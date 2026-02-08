Super Bowl Best Bets: First Touchdown Scorer Odds for Seahawks vs. Patriots

Today's Super Bowl features the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots. What does the first touchdown scorer market look like?

Via FanDuel Sportsbook's Super Bowl odds, here are the first touchdown scorer odds.

NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change.

Super Bowl First Touchdown Scorer Odds

For a full list, check out FanDuel's Super Bowl odds for Patriots vs. Seahawks.

First Touchdown Scorer First Touchdown Scorer Kenneth Walker III +360 Jaxon Smith-Njigba +600 Rhamondre Stevenson +800 Cooper Kupp +1200 AJ Barner +1200 Stefon Diggs +1400 Hunter Henry +1600 Drake Maye +1700 Kayshon Boutte +1800 Rashid Shaheed +1800 Mack Hollins +2200 TreVeyon Henderson +2500 George Holani +2700 Seattle Defense +3000 Demario Douglas +3500 Austin Hooper +3500 Sam Darnold +3500 New England Defense +4000 Elijah Arroyo +5500 Eric Saubert +5500 View more odds in Sportsbook

Enter FanDuel's Touchdown Jackpot!

Use your Token to place an Anytime TD wager on Super Bowl LX. If your player scores the first OR last TD, get a share of $6M in Bonus Bets ($3M for 1st TD, $3M for Last TD)! Your Touchdown Sweepstakes Token may be used on a Pre-Live, Straight, "Anytime Touchdown Scorer" wager for Super Bowl LX taking place on February 8th, 2026.

Click here for full terms and conditions. Learn about other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.