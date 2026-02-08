Super Bowl Betting Cheat Sheet: Best Predictions, Prop Bets, Touchdown Picks, and More

After all the buildup, it's here -- the Super Bowl is today.

The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will meet up tonight in Super Bowl LX to decide the 2025-26 NFL champion.

The Super Bowl is a betting event like no other. Throughout the last two weeks, I've scoured the Super Bowl odds at FanDuel Sportsbook for the best bets across a variety of markets.

In this article, I've compiled links to a lot of the key pieces all in one place. Dig in!

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Super Bowl Prop Bets

Super Bowl Best Bets

Best Super Bowl Touchdown Bets

Here's my favorite Super Bowl touchdown picks for this season's big game, and I also have two longshot Super Bowl TD bets that are on my radar.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jaxon Smith-Njigba -105 Hunter Henry +220 Seattle Defense +550 Austin Hooper +800 View more odds in Sportsbook

Best Super Bowl Best Same Game Parlay

When building a Same Game Parlay at FanDuel Sportsbook, I like to craft a story on how I think the game may play out and then find bets that correlate well with that story. For tonight's game, I'm expecting a Seattle win where the Pats face a negative game script in the second half.

As such, here's my Super Bowl Same Game Parlay for Patriots vs. Seahawks.

Super Bowl Betting Odds

Super Bowl Novelty Bets

Part of what makes the Super Bowl so far from a betting perspective is the wide variety of markets that are out there.

Here is a guide to Super Bowl novelty props as well as Super Bowl halftime show betting odds.

Super Bowl Party Games

Along that same vein, here are some printable sheets for various activities you may be planning for the Super Bowl.

Additionally, if you're playing in a Super Bowl squares contest and want to know how good your squares are, here is some Super Bowl squares analysis that lays out how often each square has hit historically.

NFL Playoff Printable Bracket

Here's an NFL playoff printable bracket that's been updated through the conference championship games.

Super Bowl Facts and History

Which bets stand out to you for today's game? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest Super Bowl betting odds to see the full menu of options.

