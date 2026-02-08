Super Bowl Betting: Best Same Game Parlay Bet for Seahawks vs. Patriots

The 2025-26 NFL season ends tonight as the New England Patriots battle with the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.

Using the Super Bowl odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, what is the best Same Game Parlay for the Super Bowl?

Best Super Bowl Same Game Parlay

When building an SGP, I usually like to tell myself a story of how the game may play out and then target bets according to that story. With this SGP, I'm banking on a Seattle win and the Pats facing a negative game script.

Seattle is just better than the Pats. Obviously, that doesn't guarantee anything, and we see wild upsets across the NFL just about every Sunday. But 4.5 points is actually a significant spread for the Super Bowl; there hasn't been a more lopsided spread since the 2016 big game. By ESPN's FPI, Seattle (+7.0) is first and New England (+2.6) is 10th.

New England is a good team. They've lost only three times all year. But Seattle is a great team. Give me the 'Hawks to win.

Leonard Williams to get a sack is my favorite Seattle bet in the Super Bowl.

Seattle's defensive line may be the difference in this game. The Seahawks' defensive front has been dominant this season. Despite blitzing at the seventh-lowest rate, the Seahawks own the sixth-best pressure rate.

This group might be able to bully a Patriots O-Line that is solid but enters the Super Bowl in bad form, permitting exactly five sacks in every playoff game this season. We can cut them a little slack because they've faced two very strong defensive fronts the last two games, but they're about to see another elite D-Line.

Williams played 88% of the snaps in the NFC Championship Game and is an anchor for the Seahawks. He notched seven sacks in the regular season, and if the Pats have to drop back more in a negative game script, it should lead to more sack opportunities for Williams against a QB who sometimes holds the ball too long.

Sticking with the idea of New England seeing a negative game script, extra drop backs for Drake Maye would mean more chances to scramble.

Maye running has been huge for the Patriots in the postseason -- heck, it's arguably been their best offense.

Maye has run for at least 65 yards in two of the Pats' three playoff games. He picked up a long run of at least 28 yards in each of those two big rushing days. He's got a run of at least 10 yards in six of the last seven games, so he can knock out a chunk of this leg on one scramble if he finds some room.

I bumped this down to 30-plus yards just to play it safe. Maye's standard rushing prop is listed at 37.5 yards, so oddsmakers are expecting the second-year signal-caller to make some noise with his legs.

Which NFL bets stand out to you?

