FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Super Bowl

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

List of Super Bowl MVP Winners

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

Subscribe to our newsletter

List of Super Bowl MVP Winners

Winning a Super Bowl MVP cements a player in NFL history. Jalen Hurts won last year's award while Patrick Mahomes claimed the honor in each of the two Super Bowls before that.

Let's take a look at the full list of Super Bowl MVP winners as well as the Super Bowl MVP odds for Super Bowl LX, per FanDuel Sportsbook's Super Bowl odds.

List of Super Bowl MVP Award Winners

Year
Position
Player
Team
2024QBJalen HurtsPhiladelphia Eagles
2023QBPatrick MahomesKansas City Chiefs
2022QBPatrick MahomesKansas City Chiefs
2021WRCooper KuppLos Angeles Rams
2020QBTom BradyTampa Bay Buccaneers
2019QBPatrick MahomesKansas City Chiefs
2018WRJulian EdelmanNew England Patriots

Super Bowl MVP Odds for Super Bowl LX

Per the Super Bowl odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the players with the shortest Super Bowl MVP odds. For a complete list, check out FanDuel's full Super Bowl MVP odds.

Super Bowl LX MVP
Sam Darnold
Drake Maye
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Kenneth Walker III
Rhamondre Stevenson
Rashid Shaheed
Stefon Diggs
DeMarcus Lawrence
Cooper Kupp
Nick Emmanwori

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You'll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup