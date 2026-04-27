Kentucky Derby Horse: Corona de Oro Odds, History, and Predictions

The 152nd edition of the Kentucky Derby happens Saturday, May 2, at Churchill Downs. The field was drawn, but since that draw happens a week before the race, there’s always room for a few changes between then and race day. And, the connections of Corona de Oro are hoping for a lot of shifts. After all, Corona de Oro didn’t even run in a Kentucky Derby prep until the Lexington (G3), three weeks before Derby Day. He finished third, earning six points. Based on who entered the Derby, six points were enough to snag the fourth and last spot on the also-eligible list, keeping the Derby dreams of trainer Dallas Stewart and his big group of owners alive.

Stay up-to-date on Kentucky Derby odds and contenders, and bet on which horse will win the Kentucky Derby with FanDuel Racing and FanDuel Sportsbook!

Learn more about how to bet the Kentucky Derby online at FanDuel!

Corona de Oro Kentucky Derby Odds and Post Positions

The Kentucky Derby draw happened Saturday, April 25, and the morning-line odds were posted the same day. Corona de Oro was tabbed at 50-1 on the morning line, the joint longest shot in the field. If he draws into the field, he should actually hold as the longest shot, given his relative lack of Kentucky Derby trail experience. He is also guaranteed to break from the farthest outside gate of anyone – stall 20 if four horses scratch, and one gate further inside for any more defections.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey Odds 1 Renegade Todd Pletcher Irad Ortiz, Jr. 4-1 2 Albus Riley Mott Manny Franco 30-1 3 Intrepido Jeff Mullins Hector Berrios 50-1 4 Litmus Test Bob Baffert Martin Garcia 30-1 5 Right to Party Kenny McPeek Chris Elliott 30-1 6 Commandment Brad Cox Luis Saez 6-1 7 Danon Bourbon Manabu Ikezoe Atsuya Nishimura 20-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Corona de Oro Horse Trainer and Jockey

Corona de Oro is trained by Dallas Stewart. Stewart has started six horses in the Kentucky Derby. Two have hit the board: Golden Soul was the runner-up in 2013, and Commanding Curve finished second in 2014, giving Stewart a bit of a reputation for being a trainer who can put a long shot in the money on Kentucky Derby day. If he draws in, Corona de Oro will be his first starter since 2020, when Winning Impression finished 12th.

Brian Hernandez, Jr. is named to Corona de Oro with second priority – meaning, he will ride Corona de Oro if he draws in and Six Speed, his first-priority mount, is one of the scratches. Hernandez has ridden in the Kentucky Derby six times, winning in 2024 with Mystik Dan. Hernandez is Corona de Oro’s regular rider; he has been in the irons for four of his five starts, including his last three races.

Corona de Oro Race History

Corona de Oro ran off the board in his debut at Churchill, a six-furlong sprint on September 12. He improved at Keeneland the next month, chasing on for third in a seven-furlong race. He moved forward at Fair Grounds over the winter, finishing a half-length second in a maiden special weight on January 24. He graduated in his first two-turn start, a 1 1/16-mile maiden special weight at Fair Grounds on March 7. Despite breaking a bit slow, he battled on the pace and opened up in the lane, winning by 4 ½ lengths. That earned him a ticket to the Lexington Stakes at Keeneland, where he set a pressured pace and flattened late to finish third, three lengths behind longshot winner Trendsetter.

Speed ratings are courtesy of Equibase.

Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Figure 4/11/2026 Keeneland Lexington Stakes (G3) 3 91 3/7/2026 Fair Grounds Maiden special weight 1 89 1/24/2026 Fair Grounds Maiden special weight 2 85 10/16/2025 Keeneland Maiden special weight 3 85 9/12/2025 Churchill Downs Maiden special weight 7 73

Corona de Oro Kentucky Derby Prediction and Pick

Corona de Oro is going to have a tough hill to climb if he draws into the Kentucky Derby. The fact that he is trained by Dallas Stewart is a plus in that he has placed long shots in the money before, but both Golden Soul and Commanding Curve had far more Kentucky Derby trail experience than a last-minute third-place finish in what is essentially a tiebreaker race. Corona de Oro will also likely have it tough from a pace perspective – he does his best work on the lead, so unless the scratches include Pavlovian, Hit the Road, and Robusta, it’ll be hard for him to get a cozy trip – and he’ll be hung wide no matter what.

The most interesting thing about Corona de Oro is his dam-side pedigree. Though sire Bolt d’Oro was a miler whose progeny have mostly topped out at mile-category or middle-distance races, there’s enough turf stamina and class in the dam’s side of the pedigree to make trying this distance interesting. He has class to prove – but there aren’t many chances to try 1 ¼ miles.

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet of $5 on any race at any track & get $25 back in Racing Bonus! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Racing Promos.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!