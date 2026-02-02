Super Bowl Best Bets and Props: Best Passing Prop to Target

It's Super Bowl week as the big game takes place this coming Sunday.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Super Bowl Best Bets and Props

Drake Maye has faced a real gauntlet of defenses so far in these playoffs. Despite picking up three wins, Maye has mostly struggled, and I see that continuing in the Super Bowl.

Maye has had to face three top-10 defenses, per our schedule-adjusted metrics, in the Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans and Denver Broncos. Through three playoff games, Maye has averaged just 177.7 passing yards. In addition to that, he's thrown two picks and put the ball on the ground six times.

There are some necessary caveats to mention. Two big ones: the Pats saw a positive game script in all three of those games (and are underdogs in the Super Bowl), and the second half of the Denver game was a blizzard. But even with those things factored in, I think this line is a bit too lofty.

Maye won't get a respite from his run of difficult matchups. In fact, the Seattle Seahawks' defense is the toughest D of the bunch. Our numbers rank Seattle first in schedule-adjusted overall defense and sixth against the pass. Seattle let up just 212.9 passing yards per game.

If the Pats, who are 4.5-point 'dogs, get into a sizable hole, I don't feel as confident in this bet. But if the game stays fairly competitive throughout, Maye to go under 220.5 passing yards is one of my favorite prop bets for the Super Bowl.

