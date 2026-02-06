Super Bowl MVP Odds: Who Are the Favorites?

The Super Bowl takes place on Sunday. Super Bowl LX gives us a matchup between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

At the conclusion of the big game -- which takes place on February 8th -- the NFL will hand out the Super Bowl MVP award. What do the Super Bowl MVP odds look like ahead of the big game?

Per FanDuel Sportsbook's Super Bowl odds, here are the Super Bowl MVP odds.

Super Bowl MVP Odds

Super Bowl LX MVP Super Bowl LX MVP Sam Darnold +115 Drake Maye +230 Jaxon Smith-Njigba +550 Kenneth Walker III +850 Rhamondre Stevenson +3000 Rashid Shaheed +4500 Stefon Diggs +4500 DeMarcus Lawrence +10000 Cooper Kupp +10000 Nick Emmanwori +10000 Leonard Williams +10000 Hunter Henry +10000 Jason Myers +10000 Marcus Jones +10000 Kayshon Boutte +12500 View more odds in Sportsbook

