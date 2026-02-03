Super Bowl Squares Analysis: What Are the Best and Worst Squares to Have?

It doesn't get much bigger than the Super Bowl, and this year's matchup pits the New England Patriots against the Seattle Seahawks.

But the Super Bowl is about way more than just the game on the field as there are plenty of viewer-centric games to be played off the field, including Super Bowl halftime show props, Super Bowl novelty props, and Super Bowl Squares.

Let's dig into Super Bowl squares and analyze the best squares to get for the big game.

What Are Super Bowl Squares?

Super Bowl Squares is a game based on a 10-by-10 grid with numbers 0-9 listed on each axis. For Super Bowl LX, one axis will pertain to the Patriots with the other pertaining to the Seahawks.

Participating players will write their names in the boxes, and each box corresponds to two particular digits.

Traditionally, the final digit of each team's score at the end of each quarter (first, second, third, and the end of the game) will determine that quarter's winner.

Super Bowl Squares Probability Chart

Which square is the best to have? Which numbers are the worst?

These are actually slightly tricky questions to answer because of the dependency on the teams involved.

If your name is in the square for Patriots 7 and Seahawks 0, well, a 7-0 Seattle lead at the end of the first quarter doesn't do you any good.

However, it's still a 7-0 score, which is the most common combination for the end of games and for the end of the first quarter -- based on over 2,700 games of data since the 2015 season.

Here's a snapshot of each possible scoring combo's frequency at the end of the game and the end of each quarter from 2015 through the 2024 NFL season. Starting the data with the 2015 season coincides with the change to rules regarding extra point distance.

Keep in mind here that this treats a 7-0 lead for the home team the same as a 7-0 lead for the away team, which are different squares results.

Score Final Rate Q1 Rate Q2 Rate Q3 Rate 0-7 or 7-0 7.3% 24.2% 11.1% 8.5% 0-3 or 3-0 5.7% 16.6% 9.8% 7.1% 4-7 or 7-4 5.6% 2.7% 5.0% 5.6% 0-4 or 4-0 4.6% 6.0% 6.7% 5.4% 3-7 or 7-3 4.3% 10.6% 8.5% 5.8% 0-6 or 6-0 3.9% 3.4% 4.3% 4.2% 1-4 or 4-1 3.6% 0.0% 0.9% 2.1% View Full Table ChevronDown

The Best Super Bowl Squares: Final Score

0-7 or 7-0: 7.3%

7.3% 0-3 or 3-0: 5.7%

5.7% 4-7 or 7-4: 5.6%

5.6% 0-4 or 4-0: 4.6%

4.6% 3-7 or 7-3: 4.3%

The Best Super Bowl Squares: End of 1st Quarter

0-7 or 7-0: 24.2%

24.2% 0-3 or 3-0: 16.6%

16.6% 0-0: 16.0%

16.0% 3-7 or 7-3: 10.6%

10.6% 7-7: 7.5%

7.5% 0-4 or 4-0: 6.0%

The Best Super Bowl Squares: End of 2nd Quarter

0-7 or 7-0: 11.1%

11.1% 0-3 or 3-0: 9.8%

9.8% 3-7 or 7-3: 8.5%

8.5% 0-4 or 4-0: 6.7%

6.7% 0-0: 6.4%

6.4% 4-7 or 7-4: 5.0%

The Best Super Bowl Squares: End of 3rd Quarter

0-7 or 7-0: 8.5%

8.5% 0-3 or 3-0: 7.1%

7.1% 3-7 or 7-3: 5.8%

5.8% 4-7 or 7-4: 5.6%

5.6% 0-4 or 4-0: 5.4%

