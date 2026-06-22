Argentina vs Austria Prediction: Preview, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets World Cup Group J

Argentina vs Austria Prediction: Preview, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 Monday Group J | FanDuel
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🏟️ MONDAY JUNE 22 · 1:00 PM ET · AT&T STADIUM · ARLINGTON · FOX / TELEMUNDO
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group J · Matchday 2 · Winner Controls Group J Qualification
Argentina vs Austria: Prediction, Preview, Picks & Best Bets
Argentina ML -185 · Over 2.5 -108 (CBS SportsLine Green explicit) · Messi anytime -105 (Lineups.com #1 pick · one goal = sole all-time WC record · hat-trick vs Algeria) · Lautaro Martinez anytime +148 · BTTS No -120 · Both teams 3pts — winner controls Group J. All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Monday June 22, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Confirm lineups before wagering · Must be 21+
🇦🇷
Argentina ML
-185
Draw
+310
Over 2.5
-108
🇦🇹
Austria ML
+550
🚨 Team News & Key Context
🔴 Gonzalo Montiel (ARG RB) — OUT · Molina steps in ·
🟡 Nicolas Tagliafico (ARG LB) — Probable ·
🟡 Stefan Posch (AUT CB) — Questionable ·
🌟 Lionel Messi — hat-trick vs Algeria · 16 WC goals · ONE from sole all-time record · -105 anytime FanDuel (Lineups.com #1 bet) ·
🏟️ AT&T Stadium — indoor climate-controlled · 21°C despite 35°C outside
📊 Group J: Argentina 3pts · Austria 3pts · Jordan 0 · Algeria 0🇦🇷 MD1: 3-0 vs Algeria · Messi hat-trick · 16 WC goals (=Klose all-time record)🇦🇹 MD1: 3-1 vs Jordan · first WC since 1998 · 8-1-1 last 10 games⚡ Winner clinches Group J qualification with a game to spare
⚡ Match Preview — The Group J Final Inside Jerry World
The reigning world champions Argentina meet a resurgent Austria side in what is effectively the Group J final. Both teams arrive on three points — the winner controls their own destiny and qualifies for the knockout round with a game to spare. The loser faces a nervy decider against Jordan or Algeria. Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick against Algeria — his first career World Cup hat-trick — and now sits on 16 World Cup goals, level with Miroslav Klose for the all-time record. One more goal in Dallas and he becomes the sole greatest World Cup scorer in history.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Argentina ML -185 · Draw +310 · Austria +550 · Over 2.5 -108 · Under 2.5 -110. Subject to change. Confirm lineups. Must be 21+.
🇦🇷 Argentina — Form & Context
The defending world champions have been imperious. Their 3-0 win over Algeria was built on Messi's masterclass — and the underlying data is even more impressive: Argentina conceded zero Algeria shots on target while holding them to 12 touches in the box. 8 consecutive wins. Under Scaloni: W5 D2 L0 in WC group stage, including all 3 previous group games won to nil. OddsShark: "When the possibility of clinching the knockout stages is possible, Argentina has stepped up — 4-0-1 (80%) in the second round of the group stage since Messi's debut." The only concern: Montiel injured at RB, replaced by Molina.
🇦🇹 Austria — Form & Context
Austria's first World Cup since France 1998 — 28-year wait. Under Ralf Rangnick's high-press 4-2-3-1, they beat Jordan 3-1. Their core is elite Bundesliga/PL talent: Alaba (Real Madrid), Sabitzer (Man Utd), Laimer (Bayern), Xaver Schlager (Bayern). CBS SportsLine Green: "Their key strength is in midfield — Laimer, Sabitzer and X.Schlager — but Argentina's Mac Allister, Fernández and De Paul can go toe-to-toe." Jordan are ranked 83rd — a massive step down from Argentina's quality. Posch at CB is questionable.
🎯 Best Bets — Argentina vs Austria
#1 ANCHOR · CBS · SQUAWKA · COVERS · ROTOWIRE · RACING POST ALL EXPLICIT
Argentina Moneyline Win
8 wins in a row · 3 WC group stage wins to nil · No.1 FIFA ranking · winner qualifies
FanDuel odds
-185
CBS SportsLine Green: "Argentina wins — each of the last five World Cup matches for Argentina have gone over 2.5 goals." · Squawka: "A win in Arlington puts the defending champions through with a matchday to spare." · Covers: "Argentina will lead Argentina to victory."topendsports (FanDuel explicit): "FanDuel has Argentina moneyline at -165 on both FanDuel and BetMGM." · Racing Post: "Argentina to win & under 3.5 goals" · RotoWire: "Argentina should find a way to win and secure a berth in the Round of 32."
Argentina at -185 on FanDuel is the universal anchor. Every credible outlet backs Argentina to win — Squawka, Covers, Racing Post, CBS SportsLine, Lineups.com and RotoWire are aligned. The case: No. 1 FIFA-ranked side, coming off a 3-0 Messi hat-trick performance, on an 8-game winning streak, against an Austria side making their first World Cup appearance in 28 years facing by far their biggest quality test of the tournament. OddsShark: "Argentina's record is a ridiculous 12-2-2 (75%) in the group stage during the Messi era." Scaloni's teams step up in must-win moments.
#2 HEADLINE PROP · LINEUPS.COM #1 BET EXPLICIT · HAT-TRICK VS ALGERIA · 1 FROM SOLE ALL-TIME RECORD
Lionel Messi Anytime Goalscorer
16 WC goals tied with Klose · hat-trick vs Algeria · 5 shots (4 on target) · Argentina's confirmed PK taker
Anytime · FanDuel
-105
$10 → $19.52
First Goal
+250
2+ Goals
+550
Lineups.com EXPLICIT: "Best Bet: Lionel Messi Anytime Goal Scorer (-105)" — their named #1 best bet for this matchSportsgambler EXPLICIT: "Lionel Messi is the market leader to be First Goalscorer at +250. Back him anytime at -135." CBS SportsLine Green has a "must-see Lionel Messi prop" (paywalled)Hat-trick vs Algeria (3/5 shots converted) · 16 WC goals = Klose all-time record · ONE MORE GOAL = sole record holder · Argentina PK taker · Argentina attack runs through him at every moment
Messi at -105 on FanDuel is the headline prop of the entire World Cup Monday slate. Lineups.com names it explicitly as their #1 best bet. The history context: he needs ONE MORE GOAL to become the sole all-time World Cup top scorer, surpassing Klose's 16. With the entire football world watching, the motivational case stacks on an already overwhelming statistical one. He had 5 shots (4 on target) vs Algeria and scored 3 — a 60% conversion rate. $10 at -105 returns $19.52.
The Record Angle: CBS Sports: "Sunday marks just Salah's fourth career World Cup game, and he scored in both of his 2018 World Cup contests." For Messi — the equivalent: he scored in his 2018 WC games and hat-tricked vs Algeria. If he scores tonight, he becomes the outright greatest WC scorer of all time. OddsPedia: "The anytime goalscorer price will hover around even money against Austria — he probes from the edge of the box, making the SoT market safe. But at -105, the anytime is already fair value."
⚡ Over 2.5 -108 vs Under 2.5 -110 vs BTTS No -120 — The Editorial Split
Over 2.5 -108 — CBS SportsLine Green EXPLICIT (FanDuel)
CBS: "Each squad eclipsed 2.5 goals by themselves in their openers. Each of the last five World Cup matches for Argentina have gone over 2.5 goals." Both teams scored 3 in MD1. $10 at -108 returns $19.26.
Under 2.5 -110 + BTTS No -120 — Lineups.com EXPLICIT (#2 and #3 Best Bets)
Lineups.com EXPLICIT: "Best Bet: ARG/AUT U2.5 (-110) · Best Bet: ARG/AUT BTS No (-120)." Statistical case: "Argentina has won seven of its last eight matches to nil, with BTS failing in nine of 10 matches." Racing Post: "Argentina conceded only ten goals in 18 Conmebol qualifiers and did not allow Algeria a shot on target." $10 Under returns $19.09; $10 BTTS No returns $18.33.
Our lean: Argentina ML -185 + Messi anytime -105 as the two core picks. The Over/Under debate is genuine — present both sides to your readers and let them decide based on how much they trust Austria's attack against Argentina's elite defence.
💎 Value Scorer: Lautaro Martinez Anytime +148 · Sportsgambler Explicit
CF · confirms start vs Alvarez · $10 → $24.80 · Messi creates space for him in the box
Anytime · FanDuel
+148
Sportsgambler EXPLICIT: "Lautaro Martínez can be wagered at +148 — we're happy to take this Anytime Goalscorer bet as there's value in the odds that he finds the net at least once."⚠️ Racing Post: "Lautaro Martinez's place up front is under threat from Julian Alvarez" — confirm official XI 60 mins pre-KO · both at similar striker odds
Lautaro at +148 on FanDuel is the secondary scorer pick. With Messi drawing Austria's defensive attention, Lautaro operates as the box-presence striker benefiting from the spaces Messi creates from the right. At +148 — paying 48% more than even money — this is genuine value for Argentina's second most dangerous attacking player. $10 at +148 returns $24.80. Monitor official XI 60 minutes before kickoff.
📋 Predicted Lineups
🇦🇷 ARGENTINA · 4-4-2 · Lionel Scaloni · World Champions · FIFA #1 · ⚠️ PREDICTED — CONFIRM PRE-KO
MESSI ⭐🌟
RW/CF · 16 WC goals
-105 anytime · record alert
L. MARTINEZ ⭐
CF · Inter Milan
+148 anytime · confirm start
DE PAUL
RM · Atletico
MAC ALLISTER
CM · Liverpool
FERNANDEZ
CM · Chelsea
ALMADA
LM
MOLINA
RB · Montiel OUT
C. ROMERO
CB · Spurs
L. MARTINEZ
CB · Man Utd
MEDINA/TAG.
LB · Tagliafico prob.
E. MARTINEZ
GK · Aston Villa · WC winner
🔴 Montiel (RB) OUT · Molina in🟡 Tagliafico (LB) Probable · Medina alternative⭐ Messi · De Paul · Mac Allister · Fernandez · Almada — all expected starters · world-class midfield core⚠️ Lautaro vs Alvarez — confirm XI 60 mins pre-KO · Racing Post: "Lautaro under threat from Alvarez"
Argentina form: 8W in a row · 3 WC group stage games won to nil under Scaloni · zero Algeria shots on target MD1 · BTS failed 9/10 recent matches · Set pieces: Messi primary PK and FK taker
🇦🇹 AUSTRIA · 4-2-3-1 · Ralf Rangnick · First WC since 1998 · FIFA Rank 21st · ⚠️ PREDICTED
KALAJDZIC
CF · or Arnautovic
SCHMID
RM
LAIMER ⭐
CAM · Bayern
SABITZER ⭐
LM · Man Utd
SEIWALD
DM
X. SCHLAGER
DM · Bayern
POSCH 🟡
RB · Questionable
LIENHART
CB
ALABA ⭐
CB · Real Madrid
MWENE
LB
A. SCHLAGER
GK
🟡 Posch (RB) Questionable⭐ Alaba (Real Madrid CB) · Laimer (Bayern CAM) · Sabitzer (Man Utd LM) · X.Schlager (Bayern DM) — Austria's elite coreKalajdzic vs Arnautovic at CF — Racing Post: "Arnautovic could start" · Arnautovic has 9 intl goals · confirm XI
Austria form: 8-1-1 last 10 · 3-1 vs Jordan MD1 · first WC since 1998 · Rangnick high-press 4-2-3-1 · averaged 2.7 bookings/game in qualifying · Bench: Arnautovic/Kalajdzic (alt), Wanner, Gregoritsch, Wimmer, Danso, Pentz (GK)
📊 Head to Head & Match Context
H2H All Time
ARG 1W–1D–1L
Last: 1-1 draw 1990 · first ever competitive match tonight
Group J
Both on 3pts
Winner qualifies · loser sweats MD3
Messi WC goals
16 — ties Klose
1 more = sole all-time record
Austria WC history
First WC since 1998
28-year wait
🇦🇷 Argentina MD1 — 3-0 vs Algeria
Messi hat-trick · 5 shots (4 SoT) · Algeria zero SoT · 48% possession (by design) · 8th consecutive win · 16 WC goals = Klose all-time record
🇦🇹 Austria MD1 — 3-1 vs Jordan
Comfortable win vs Jordan (ranked 83rd) · Arnautovic on the scoresheet · Rangnick's high-press 4-2-3-1 · First WC match since 1998 · first-ever competitive meeting vs Argentina
⚡ Key Tactical Matchups
1. Messi vs Alaba/Lienhart — The All-Time Record Duel
Messi operating from the right, drifting inside off the shoulder of Alaba (Real Madrid). CBS: "Messi drifting right, Molina overlapping behind him, and Lautaro arriving late into the box has taken apart better defences than Austria's this cycle." Alaba is Austria's quality defender but faces a player seeking the most famous individual goal record in football history. This matchup defines the match.
2. Laimer/Sabitzer vs Mac Allister/Fernandez — The Midfield Battle
CBS SportsLine Green: "Their key strength is in midfield with Laimer, Sabitzer and X.Schlager, but Argentina's Mac Allister, Fernández and De Paul can go toe-to-toe." Rangnick's high-press requires elite athleticism — and Austria's midfield can match that demand. But Argentina's counter-press (Mac Allister of Liverpool, Fernandez of Chelsea) meets it equally. This is the match within a match that decides the tempo.
3. Kalajdzic/Arnautovic vs Romero/L.Martinez — Can Austria Score?
RotoWire: "The possibility of Austria finding the back of the net should not be discounted. Austria should pose a bigger threat offensively than Algeria." Kalajdzic or Arnautovic is a physical target striker. But Argentina's Romero + L.Martinez partnership (both Premier League) is elite — they held Algeria scoreless. The BTTS No -120 bet rests on whether this defensive pair maintains their clean sheet record against a genuinely better Austrian attack.
Sportsgambler: "Dallas Stadium is a climate-controlled indoor venue where conditions will be maintained at a comfortable 21°C (70°F) throughout the match, despite temperatures of around 35°C (95°F) outside." The retractable roof removes any heat element that might slow Argentina's technical passing game. 80,000 capacity — the largest WC 2026 venue — creates an electric atmosphere that historically benefits the higher-quality side.
Player · Team
Anytime · FD
🌟 Lionel Messi · ARG (LINEUPS.COM #1 BET · HAT-TRICK vs ALGERIA · =KLOSE RECORD)
16 WC goals · 5 shots 4 SoT vs Algeria · PK taker · 1 goal = sole all-time WC record · $10 → $19.52
Inter Milan · confirm start vs Alvarez · box striker · benefits from Messi attention · $10 → $24.80
+148
Thiago Almada · ARG LM · Rodrigo De Paul · ARG RM
Both confirmed starters · mid-range ARG scorer options
~+200+
🇦🇹 Marko Arnautovic · AUT CF (9 intl goals · scored vs Jordan · could start)
Austria's most experienced scorer · confirm if starts over Kalajdzic · $10 → ~$50
~+400+
🇦🇹 Marcel Sabitzer · AUT LM (Man Utd · Austria's top assist maker)
3 intl goals for Austria · attacking LM · arrives late into box
~+400+
🎯 Prediction & Score
Argentina 2–0 Austria · Messi Scores · Record Broken · ARG Qualifies
Covers · Lineups.com · Racing Post: ARG 2-0
Argentina 2-0 Austria is the consensus prediction. Messi scores at least once — likely the record-breaking 17th World Cup goal — and Lautaro or Almada adds the second. Austria's midfield (Laimer, Sabitzer) means they'll be competitive, but Argentina's defensive organisation and Messi's clinical finishing maintain the clean sheet. Lineups.com's Under 2.5 -110 and BTTS No -120 both have strong statistical backing from Argentina's recent record (BTS failed 9/10, 7/8 wins to nil).
🎯 Argentina ML -185🌟 Messi anytime -105 (Lineups.com #1)⭐ Lautaro anytime +148 (confirm start)⚡ Over 2.5 -108 (CBS Green explicit)⚡ Under 2.5 -110 (Lineups.com explicit)⚡ BTTS No -120 (Lineups.com explicit · 9/10 ARG BTS fail)
📋 Match Details
Kick-off
1:00 PM ET · Monday June 22
Venue
AT&T Stadium (Jerry World) · Arlington, TX
TV
FOX · Telemundo · Peacock · Hulu · YouTube TV · Fubo
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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