Super Bowl Touchdown Picks: 2 Longshot TD Props to Target

It's Super Bowl week as the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks tangle on Sunday.

FanDuel Sportsbook's Super Bowl odds are live for Patriots vs. Seahawks, and there are several markets from which to choose. Today, let's dig into a couple longshot touchdown props, and we can take advantage of FanDuel's Touchdown Jackpot Promo.

FanDuel Touchdown Jackpot Promo

Super Bowl Longshot TD Picks

Drake Maye has struggled mightily with turnovers lately, and that puts the Seattle defense on my radar.

Through three postseason games -- all against strong defenses -- Maye has tossed two picks and put the ball on the ground six times, including four fumbles against the Houston Texans.

Seattle's defense is as tough of a matchup as anyone as our schedule-adjusted metrics rank the Seahawks first in overall D. Seattle's defense can really get after the QB, and they do it without blitzing much. In the regular season, Seattle owned the seventh-lowest blitz rate (19.3%) but had the sixth-highest pressure rate (26.1%).

New England's offensive line will get put to the test, and they haven't been all that stout so far in the playoffs, with Maye taking exactly five sacks in all three outings. Sacks and pressures lead to turnovers, and while it's a longshot, these odds on Seattle's defense to score intrigue me.

There aren't many soft spots on the Seattle defense. One area where they struggle a bit is against tight ends, and that leads me to Austin Hooper.

In the regular season, Seattle gave up the fifth-most catches per game (6.2) to TEs as well as the sixth-most receiving yards per game (63.5) to the position. They just surrendered three catches for 62 yards to Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson.

Obviously, Hunter Henry is the Pats' TE1, but Hooper still gets a good amount of snaps. Hooper has logged at least a 41% snap rate in four of the last five games, including a 59% snap rate in the Wild Card Round.

While Hooper has made just one catch through three playoff games, New England has played with a positive game script in all three of those games, something that isn't as likely in the Super Bowl with Seattle a 4.5-point favorite. A negative game script in the big game would likely lead to more pass attempts for the Patriots and a potentially larger passing-game role for Hooper.

All in all, I think Hooper checks a few boxes as a longshot touchdown pick.

