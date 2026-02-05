Best Seattle Seahawks Bet for the Super Bowl

It's Super Bowl week! The big game takes place this coming Sunday as the New England Patriots battle the Seattle Seahawks.

FanDuel Sportsbook's Super Bowl odds are live for Patriots vs. Seahawks, and there are several markets from which to choose. Today, let's focus on the best Seahawks bet for the big game.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Best Seahawks Bet for the Super Bowl

I'm intrigued by a few of the sack props for Seattle. Ultimately, Leonard Williams line is where I land.

Player To Record A Sack Player To Record A Sack Leonard Williams +144 View more odds in Sportsbook

While DeMarcus Lawrence (+120) and Byron Murphy II (+172) also catch my eye, snap rates push me toward Williams. Lawrence has played 74% and 47% of the snaps through two postseason games. Murphy's snap rates are 53% and 61%. Williams, meanwhile, has played 60% and 85% of the snaps, with his 85% snap rate last time out what I find really appealing.

The matchup is a good one.

Seattle's D-Line has been a force all season long, with the Seahawks' defense generating lots of pressure (sixth-best pressure rate) despite not blitzing much (seventh-lowest blitz rate). It's been the Seattle defensive line beating up opposing offensive lines, and they'll have the chance to do that in the big game as New England has let up exactly five sacks in all three of their postseason games this year.

Plus, with Seattle favored, a positive game script for the Seahawks would likely result in more drop backs for the Pats, giving Williams extra chances to get Drake Maye on the ground.

Williams notched seven sacks this campaign and can get home against a slumping New England offensive line and a quarterback who sometimes holds the ball too long.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You'll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.