Kentucky Derby Horse: Incredibolt Odds, History, and Predictions

The 152nd edition of the Kentucky Derby is coming up Saturday, May 2, at Churchill Downs. All the prep races are over, and the field is taking shape. Many of the juvenile stakes winners didn’t make it all the way to the Run for the Roses – but Incredibolt, winner of the Street Sense (G3) at Churchill last fall, romped in the Virginia Derby at Colonial Downs in March and will line up in the world’s most famous race.

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Incredibolt Kentucky Derby Odds and Post Positions

Post positions and morning-line odds for the Kentucky Derby were assigned Saturday, April 25. Incredibolt got a perfectly decent middle draw, the 11th hole in the field of 20. He is 20-1 on the morning line, a reasonable number given that he still has some class to prove, but is already a graded-stakes winner over the local course.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey Odds 1 Renegade Todd Pletcher Irad Ortiz, Jr. 4-1 2 Albus Riley Mott Manny Franco 30-1 3 Intrepido Jeff Mullins Hector Berrios 50-1 4 Litmus Test Bob Baffert Martin Garcia 30-1 5 Right to Party Kenny McPeek Chris Elliott 30-1 6 Commandment Brad Cox Luis Saez 6-1 7 Danon Bourbon Manabu Ikezoe Atsuya Nishimura 20-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Incredibolt Horse Trainer and Jockey

Incredibolt is one of two Kentucky Derby horses from the barn of trainer Riley Mott. The son of Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott, Riley Mott has two victories at the Grade 1 level but will have his first starters in the Run for the Roses in 2026 with Incredibolt and Wood Memorial Stakes (G2) winner Albus.

Jockey Jaime Torres had his choice between Riley Mott’s two Kentucky Derby starters. He stays with Incredibolt, whom he has ridden for all five career starts. Torres has never ridden in the Kentucky Derby before, but did win the Preakness in 2024 with Seize the Grey.

Incredibolt Race History

Off the board on debut last August in a six-furlong sprint at Ellis, he put it together next out in a maiden special weight dirt mile at Churchill Downs. He stretched out to two turns successfully in the Street Sense, rallying from last to first to win the late-October race by 1 ¾ lengths. He came up empty in his sophomore debut in the Holy Bull (G3) at Gulfstream, but bounced back well to win the Virginia Derby in stalk-and-pounce fashion March 14 at Colonial Downs, gaining enough qualifying points to make the Derby.

Speed ratings are courtesy of Equibase.

Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Figure 3/14/2026 Colonial Downs Virginia Derby 1 95 1/31/2026 Gulfstream Park Holy Bull Stakes (G3) 6 50 10/26/2025 Churchill Downs Street Sense Stakes (G3) 1 94 9/28/2025 Churchill Downs Maiden special weight 1 89 8/22/2025 Ellis Park Maiden special weight 4 73

Incredibolt Kentucky Derby Prediction and Pick

Incredibolt is perfect in two starts at Churchill Downs, meaning he has answered the question about whether he can handle the local footing. He also has versatility in his running style, as he has won with either a stalking trip or a closing trip.

Even with those local wins, though, there are questions. His sire, Bolt d’Oro, was a middle-distance horse, not a classic-distance horse, and his female family backs up that middle-distance pedigree. And, though he won the Virginia Derby with authority, he still needs to prove that he can stand up to Kentucky Derby-quality company – the strength of his prep races isn’t as high as horses coming out of the Florida, Arkansas, or even California spurs of the Derby trail. And, he has to take a step forward despite having been off the racetrack for seven weeks.

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