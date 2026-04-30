Kentucky Derby Longshot Bets: 3 Darkhorse Picks for the 2026 Kentucky Derby

Longshot Bets at a Glance:

Fulleffort

Golden Tempo

Wonder Dean

The Kentucky Derby is a race like no other in the world of horse racing. On the first Saturday in May, up to 20 of the top three-year-olds in the country going 1 ¼ miles for a $5 million purse at Churchill Downs. The 2026 edition is coming up Saturday, May 2, and it’s going to be one of the best betting races of the year.

None of these horses in the Kentucky Derby has gone 1 ¼ miles yet, and many will never go that far in a race again. Horses coming from the UAE Derby (G2) and Louisiana Derby (G2) have gone 1 3/16 miles, and Danon Bourbon covered that distance in an allowance race. However, other major preps like the Florida Derby (G1), Arkansas Derby (G1), Santa Anita Derby (G1), and Blue Grass (G1) have only gone a maximum of 1 ⅛ miles.

None of these horses has lined up in a field of 20. The closest any of them have come are Wonder Dean, Danon Bourbon, and Six Speed, all of whom have raced in fields of 16 before. None of the horses who have done all of their racing stateside have confronted a field larger than 12, and six of the horses in the main field have not seen a double-digit field size yet.

The Kentucky Derby is a perfect race for using long shots. Though there are always some favorites who run well, a long shot or two usually runs well enough to make the exotics. And sometimes, as we have seen recently with 80-1 Rich Strike in 2022 and 65-1 Country House in 2019, horses completely ignored by the public do well enough at Churchill Downs to become the Kentucky Derby winner.

As you figure out your Kentucky Derby betting strategy, make sure to keep these three long shots in mind.

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Darkhorse Bets: Longshot Picks for the Kentucky Derby

Let’s get the obvious out of the way first: Jeff Ruby Steaks (G3) winner Fulleffort has never run on the dirt. He started his career with four straight races on the grass as a juvenile, running well in every one of them and looking like a serious up-and-coming turf horse with a five-length allowance win at Keeneland. He then switched to the Tapeta at Turfway Park for three straight stakes races, coming close in the Leonatus and the Battaglia before putting it all together in the Jeff Ruby Steaks.

But, it’s a surprise that he hasn’t tried the dirt yet. Sire Liam’s Map was a top-class dirt horse, and the son of another top dirt horse in Unbridled’s Song. Liam’s Map is half to Not This Time – who was himself a promising dirt horse until an injury ended his career early, and Not This Time is a red-hot sire on both dirt and turf. His damsire is top-class dirt horse Awesome Again, and his dam Callmethesqueeze has already produced Power Squeeze – who won the Alabama (G1) at 1 ¼ miles on dirt. In short, Fulleffort is bred top and bottom for this surface switch.

There are other positive factors, as well. Brad Cox made the same move last year, trying Jeff Ruby Steaks winner Final Gambit on dirt for the first time in the Kentucky Derby, and the horse ran a good fourth. The shape of the race should also suit Fulleffort. There’s a lot of early pace drawn in with Six Speed, Pavlovian, the blinkers-on Litmus Test, Potente, maybe even So Happy and Intrepido … without a whole slew of scratches on Derby day, it’ll set up nicely for closers, and Fulleffort reliably finds a strong finish. And, with that running style, the far-outside draw shouldn’t hamper him much.

All in all, there’s a lot to like about Fulleffort – and between the surface switch and the outside post, the value will be there.

Golden Tempo won his first two races at Fair Grounds, including the Lecomte (G3) in just his second career start, but slipped under the radar after running third in his next two preps, the Risen Star (G2) and the Louisiana Derby (G1). But, his Louisiana Derby was a move forward in terms of speed figures, and if he can take another step forward at Churchill Downs, he could spoil a lot of exotic tickets. After all, both of the horses he just missed catching are going to be well forward of him in the Kentucky Derby, and the pace stands to be even more demanding.

The extra distance also appeals for Golden Tempo. He is sired by Curlin – a top-class sire who is the best stamina influence of any of the sires of horses in the Kentucky Derby this year, based on his 7.7-furlong average winning distance. His dam side is nothing to sneeze at, either. His dam Carrumba was a Grade 3 winner at 1 ⅛ miles. She is by Bernardini, who won the Preakness, Travers (G1), and Jockey Club Gold Cup (G1) at classic distances and emerged into an excellent stamina influence at stud.

With his running style and pedigree, Golden Tempo has reasons to take a step forward in the Kentucky Derby. If he does, this Cherie DeVaux trainee could spoil exotic tickets at a huge price.

Wonder Dean will face the toughest company of his career in the Kentucky Derby, but he is going the right way. His tactical speed should play well at Churchill Downs, and he should be able to track off of a hotly contested pace – and if any track bias begins to show, that it’s not a great day for closers, he is likely going to be ahead of those really late runners.

In terms of distance, Wonder Dean may be the best prepared to go 1 ¼ miles. After all, trainer Daisuke Takayanaga has really built a bottom with him. He debuted at 1 ⅛ miles on turf, ran 1 ⅛ miles on dirt three times in Japan, and though the mile of the Saudi Derby (G3) was too short for him, he thrived stretching out to 1 3/16 miles for the UAE Derby (G2). That trajectory of thriving with distance matches up with his pedigree on paper: sire Dee Majesty (7.7-furlong average winning distance) and damsire Wonder Acute (8.3-furlong average winning distance) are well-proven sources of stamina, and his dam Wonder Siang Praw won going as long as 1 ⅛ miles.

Wonder Dean’s connections make him particularly interesting. Neither his trainer nor his jockey are new to the Run for the Roses, and they both have had some success. Trainer Daisuke Takayanagi trained 2024 Kentucky Derby fifth-place finisher T O Password, who was a wild card who lacked experience and finished fifth in the Kentucky Derby in just his third career race. And now, Takayanagi comes in with a horse who not only has a few more races underneath him, but also some international experience in both Saudi Arabia and Dubai before getting to the Derby. And, Takayanagi has brought Ryusei Sakai to ride. Sakai takes the reins with Wonder Dean for the first time – but he was third in the 2024 Kentucky Derby with Forever Young, meaning he has already done one very good ride going 1 ¼ miles at Churchill Downs.

Full list of Kentucky Derby Odds and Contenders.

2026 Kentucky Derby FAQ

When and where is the 2026 Kentucky Derby?

The 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby happens Saturday, May 2, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

When is post time for the 2026 Kentucky Derby?

Post time for the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for 6:57 p.m. EDT on Saturday, May 2. It will be the 12th race on the 14-race card.

How many horses can run in the 2026 Kentucky Derby?

Up to 20 horses can enter the starting gate for the Kentucky Derby. However, Churchill Downs allows up to 24 horses to enter. If there are horses who defect from the main field after the draw but before 9 a.m. EDT on Kentucky Oaks day (May 1), horses can draw in from the also-eligible list, prioritized in order of how many points they earned on the Road to the Kentucky Derby.

The 2026 Kentucky Derby is fully subscribed: 20 horses in the main field and the full four on the also-eligible list. As of Wednesday, April 29, Silent Tactic has been scratched, allowing Great White into the main field and leaving three on the outside looking in.

Which 2026 Kentucky Derby contender is the morning-line favorite?

Renegade, the impressive winner of the Arkansas Derby (G1) at Oaklawn Park, is the 4-1 morning-line favorite for the Kentucky Derby. Commandment, who won the Florida Derby (G1) at Gulfstream Park, and Further Ado, who romped in the Blue Grass Stakes (G1) at Keeneland, are projected to be next in the market at 6-1. Other Florida Derby runners, including Chief Wallabee (8-1) and The Puma (10-1), are expected to be near the top of the market, reflecting that race’s reputation as the best prep race in the Road to the Kentucky Derby series this year.

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