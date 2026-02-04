Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl History: Wins, Losses, Appearances and All-Time Record

Super Bowl LX is right around the corner as the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks square off on Sunday.

Both of these teams have been in the Super Bowl before. Let's dive into Seattle's performances in the big game as well as some of their franchise history.

Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl History

How Many Times Have the Seahawks won the Super Bowl?

The Seattle Seahawks have 1 Super Bowl win (2013-14) and 2 Super Bowl losses. Sunday’s matchup with New England marks just the 4th all-time Super Bowl appearance for the Seahawks franchise, but among Seattle's big game appearances, it's the 2nd-straight time they’ve squared off against New England.

Seattle Seahawks Begin Humbly in the 1970s

Seattle came into the NFL as an expansion franchise in 1976 and would not experience the postseason until their 8th year in the league in 1983. Playing in the AFC back then, the Hawks reached the conference championship game but fell to Tom Flores’ Raiders 30-14. This was the deepest run Seattle would make until reaching Super Bowl XL two decades later in February 2006, this time as a member of the NFC West following realignment in 2002.

Despite a backfield featuring the league MVP Shaun Alexander, the Seahawks fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers 21-10. Seattle would win two more division titles in the 2006 and 2007 seasons but get bounced in the Divisional Round both years. Not until the Legion of Boom Seahawks in the mid-2010s would Seattle make another deep postseason run.

The Legion of Boom Seahawks Reach 2 Super Bowls

A late-game interception in the NFC championship game in 2013 sent the Seahawks to their first-ever Super Bowl after the 49ers came at Richard Sherman with “a sorry receiver like Crabtree.”

The mighty Legion of Boom defense bullied an aging Peyton Manning and the Broncos’ offense in Super Bowl XLVIII, winning 43-8 for the Seahawks’ first Super Bowl title—38 years into their franchise’s history.

Seahawks-Patriots Super Bowl Part I

Seattle reached the Super Bowl again in the very next season (2014-15), looking to repeat as champs and earn the “dynasty” moniker. Their opponent? Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, the premier dynasty in all of professional sports at the time.

An epic battle ensued in Super Bowl XLIX between the greatest quarterback of all time and one of the most fearsome defenses ever constructed. The Seahawks handled everything Brady and Belichick threw at them, playing themselves into a winning scenario on the final drive of the game. Facing a goal-to-go situation at the 1-yard line in the closing seconds of the game, all Seattle had to do was punch the ball in the endzone, and they would win the Super Bowl.

In a decision he'll never live down, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll called for a passing play at the 1-yard line despite there being a future Hall of Famer in his backfield in Marshawn Lynch. Carroll was punished for his head-scratching call as Patriots' rookie Malcolm Butler jumped the route and picked off the pass to deny Seattle the repeat. One yard away. One yard.

Post Legion of Boom Era Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks did not fall into futility following that crushing loss to New England in Super Bowl XLIX. Far from it. Seattle reached the postseason in 5 of the next 6 seasons, although the team failed to advance past the Divisional Round in any of those brackets.

Ask any football fan how the Seahawks have been over the past 10 years, and they'll likely tell you "good, not great." The numbers bear that out. Seattle has played postseason football more often than not over the past decade, even missing out on the playoffs with a winning regular season record twice in this span. These successful seasons have culminated in a grand total of 0 conference championship appearances, however, leading many to question whether the Seahawks could ever get over the hump.

Seahawks-Patriots Super Bowl Part II

This season has felt different. Seattle finished strong by winning their last 7 games in 2025 to finish 14-3 and earn the NFC's 1 seed. During this run, especially as they stomped their rival San Francisco 41-6 in the Divisional Round, it became apparent that the Seahawks were the team to beat in the NFC and maybe in the entire league. Seattle enters Super Bowl LX as the favorite over the New England Patriots.

Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl Appearances, Wins, and Scores

Super Bowl XL (2006): Pittsburgh Steelers 21, Seattle Seahawks 10

Super Bowl XLVIII (2014): Seattle Seahawks 43, Denver Broncos 8

Super Bowl XLIX (2015): New England Patriots 28, Seattle Seahawks 24

Super Bowl LX (2026): Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots

