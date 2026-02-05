Super Bowl Best Bets and Props: Best Kenneth Walker Prop to Target

It's Super Bowl week! The big game takes place this coming Sunday as the New England Patriots face the Seattle Seahawks.

FanDuel Sportsbook's Super Bowl odds are live for Patriots vs. Seahawks, and there are several markets from which to choose. Today, let's focus on the best prop bet for Kenneth Walker III.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Best Kenneth Walker Prop Bet for the Super Bowl

The market is bullish on Walker's rushing output as he ran for only 60.4 rushing yards per game in the regular season.

With Zach Charbonnet out, I get it. But I think this line is a bit too high, and Walker under 73.5 rushing yards is my favorite Super Bowl rushing prop.

For starters, I'm not sure Walker is all that good as a runner. Per NFL Next Gen Stats, he finished 32nd this campaign in rushing yards over expected per carry (+0.18).

Volume is king at running back, though, so even if Walker is inefficient, he can rack up yards if he sees a lot of opportunities. But I'm not sure it's a given Walker handles monopoly-like touches even with Charbonnet sidelined. Charbonnet got hurt in the Divisional Round, and Walker finished that game with 19 carries. In the NFC title bout, Walker also had 19 carries. His rushing attempts prop is -- unsurprisingly -- at 18.5 with -122 odds on the over.

But I think two things are noteworthy -- Walker's snap rates through two playoff games are good-not-great clips of 62% and 63%, and George Holani had a meaningful role last game.

With Charbonnet on the shelf, Holani was activated off IR and given a 34% snap rate, seeing a good amount of work in passing situations. It says a lot about how Seattle feels about Holani that they thrust him into that many snaps straight off IR in a hugely important game. In short, Holani is going to be a factor in the Seattle backfield in the Super Bowl

After a huge 116-yard rushing day in the Divisional Round, Walker was bottled up in the NFC Championship Game by the Los Angeles Rams for 62 rushing yards despite 19 attempts. This week, he'll see a Patriots run defense that has been superb in the postseason. The Pats have held opposing RBs -- all of the team's backs, not just the RB1 -- to 30, 31 and 75 rushing yards so far through three playoff games.

With Holani likely to play a good amount of snaps and New England boasting a strong run D, Walker to run for fewer than 74 rushing yards is my preferred way to bet on Seattle's running back.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.