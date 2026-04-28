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Kentucky Derby Horse: Further Ado Odds, History, and Predictions

numberFire Racing
numberFire Racing

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Kentucky Derby Horse: Further Ado Odds, History, and Predictions

The 152nd Kentucky Derby is almost here. All of the preps are over, and the field of 20 is coming into focus. Further Ado has been a buzz horse since his 20-length maiden win at Keeneland, and his victory in the Blue Grass (G1) on April 4 marks him as a top contender for the Run for the Roses.

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Further Ado Kentucky Derby Odds and Post Positions

The Kentucky Derby was drawn on April 25. Further Ado was drawn into post 18, and tabbed at 6-1 on the morning line, the joint second choice. The drawback to post 18 is that it may lead to ground loss, but it could also help him work out a relatively clean stalking trip.

Post
Horse
Trainer
Jockey
Odds
1RenegadeTodd PletcherIrad Ortiz, Jr.4-1
2AlbusRiley MottManny Franco30-1
3IntrepidoJeff MullinsHector Berrios50-1
4Litmus TestBob BaffertMartin Garcia30-1
5Right to PartyKenny McPeekChris Elliott30-1
6CommandmentBrad CoxLuis Saez6-1
7Danon BourbonManabu IkezoeAtsuya Nishimura20-1

Further Ado Horse Trainer and Jockey

Further Ado is trained by Brad Cox, who trains three of the five top point-earning horses into the Kentucky Derby: Commandment, Further Ado, and Fulleffort. Cox has won the Kentucky Derby with one of his 12 starters: Mandaloun, in 2021. He has also trained two third-place finishers, Essential Quality and Angel of Empire. Both of those horses were favored the year they ran third.

Further Ado loses his Blue Grass jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr. to Renegade, but gets an experienced replacement in John Velazquez, who has ridden in the Kentucky Derby 26 times with three wins to show for it.

Further Ado Race History

Though Further Ado needed three starts to break his maiden, he has run well in every start since his impressive 20-length victory last October at Keeneland. He is a graded-stakes winner at Churchill Downs; however, he still must prove that he can go as fast at other tracks as he can at Keeneland.

Speed ratings are courtesy of Equibase.

Date
Track
Race
Finish
Equibase Speed Figure
4/4/2026KeenelandBlue Grass Stakes (G1)1107
3/7/2026Tampa Bay DownsTampa Bay Derby (G3)294
11/29/2025Churchill DownsKentucky Jockey Club (G2)190
10/10/2025KeenelandMaiden special weight1105
8/30/2025SaratogaMaiden special weight370
7/26/2025SaratogaMaiden special weight579

Further Ado Kentucky Derby Prediction and Pick

Further Ado’s two starts at age three have been good: he was only beaten by The Puma in the Tampa Bay Derby, and then he won the Blue Grass in an 11-length blowout in his final prep. That suggests he is coming into the race in good form.

The question, however, is whether he is the same horse away from Keeneland that he is at that track. Though he is a Grade 2 winner at Churchill Downs already, suggesting some ability over the course, he has yet to run a race as fast as he has at Keeneland anywhere else. He will need to prove that he can run his best somewhere other than Keeneland, especially given what a short price he stands to be in the Kentucky Derby.

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