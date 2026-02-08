Super Bowl Best Bets: Today’s NFL Best Bets and Player Props for Seahawks vs. Patriots

Today is the day we'll crown the 2025-26 Super Bowl champion as the New England Patriots tangle with the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.

Using the Super Bowl odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, what are the best bets for the big game?

Super Bowl Best Bets for Today

Getting together with friends to watch the Super Bowl and then rooting for punts isn't what dreams are made of. But I think the under is the right play today.

Both of these teams are very strong defensively. Our schedule-adjusted metrics rank Seattle first in overall D while the Pats slot in ninth. Seattle has held the opposition to 10 or fewer points in three of its past four games. The Patriots D has been lights out in the postseason, giving up an average of 14.7 points per game through three outings.

The offenses aren't quite as strong as the defenses. We rank Seattle 12th in overall offense, and New England's offense has mostly struggled in the playoffs despite the wins, with Drake Maye throwing two picks and fumbling six times in the postseason.

Kenneth Walker III's rushing under is my favorite Super Bowl rushing prop, and while this line has fallen a yard since I wrote the linked article, I'm still into this under.

As we just laid out, the matchup is a tough one. New England's defense has been peaking in the playoffs, and they've been lethal versus the run.

In the Wild Card Round, they limited the Los Angeles Chargers' running backs to 30 total rushing yards. A week later, the Pats held the Houston Texans to 31 combined rushing yards. In the AFC title game, the Denver Broncos' RBs ran for a total of 75 rushing yards. And that's all the running backs for those teams; not just the RB1.

Walker should have volume on his side. With Zach Charbonnet getting hurt in the Divisional Round, Walker has amassed exactly 19 carries in each of the Seahawks' two postseason games. But Walker's snap rates in those contests were just 62% and 63%, and in the only full playoff game sans Charbonnet, George Holani handled a 34% snap rate in his first game off IR. In short, it's not like Walker has anything close to an every-down role.

Plus, Walker usually struggles with efficiency. In the regular season, he finished 32nd in rushing yards over expected per carry (+0.18), per NFL Next Gen Stats.

All in all, Walker should be in for tough sledding against a strong New England run defense.

I've written up Hunter Henry in a few spots this week as I'm bullish on his matchup.

In the regular season, Henry posted 45.2 receiving yards per game. He was a consistent weapon for the Patriots, and he played at least 68% of the snaps in every game. In the Wild Card Round, Henry's snap rate spiked to 88%, and he went for 64 yards and a touchdown.

Henry's output tanked in the following two playoff games as he mustered a combined 17 total receiving yards versus Houston and Denver. But that can partially be explained away by bad weather in both games as well as New England playing with a positive game script against offenses that were really struggling, leading to a run-heavy Pats offense.

The outlook is much better this week.

Not only are the Patriots underdogs, which could lead to more passing volume, Seattle is a TE-friendly matchup. In the regular season, the 'Hawks let up the fifth-most catches (6.2) and sixth-most receiving yards per game (63.5) to tight ends. In their most recent game, Seattle gave up 62 yards to Los Angeles Rams' TE Colby Parkinson.

