowouts – and rides Renegade for Todd Pletcher instead. Further Ado gets an experienced replacement in John Velazquez – a 26-time Kentucky Derby starter and a three-time winner.

2026 Kentucky Derby Contender Fulleffort

In 2025, Brad Cox trained fourth-place finisher Final Gambit, a horse who earned his way to the Kentucky Derby with a win in the Jeff Ruby Steaks (G3) at Turfway and tried dirt for the first time in the Run for the Roses. He makes a similar move this year with Jeff Ruby Steaks winner Fulleffort, another horse who had never tried the dirt.

Two-Year-Old Season

Fulleffort spent his entire juvenile season on the grass. He ran fourth and then third in a pair of maiden special weight turf miles at Ellis, rallying from midfield and gaining ground late, but not quite getting there. He got off the mark at third asking, with a similar trip, going a mile at Kentucky Downs on September 10, battling on in the final furlong to get up by a length.

Fulleffort stepped up to allowance company on October 23 at Keeneland for a 1 1/16-mile race open to juveniles who had not won two races. Sent off the even-money chalk, he settled a little further back than he had in his three previous starts, but looked as good as ever, rallying to the lead in upper stretch and blowing clear to win by five lengths.

Three-Year-Old Season

Fulleffort returned to action January 17 for the one-mile Leonatus Stakes at Turfway, getting two new challenges: an all-weather track and stakes company. Sticking with the closing style that won the allowance race at Keeneland, Fulleffort finished well late but didn’t get all the way there, finishing second by a length to Street Beast.

It was a good enough effort to keep Fulleffort in stakes company. He contested his first Kentucky Derby points race next out on February 21, in the 1 1/16-mile John Battaglia Memorial at Turfway. Sticking with that closing style, he rallied from near last and got even closer that time, missing by just a neck to long shot Great White and earning his first few qualification points.

The early pace in the 1 ⅛-mile Jeff Ruby Steaks (G3) was downright torrid, which was great news for Fulleffort. Settling near the back early, he made a smart rally into the lane, took the lead approaching midstretch, and rolled clear to win by 2 ½ lengths. It earned him his first graded-stakes win – and enough points to qualify for the Run for the Roses.

The obvious question for Fulleffort is how he’ll handle dirt. However, there’s plenty of dirt pedigree there: sire Liam’s Map was a dirt horse as was damsire Awesome Again, and his dam Callmethesqueeze was a stakes winner on turf and dirt. Fulleffort will have a new rider for the Kentucky Derby: just like Further Ado, Irad Ortiz, Jr. rode him in his final prep race, but Ortiz is taking the call on Renegade. Tyler Gaffalione will take the call. Gaffalione has ridden the Derby seven times, with his best finish coming in 2024 when he was second on Sierra Leone.

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