Argentina vs Austria Prediction: Preview, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets World Cup Group J

Lineups.com EXPLICIT: "Best Bet: Lionel Messi Anytime Goal Scorer (-105)" — their named #1 best bet for this match Sportsgambler EXPLICIT: "Lionel Messi is the market leader to be First Goalscorer at +250. Back him anytime at -135." CBS SportsLine Green has a "must-see Lionel Messi prop" (paywalled) Hat-trick vs Algeria (3/5 shots converted) · 16 WC goals = Klose all-time record · ONE MORE GOAL = sole record holder · Argentina PK taker · Argentina attack runs through him at every moment

Messi at -105 on FanDuel is the headline prop of the entire World Cup Monday slate. Lineups.com names it explicitly as their #1 best bet. The history context: he needs ONE MORE GOAL to become the sole all-time World Cup top scorer, surpassing Klose's 16. With the entire football world watching, the motivational case stacks on an already overwhelming statistical one. He had 5 shots (4 on target) vs Algeria and scored 3 — a 60% conversion rate. $10 at -105 returns $19.52.

The Record Angle: CBS Sports: "Sunday marks just Salah's fourth career World Cup game, and he scored in both of his 2018 World Cup contests." For Messi — the equivalent: he scored in his 2018 WC games and hat-tricked vs Algeria. If he scores tonight, he becomes the outright greatest WC scorer of all time. OddsPedia: "The anytime goalscorer price will hover around even money against Austria — he probes from the edge of the box, making the SoT market safe. But at -105, the anytime is already fair value."