Super Bowl MVP Odds: 2 Longshot Super Bowl MVP Bets for Seahawks vs. Patriots

The Super Bowl takes place on Sunday as the New England Patriots face the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.

Winning the Super Bowl MVP award etches a player into NFL history forever. While the Super Bowl MVP is normally given to a headline name -- particularly a quarterback, with QBs winning each of the past three -- sometimes the award goes to a longshot. Over the last 12 Super Bowls, two defensive players (Von Miller and Malcolm Smith) have won the award, so it's possible for a betting underdog to win it.

Using the Super Bowl odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, let's dig into the Super Bowl MVP odds and look at two longshot MVP bets for Super Bowl LX.

Longshot Super Bowl MVP Bets

As you'd expect, the market is a top-heavy one, with just four players listed at +1000 or shorter. That gives us a plethora of players at long odds, and of the bunch, defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence catches my eye.

For a defensive lineman to win Super Bowl MVP, they're going to need to get sacks and maybe even force a turnover or two. Lawrence can do just that.

Lawrence -- a fairly big-name defensive player, which doesn't hurt things -- has upped his game in the playoffs. After a six-sack regular season, he's got one sack in each of the Seahawks' two postseason games while forcing three total fumbles.

The Patriots' offensive line is struggling coming into the big game. Drake Maye has taken a bunch of sacks in the playoffs -- exactly five in all three games.

Seattle's front will put the Pats' O-Line to the test as this is a Seahawks defensive line that has been able to create pressure all year. In the regular season, the Seahawks posted the seventh-lowest blitz rate (19.3%) but had the sixth-highest pressure rate (26.1%), which says a lot about Seattle's D-Line.

The Seahawks to score a defensive TD is one of my favorite longshot Super Bowl touchdown picks, and Lawrence -- who had two defensive scores this campaign -- can be at the heart of a game-changing play for this defense.

Splash plays can carry a lot of weight in Super Bowl MVP voting, and TreVeyon Henderson is very capable of making a big play.

Even while spending most of his rookie season as a backup to Rhamondre Stevenson, Henderson has racked up a good-sized highlight reel of touchdowns. Just one long touchdown -- either as a runner or receiver -- could put Henderson on the MVP radar, especially if the Super Bowl ends up being a low-scoring game.

Admittedly, Henderson has super long odds for a reason as his role has dwindled in the postseason, bottoming out with Henderson playing only 6% of the snaps in the AFC Championship Game. However, he had snap rates of at least 38% in each of the four games before that one, amassing at least 10 total touches in all four of those contests, so he may end up having a decent role against Seattle.

Henderson has also spent some time returning kickoffs this season. He hasn't had that role in the playoffs, but it's possible the Pats send him out to return a kick at some point in the Super Bowl. Although he'd likely need to run it back for a touchdown for it to move the needle in the MVP voting, Henderson has shown he can do that.

We'd likely need to catch lightning in a bottle in the form of a couple big plays for Henderson to win MVP. But he's proven he's capable of highlight-reel TDs, and I'm intrigued by the long odds.

