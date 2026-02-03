Winning a Super Bowl MVP cements a player in NFL history. Jalen Hurts won last year's award while Patrick Mahomes claimed the honor in each of the two Super Bowls before that.

Let's take a look at the full list of Super Bowl MVP winners as well as the Super Bowl MVP odds for Super Bowl LX, per FanDuel Sportsbook's Super Bowl odds.

List of Super Bowl MVP Award Winners

Year Position Player Team 2024 QB Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles 2023 QB Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs 2022 QB Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs 2021 WR Cooper Kupp Los Angeles Rams 2020 QB Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2019 QB Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs 2018 WR Julian Edelman New England Patriots View Full Table ChevronDown

Super Bowl MVP Odds for Super Bowl LX

Per the Super Bowl odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the players with the shortest Super Bowl MVP odds. For a complete list, check out FanDuel's full Super Bowl MVP odds.

Super Bowl LX MVP Super Bowl LX MVP Sam Darnold +115 Drake Maye +230 Jaxon Smith-Njigba +550 Kenneth Walker III +850 Rhamondre Stevenson +3000 Rashid Shaheed +4500 Stefon Diggs +4500 DeMarcus Lawrence +10000 Cooper Kupp +10000 Nick Emmanwori +10000 View more odds in Sportsbook

