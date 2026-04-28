Kentucky Derby Horse: The Puma Odds, History, and Predictions

Kentucky Derby 152 is coming up Saturday, May 2, and the field for the most famous event in horse racing is taking shape now that the prep races are over. The horses who prepared on the Florida spur of the road to the Kentucky Derby are some of the best regarded in this year’s race, and The Puma was an integral part of that picture. Coming off a victory in the Tampa Bay Derby (G3) and franking that form in the Florida Derby (G1) with a nose second, he brings some of the sharpest form to Louisville.

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The Puma Kentucky Derby Odds and Post Positions

The Kentucky Derby was drawn on April 25. The Puma drew a good middle gate, post 9, which can help him keep out of possible chaos down toward the rail, but not leave him as prone to ground loss as the far-outside runners. He was assigned 10-1 odds on the morning line: the fifth choice between Renegade, Commandment, Further Ado, and Chief Wallabee.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey Odds 1 Renegade Todd Pletcher Irad Ortiz, Jr. 4-1 2 Albus Riley Mott Manny Franco 30-1 3 Intrepido Jeff Mullins Hector Berrios 50-1 4 Litmus Test Bob Baffert Martin Garcia 30-1 5 Right to Party Kenny McPeek Chris Elliott 30-1 6 Commandment Brad Cox Luis Saez 6-1 7 Danon Bourbon Manabu Ikezoe Atsuya Nishimura 20-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

The Puma Horse Trainer and Jockey

Trainer Gustavo Delgado and jockey Javier Castellano have been to the Kentucky Derby winners’ circle together once before: in 2023, they won the Run for the Roses with Mage, who, like The Puma, had finished second in the Florida Derby before taking Churchill Downs’ signature race.

Delgado has started three horses in the Kentucky Derby before; Majesto (2016) and Bodexpress (2019) finished off the board before Mage stole the spotlight in 2023. Castellano has ridden in 17 editions of the Kentucky Derby between 2005 and 2025. Other than Mage, his only other money finisher was Audible, who ran third behind Justify in 2018.

The Puma Race History

The Puma finished second by 1 ½ lengths in his career debut, disputing the pace before being run down by likely Kentucky Derby runner Chief Wallabee. In four starts, that is his only one in non-stakes company: he was third to Renegade in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, then came from last to first when he broke his maiden in the Tampa Bay Derby. He took another step forward in the Florida Derby, where he rallied from last of six, led midstretch, and failed to hold off the late run of Commandment by a nose at the wire.

Speed ratings are courtesy of Equibase.

Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Figure 3/28/2026 Gulfstream Park Florida Derby (G1) 2 97 3/7/2026 Tampa Bay Downs Tampa Bay Derby (G3) 1 95 2/7/2026 Tampa Bay Downs Sam F. Davis 3 90 1/10/2026 Gulfstream Park Maiden special weight 2 88

The Puma Kentucky Derby Prediction and Pick

Not only have The Puma’s owner and trainer won the Kentucky Derby together, but there is some overlap in the ownership, including Ramiro Restrepo, the bloodstock agent who helped find Mage as well. His pedigree appeals for the step up in trip – he is sired by Belmont Stakes (G1) and Travers Stakes (G1) winner Essential Quality out of a Declaration of War mare with distance in the family of his dam, meaning his pedigree is replete with stamina. And, though he has come from last in his last two starts, he rallied into a sluggish pace, meaning he isn’t as pace-dependent as many late runners are.

There’s a lot to like about The Puma between his performance and his upside; just make sure the tote board is giving enough value. Sharp bettors may lean on him because there won’t be the winner’s tax, since he missed in the Florida Derby, especially if he draws well. But, he looks ripe for wise-guy attention, so whether that value will materialize won’t be answered until closer to post time.



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