Super Bowl Halftime Show Prop Bets: Betting Odds for Bad Bunny's Performance

Bad Bunny is set to take the Super Bowl stage this year as he'll headline the Super Bowl LX halftime show in Santa Clara, California on February 8th.

Bad Bunny was the most streamed artist on Spotify in 2025, his fourth time claiming that crown. He also recently won Album of the Year at the 2026 Grammy Awards, marking the first Spanish-language album to win the award.

Here’s a look at the latest Super Bowl Halftime Show prop bets available on FanDuel in Ontario.

Super Bowl Halftime Show Betting Odds

These are FanDuel odds available in Ontario as of February 2.

Bad Bunny First Song Betting Odds

Settled on the first song performed and sung at the SB LX Halftime Show by Bad Bunny. Does not include tape/backing track. Must be shown on broadcast. All bets action

Titi Me Pregunto -170

ALAMBRE PuA +380

BAILE INoLVIDABLE +430

MONACO +500

La MuDANZA +600

NUEVAYoL +650

Chambea +750

DTmF +750

Me Porto Bonito +1100

La CANCION +1400

I Like It +1600

Efecto +1600

VeLDA +1800

LO QUE LE PASO HAWAii +1800

Diles +2200

ACHO PR +2200

El Apagon +2500

Despues de la Playa +2500

Dakiti +2700

La Santa +2700

K-POP +3000

Kemba Walker +3000

Booker T +3000

Safaera +3300

MIA +3300

La Romana +3300

WHERE SHE GOES +3300

Ojitos Lindos +3300

Bad Bunny Last Song Betting Odds

Settled on the last song performed and sung at the SB LX Halftime Show by Bad Bunny. Does not include tape/backing track. Must be shown on broadcast. All bets action.

EoO +100

DtMF +125

LA MuDANZA +550

CAFe CON RON +650

LO QUE LE PASO A HAWAii +750

WHERE SHE GOES +850

BAILE INoLVIDABLE +1000

UN PREVIEW +1100

El apagon +1300

Titi me pregunto+1400

MONACO +1600

NO ME QUIERO CASAR +1600

Callaita+2200

PIToRRO DE COCO +3000

NUEVAYoL +3000

KLOuFRENS +3000

VOY A LLeVARTE PA PR +3500

Efecto +3500

I Like It +3500

Me porto bonito +3500

ALAMBRE PuA +4000

Despues de la Playa +4000

Diles +4000

VeLDA +4500

Total Number of Songs Betting Odds

Settled according to the number of songs as recorded by setlist.fm.

Over 11.5: -110

Under 11.5: -110

Will Bad Bunny Perform an Unreleased Song?

Settled "yes" if Bad Bunny performs a song that has not been yet released to the public and listed on Bad Bunny's discography. Must be shown on broadcast.

Yes: +184

No: -230

Bad Bunny Halftime Show - Total Global Viewers

Settled according to the official viewership numbers from the NFL. Applies to global figures.

Over 135.5 Million: -110

Under 135.5 Million: -110

Where Can You Bet on the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Betting on the Super Bowl Halftime Show is currently available on FanDuel in Ontario. It is not an option in the rest of Canada or the United States in states where sports betting is legal.

