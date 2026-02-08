Super Bowl MVP Odds: Best Super Bowl MVP Bets for Seahawks vs. Patriots

The Super Bowl takes place tonight as the New England Patriots face the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.

Using the Super Bowl odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, let's dive into the Super Bowl MVP odds and see which MVP bets make sense for the big game.

Best Super Bowl MVP Bets

While Drake Maye hasn't been playing well in the playoffs, if New England wins this game, he will have an excellent shot to bring home the Super Bowl MVP award.

If you want to look at Maye's postseason performances and be positive, you could say there's no way he keep struggling this much -- right? Maye has especially struggled with turnovers, fumbling six times and throwing two picks through three playoff games.

But over a much larger sample, Maye was excellent in the regular season, and although New England is clearly underdogs versus Seattle, it's just a 4.5-point spread.

Another thing working for Maye in this market aside from the obvious biggest feather in his cap -- he plays QB -- is that he's a great runner. Maye has run for at least 65 yards in two of the three games in the playoffs, with Maye's scrambling ability sometimes being the Pats' best offense.

Maye has the upside to make game-changing plays on the ground, and that should only help his MVP case if New England wins.

Although Sam Darnold (+115) is the game's overall MVP favorite and would likely take home the trophy if Seattle wins, Jaxon Smith-Njigba may be able to make a case.

Smith-Njigba had a special season and thrust himself into the conversation for NFL's best wideout. He ended the regular season with 1,793 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. After a quiet first playoff game in a lopsided win in the Divisional Round, JSN blew up for 10 catches, 153 yards and a score in the NFC Championship Game.

It's not unheard of for a non-QB to win Super Bowl MVP. It's happened twice over the last seven Super Bowls, and in both instances, it was a receiver (Cooper Kupp and Julian Edelman).

JSN's receiving yards prop is at 93.5, and he holds -110 touchdown odds -- he's expected to have a big night. He'll likely need to have a monster outing similar to his NFC title game performance to win the MVP award, and he's plenty capable of doing just that.

