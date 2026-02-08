FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NFL

Super Bowl Best Bets: First Touchdown Scorer Odds for Seahawks vs. Patriots

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

Super Bowl Best Bets: First Touchdown Scorer Odds for Seahawks vs. Patriots

Today's Super Bowl features the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots. What does the first touchdown scorer market look like?

Via FanDuel Sportsbook's Super Bowl odds, here are the first touchdown scorer odds.

NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change.

Super Bowl First Touchdown Scorer Odds

For a full list, check out FanDuel's Super Bowl odds for Patriots vs. Seahawks.

First Touchdown Scorer
Kenneth Walker III
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rhamondre Stevenson
Cooper Kupp
AJ Barner
Stefon Diggs
Hunter Henry
Drake Maye
Kayshon Boutte
Rashid Shaheed
Mack Hollins
TreVeyon Henderson
George Holani
Seattle Defense
Demario Douglas
Austin Hooper
Sam Darnold
New England Defense
Elijah Arroyo
Eric Saubert

